Tuesday's prep highlights: Nelson leads way for Danville

In baseball

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 4-7, Kankakee Trinity 2-3. Blake Rocke had two hits in the first game win for AOC (7-2) and Darrin Beechy drove in two runs in the second game.

■ Bloomington Central Catholic 4, Mahomet-Seymour 3. Austin Biehl had two hits and Isaac Bushue struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings in Corn Belt action, but the host Bulldogs (4-6) lost in eight innings.

■ Danville 12, Urbana 2. Noah Nelson went 4 for 4 with six RBI to lead the Vikings (9-3) to a Big 12 road win and Danville’s eighth win in its last nine games. DeVante Hicks (3 for 4, two RBI) and Ernest Plummer (3 for 5, RBI) added to Danville’s 19-hit output, while Plummer struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Levi Coffey reached base in three plate appearances for the Tigers (0-8).

■ Hoopeston Area 7, Oakwood 2. Lucas Hofer (2 for 3, RBI), Brayden Bouse (1 for 3, two RBI) and Ethan Smith (1 for 3, two RBI) sparked the host Cornjerkers (6-1). Hunter Phelps, Trent Hicks and Skylar Bolton all had two hits for the Comets (4-5-1) in Vermilion Valley Conference play.

■ Iroquois West 8, Cissna Park 0. Corey Schunke went 2 for 3 with two RBI to pace the Raiders (2-5) in a road Sangamon Valley Conference win. Keegan Boyle and Tanner Benoit each went 1 for 3 for the Timberwolves (1-7).

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9, Momence 0. Cooper Johnson, Mitch St. Peter and Luis Rodriguez combined on a one-hit shutout to help the host Panthers (8-0) to an SVC win.

■ Rantoul 14, Monticello 8. The visiting Eagles (5-4) prevailed, using an eight-run fifth inning to break the Okaw Valley Conference game open. Adam Crites (2 for 3, three RBI) and Garet Kinnett (3 for 5, three runs scored) sparked Rantoul. Konnor Bundy (3 for 4, RBI) and Nick Hopper (3 for 3, RBI) led the Sages (9-3).

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Unity 4. Tyler Slagley broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh with a two-run double to lift the visiting Spartans (11-2) to an Okaw Valley Conference win. Mason Coon added 10 strikeouts in six innings of work for SJ-O. Zach Spencer (2 for 3) and Kyle Cooper (1 for 3) each drove in two runs for the Rockets (7-7).

■ St. Thomas More 23, Judah Christian 0. Jacob Richard accounted for three hits and drove in four runs to pace the visiting Sabers (7-0) in their five-inning win. Preston Summitt also drove in three runs and teamed up with Ryan Braxton to combine on a two-hit shutout. Eric Hall and Brayden Mitchell each had a hit for the Tribe (0-4).

■ Salt Fork 6, Milford 4. The visiting Storm (4-8) rallied to force extra innings and then won the VVC game in eight innings as Matthew Wrzosek (2 for 3, RBI), Dakotah Broeker (2 for 3) and Gage Romack (1 for 4, RBI) all chipped in. Kyle McNally drove in two runs for the Bearcats (4-5).

■ Tremont 10, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5. Layne Harden had two hits for the host Falcons (3-6-1) in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss.

■ Tuscola 10, St. Teresa 3. The visiting Warriors (10-8) won their fifth straight Central Illinois Conference game as Noah Pierce struck out three in four innings and only yielded an unearned run, and Tyler Meinhold went 2 for 3.

■ Warrensburg-Latham 1, Clinton 0. Jake Wade scattered three hits in throwing a complete game and had a hit for the Maroons (4-7).

■ Westville 11, Armstrong-Potomac 4. Clayton Cheesman came through with three hits and two RBI for the Tigers (7-6) in a road VVC win in Potomac. Jason Sollars paced A-P (0-6) by going 3 for 3 with an RBI.



In softball

■ Bloomington Central Catholic 19, Mahomet-Seymour 0. The visiting Bulldogs (5-7) only managed two hits in a five-inning Corn Belt loss.

■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 15, Mt. Pulaski 0. Kadelyn Daily (4 for 4, two RBI), Shelby Strack (2 for 2, two RBI) and Aaliyah Ballard (2 for 3, two RBI) contributed significantly for the Broncos (2-4) in a five-inning win.

■ Danville 13, Oakwood 3. The visiting Vikings (4-2) relied on four home runs to overpower the Comets (5-5) in five innings. Miya Pendelton hit a grand slam for the Vikings, part of her 2 for 3 effort at the plate, while Megan Burton and Rachel Wallis each hit two-run home runs and Bryce Stevenson added a solo home run. Kayla Thompson went 3 for 3 with two runs scored for Oakwod.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 24, St. Thomas More 0. The host Buffaloes (7-4) used a six-run fifth inning to earn a nonconference win. Kylie Johnson hit a home run, with Sierra Dudley and Lacey Steinbaugh each adding three hits.

■ LeRoy 9, Urbana 1. Shaylee Clow struck out 10 and scattered five hits in throwing a complete game for the host Panthers (13-1), who won their eighth straight game, and helped herself out at the plate by going 2 for 2. Skielyr Trenkle and Kelly Smith each went 3 for 4, with Trenkle scoring four runs and Smith driving in two runs.

■ Momence 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. CJ Nuckols had two hits but the host Panthers (2-8) lost in five innings during a Sangamon Valley Conference game.

■ Rantoul 8, Monticello 6. The visiting Eagles (10-5) rallied from a 6-2 deficit to earn an Okaw Valley Conference win, thanks to a three-run home run from Brianna Tatar, who finished with four RBI, to go along with nine strikeouts from Lindsay Jordahl. Makenzie Reedy (2 for 4, two RBI) and Leslie Taylor (2 for 4, RBI) led the Sages (5-8-1).

