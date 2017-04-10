Prep baseball rivals taking on unexpected results

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Central's Tommy Krouse(13) leads off of first in front of Tuscola's Brayden VonLanken (15) in a prep baseball game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Monday, March 27, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Had preseason expectations held, the lead-up to this week's crosstown baseball series between Champaign Central and Centennial would have had a clear favorite.

With multiple Division I caliber hitters, Centennial was ranked 25th out of all classes on Prep Baseball Report. Central, meanwhile, lost most of its top pitchers and hitters from 2016.

"I would have expected that we would have been beating the ball all around the ballpark," Centennial coach Ryan Remole said. "I would have expected that (our) one through nine (hitters) would have been real tough outs and we would have a really serious team batting average and (be) scoring a lot of runs."

A third of the way into the season, it hasn't worked out that way. Centennial sits at 1-7 and Central is 10-2-1 behind strong pitching and defense.

That's the story heading into Tuesday's 4:30 p.m. game at Central's McKinley Field.

The Maroons lost five All-Area players from last year's team, including pitchers Alec Barger, Tanner Gordon and Phillip Swartz, as well as 2014 All-Area Player of the Year Joe Aeilts.

With Dom Erlinger back after an All-Area honorable-mention season, though, Central coach John Staab expected pitching to lead the way for an inexperienced team. Thus far, the Maroons have only allowed more than three runs once.

"We've got (pitchers) that really aren't going to overwhelm you, but they throw strikes," he said. "I guess we kind of felt going in that our strength would have to be pitching and defense, and that's kind of held through."

Centennial, meanwhile, has faced tough competition. The teams' Florida trips during spring break were vastly different, Staab admits, with the Chargers facing tougher teams, and Centennial's stacked lineup usually sees the opposition's top pitcher.

Remole thinks this week's series, which concludes with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch Thursday at Centennial, could be massive in the Chargers' bid for a turnaround one year after advancing to a Class 3A sectional title game.

"This could be a make-or-break type of a week for us," Remole said. "Things have just not gone the way we anticipated. There's just normal baseball happening to us. We're just on the wrong end of it. The last few years, we've caught a couple of breaks and ended up on the right end. That's just the way baseball goes. Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don't."

Looking at records, a clear favorite exists in this week's two-game series, and it's not the team with major preseason expectations. But Staab doesn't necessarily see it that way.

"I know (they were 0-7 prior to a win Monday), but they're a dangerous team," he said. "And you know how this series is. If you don't come ready to go, you're going to get bit. The record is a little misleading, I think. Obviously, it's still early, and I've got to believe they're going to hit their stride at some point. We just hope it's not this week."