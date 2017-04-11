Maroons jump on Chargers early during home win

CHAMPAIGN — His team may not boast the Division I recruits this season like in years past, Champaign Central junior Cam Robinson admits, and the high expectations of years past didn’t apply this preseason.

But the Maroons were confident heading into Tuesday afternoon’s series opener against Centennial at McKinley Field.

“We’ve proved to everybody that we can go out and compete,” Robinson said, “even if we don’t have the talent we did last year.”

And if they needed more assurance that they could beat their highly-touted rival who has fallen on hard times, they received it right away.

The Maroons pounced on the Chargers in a six-run first inning, which included four singles and was capped off by Robinson’s three-run homer. They rode that early lead to a 10-0 win.

“Everybody was just excited,” Robinson said of the opening inning. “We just felt that jolt of energy.”

Central (11-2-1, 2-0 Big 12) only needed five innings to knock off Centennial (1-8, 0-2), winning via the mercy rule when the final pitch of the game hit junior Zak Hartleb’s leg with the bases loaded to score the winning run. Patrick Beckemeyer piled up three hits and Cade Sestak threw five scoreless innings on a day when Central coach John Staab said certain pitches weren’t working for him.

Heading into Tuesday’s game, the hype behind the Maroons was already starting to build. After several impressive wins, including a doubleheader sweep of Peoria Notre Dame, Prep Baseball Report listed the Maroons as having just missed the cut for the site’s list of the Top 25 teams in Illinois.

Staab, though, doesn’t want to talk about increased expectations.

“I know,” he said in response to the Prep Baseball Report rankings before rattling off the Maroons’ difficult schedule for the rest of the week, including Thursday’s trip to Centennial for a 6:30 p.m. game.

“That’s great, but we’re day to day. It’s been a fun group to coach. … It’s not like we can sit around and pat ourselves on the back.”

The Chargers, meanwhile, came into the season with high goals and a No. 25 ranking in Prep Baseball Report to match them. But nine games in, a Centennial team loaded with Division I talent has won just once.

“Do I think that we have a crazy amount of ability? Yes, I’ll take that to my grave,” Centennial coach Ryan Remole said. “I think we have a crazy amount of ability. But we’re 1-8 with 35 errors on the season. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. … I love my guys. I have no question that these are the guys I want to play baseball with, they work hard, but it just isn’t translating to games.”

The Maroons, meanwhile, have put the Big 12 on notice. Tuesday was just another example of how they’ve exceeded their preseason prognostications.

“I think we knew from the start of the season that we’d come out and compete in the Big 12,” Robinson said, “but I don’t think anybody knew we would come out and have such a dominant start to the season.”