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 24, St. Thomas More 0. Emmy Graver compiled three hits, including a home run, and drove in seven runs to lead the Spartans (11-0) to a road OVC win in five innings. Allie Place also added a home run, while Ashtyn Cromwell and Hannah Lewis combined on a no-hitter against the Sabers (0-6).

■ Salt Fork 7, Milford 0. Salt Fork’s Jordan Jones limited Milford (5-3) to two hits while striking out 11 as the Storm (5-3) — who received two RBI apiece from Hailey Hunter, Linzi Fauver and Kayleigh Davis — used a five-run third inning to take control in VVC action.

■ Tremont 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. Madi Eberle hit a solo home run and struck out 13, but it wasn’t enough for the Falcons (4-6) in a home Heart of Illinois Conference loss.

■ Tuscola 12, St. Teresa 0. The visiting Warriors won their 13th straight game as Morgan Day and Ashton Smith combined on a five-inning no-hitter. Ashton Clark added five RBI on a two-run home run and a bases-clearing triple for Tuscola (14-1) in its Central Illinois Conference victory.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 17, Centennial 7. Maris Eversole hit two home runs and drove in six runs to lead the host Blue Devils (7-9), while Reagan Cheely hit a home run and had four RBI. Sophia James chipped in two hits and three RBI. Ashley Kirby had two hits and two RBI for the Chargers (0-9).

■ Warrensburg-Latham 7, Clinton 6. The visiting Maroons nearly pulled off an epic comeback, but fell short in CIC play. After trailing 7-0 through five innings, Clinton (4-8) scored three runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings as Tori Wilson and Rodjahnae Dupont-Barlow each had two hits and two RBI.

■ Westville 15, Armstrong-Potomac 4. The visiting Tigers (5-3) took advantage of eight errors by the Trojans (2-9) to post the VVC win.



In girls’ soccer

■ Danville 0, Bloomington 0. Mary Emma York made six saves as the Vikings (2-4-1) and their defense helped preserve a Big 12 tie on the road.



In track and field

■ At Arcola. In a boys’ quadrangular, the host Purple Riders edged Fisher for first place as Conner Strader won the 400-meter dash in 56.40 seconds and was part of the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams that placed first. Dalton Burk from Fisher won the 100 (11.84) and the long jump (18 feet, 7 inches), while teammate Kade Thomas swept the high jump (6-0) and the triple jump (40-6). Max Cox from Tri-County was another double-event winner, taking first in the shot put (46-11) and the discus (116-0). In the girls’ meet, Fisher placed first behind the efforts of Alayna Stalter (first-place finishes in the 100 hurdles at 15.80 and 300 hurdles at 51.93) and Lexie May (first-place finishes in the shot put at 30-8 and the discus at 101-5).

■ At Catlin. Both Bismarck-Henning boys' and girls' teams won the five-school meet hosted by Salt Fork. Blake Reifsteck placed first in the 100-meter dash (11.37 seconds), the 200 (23.09) and the long jump (20 feet, 8 1/2 inches) to pace B-H in the boys’ meet. Teammate Connor Watson won the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (40-0). Salt Fork’s Rylan Tate won the shot put (47-3) and the discus (125-4). In the girls' meet, Capria Brown from Schlarman won the 100 (13.15), 200 (27.42), 100 hurdles (16.97) and 300 hurdles (51.18), while Salt Fork's Rachyl Anderson won the shot put (38-1) and the discus (135-7).

■ At Paxton. Host Paxton-Buckley-Loda took home top team honors in both the six-school boys’ meet and six-school girls’ meet. Jonathan Muller led the PBL boys by placing first in the long jump (21 feet, 9 1/2 inches) and the triple jump (41-4 1/4). Uni High’s Camden Coleman in the 100 (11.89) and the 400 (52.19), Isandro Malik in the 800 (2:06.50) and the 1,600 (5:02.49), Milford/Cissna Park’s Dakota Stevens in the 110 hurdles (16.47) and the 300 hurdles (43.55) and Chaz Reetz in the shot put (43-4) and the discus (129-0) all won two events. In the girls’ meet, Katelyn Crabb in the 100 hurdles (17.92), Olivia Frichtl from PBL in the 300 hurdles (56.92), Kirra Lantz in the discus (72-2) and Emily Graves in the pole vault (9-3) all finished first. Gabby Wessels from Milford/CP won the 100 (13.44) and the 200 (28.00).

■ At St. Joseph. In a four-team girls’ meet, St. Joseph-Ogden prevailed with 99 points and won nine events. Frankie Izard placed first in the 100-meter dash (12.66 seconds) and the 200 (26.35), while Parker Francisco won both the 100 hurdles (15.40) and the 300 hurdles (51.97). Akalah Spinks from Rantoul, which finished third, won the long jump at 15 feet, 6 1/4 inches.



In boys’ tennis

■ At Champaign. Champaign Central’s KJ Munroe at No. 2 singles, Kyle Moon at No. 3 singles and Alexander Mertens at No. 6 singles won in straight sets for the Maroons in a 5-4 victory against Mattoon at Lindsay Courts.

■ At Champaign. Jared Thomas at No. 1 singles and Thomas Scaggs at No. 3 singles won in straight sets and also won at No. 1 doubles as Centennial beat Danville 7-2.

■ At Urbana. Samuel Arend won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4 singles and helped Cameron Trail give the Tigers a 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles as Urbana knocked off Normal West 5-4.

Matt Daniels