Wednesday's prep highlights: Bryant, Toth lead Tigers

In baseball

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, St. Thomas More 1. Keaton Krumwiede collected three hits and drove in two runs for the Panthers (9-0), who scored twice in the ninth to remain unbeaten. Cole Eshleman added two hits. Krumwiede worked the final two innings in relief and earned the win while preserving the one-hitter. PBL starter Andrew Zenner struck out 14 Sabers in seven innings.

■ Mattoon 6, Mahomet-Seymour 5. Tanner Kirts drove in two sixth-inning runs with a pinch-hit single as the visiting Bulldogs (4-7) trimmed a 6-2 deficit to the final margin.

■ Mount Zion 5, Champaign Central 0. Patrick Beckemeyer had two hits for the Maroons (11-3-1), who were shut out by the Braves (10-4).

■ Charleston 6, Rantoul 1. Josh Frerichs and Luke Jones had two hits apiece for the Eagles (5-6), who lost a nonconference game at Wabash Park. Rantoul totaled six hits.

■ ALAH 21, Cerro Gordo/Bement 4. Marcus Vanausdoll (six RBI), Lucas Otto (four RBI) and Waylon Schlabach all pounded three hits for ALAH, which scored 14 first-inning runs.

■ Westville 4, Oakwood 3. Trey Bryant and Jason Toth each drove in two runs for the Tigers (8-6), who edged the visiting Comets (4-6-1). Bryant and Toth had two hits each as did teammate Clayton Cheesman. Toth and Dalton Dalbey teamed up on a five-hitter. Toth fanned six in 51/3 innings. Gavin Jarling finished with two hits for Oakwood and scored all three of the team’s runs.

■ LeRoy 18, Ridgeview 6. Gabe Bennett drove in five runs and Nick Perry had three RBI for the Panthers (9-2), who won in Colfax. Will Dooley fanned nine and walked no one in four innings. Bennett, Perry and Ryan Jacob all collected two hits.

■ Cumberland 2, Villa Grove/Heritage 1. Dylan Shanks’ fifth-inning single drove in Cole Alvis with the lone run for visiting VG/H (5-11). Hawk pitchers Talan Rohrer and Evan Wilson teamed up on a four-hitter.

■ Cissna Park 14, Milford 9. Tanner Benoit (three RBI) and Chris Kaeb each stroked two hits for the Timberwolves (2-7), who won at home. Gavin Speirs struck out five in 31/3 innings and earned the win. Ty Clark and Kyle McNally each laced two hits for the Bearcats (4-6).

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Lexington 4. Daniel Jones had three hits, and Tucker Cribbett drove in three runs for GCMS (4-6), which won on the road. Nathan Garard struck out five in 41/3 innings and picked up the win.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Waylon Conrad struck out 12 in a three-hitter as the Buffaloes (5-2) won at Potomac. Dustin Campbell had three hits. G-RF teammates Conor Steinbaugh and Keegan Wills had two hits apiece. Garrett Latoz knocked in four runs. Nick Cannon, Shawn Reardon and Dalton Loschen had hits for the Trojans.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14, Milford 0. Steinbaugh struck out 14 in a six-inning two-hitter at Milford. Kyle Webster had four RBI and Latoz drove in three runs.

■ Salt Fork 12, Schlarman 5. Dane Weaver drove in three runs and Salt Fork teammates Gage Romack, and Payton Taylor each had two RBI for the Storm (5-8). Justin Arnett scored three runs. Schlarman’s Tom Blakley had two hits.

■ Argenta-Oreana 9, Decatur Lutheran 5. The Bombers (4-3) posted a win at home.

■ Sullivan 10, Arcola 0. The Redskins (7-3) blanked the visiting Purple Riders.



In softball

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Bishop McNamara 2. Following an intentional walk to Bailey Dowling with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and no one on base, Andrea Coursey’s double drove in the tie-breaking edge as the Spartans (12-0) edged state-ranked and previously unbeaten McNamara. Dowling, Emmy Graver and Hannah Dukeman all swatted two hits for SJ-O and Zoey Witruk (7-0) limited the home team to five hits.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 7, Urbana 5. London Acree and Madi Scott each delivered two hits for the Bulldogs (6-7), who scored four runs in the sixth to edge the Tigers (3-7). Morgan Cheek pitched a complete game, striking out 10 and walking five. Erin Wright’s three-run homer in the first inning lifted Urbana into an early lead. Tiger teammate Lauren Matson had two hits.

■ Westville 5, Oakwood 4. Megan Myers pitched all eight innings for the Tigers (5-5), scattering six hits, in a win at home. Teammates Tiffanie Elliot and Daphne Williamson each laced three hits. For Oakwood (5-6), Shaelyn Turner had a home run among her three hits.

■ Salt Fork 11, Schlarman 0. Jordan Jones swatted four hits and pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out three, as the Storm (6-3) won in Danville to remain unbeaten in five Vermilion Valley Conference games. Teammate Reighan Barr had two hits. “We put the ball in play and ran the bases very well, which hasn’t been our strength lately,” said Salt Fork coach Elizabeth Everingham, whose squad stole six bases.

■ ALAH 8, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Kirsten Corum and Reagan Miller had three hits apiece for ALAH (8-1), which won at home. Shelby Frederick yielded four hits in her shutout victory.

■ Argenta-Oreana 2, LeRoy 0. Maggie Millington and Haley Campbell drove in runs for the Bombers (7-4), who won on the road. Lydia Hays allowed eight hits in seven innings against the 11th-ranked Panthers (13-2), walking no one and striking out one. LeRoy’s Kelly Smith and Skielyr Trenkle each drilled two hits. The Panthers’ Marissa Adams struck out eight in seven innings.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 15, Armstrong-Potomac 5. Taylor Stal had three hits and drove in four runs for the Buffaloes (8-4), who won a road decision. Lacey Steinbaugh pitched all five innings for the winners. A-P’s Trinity Fitzsimmons ended with three hits.

■ Cumberland 6, Villa Grove/Heritage 2. Gracyn Allen and Chelsea Harrison drove in runs for the Blue Devils (7-10), who lost in Toledo.

■ Eureka 6, Blue Ridge 0. The visiting Knights (4-13) were held to one hit by Josie Grammer by the state’s eighth-ranked and unbeaten (12-0) Class 2A team.

■ Clinton 8, Monticello 2. Rodjahnae Dupont-Barlow had three hits and Jillian Miller had three RBI for the Maroons (4-8), who registered a win at home over the Sages (5-9).

■ Charleston 15, Champaign Central 0. The Maroons (4-7) were held to one hit in a loss at home.