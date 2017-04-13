On campus: Hoyer moves up all-time field list

Contributor Troy Gentle catches up with ex-area standouts excelling in college

Centennial graduates and University of Illinois students Michael Finke and Audrey Rodawig were both named to the Big Ten All-Academic Team for winter sports. In order to be eligible for selection, students must be letter winners who are in at least their second academic year and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. Finke, a junior communications major, finished the men's basketball season averaging 6.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Rodawig, a senior speech and hearing science major, ended the women's swimming season by recording the sixth-fastest time in the 100-yard butterfly and the seventh-fastest 100 freestyle time in program history at the Big Ten Championships. Rodawig was also a member of both the 400 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay teams that set program records.

Junior Karly Goodman, from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, led the Illinois Wesleyan women's track and field team to a win at the seven-team DePauw Outdoor Invitational at Greencastle, Ind., with a clean sweep of the weight events. Goodman turned in dominating performances in both the hammer throw and javelin, winning both events by more than 14 feet, and also finished first in both the shot put and discus. Fellow Titan teammates Alyssa Pridemore, a junior from St. Jospeh-Ogden, and Rachel Anderson, a sophomore from Clinton, also posted top-three finishes at the event. Pridemore took first in the 1,500-meter run, and Anderson finished third in the 100 dash. The Titans, currently ranked eighth in Division III, travel to Greenville to compete in the Greenville College Invitational today.

Senior Emma Hoyer, from Uni High, moved up on the Millikin women's track and field all-time list with her performance at the Big Blue Alumni Invite. Hoyer turned in the sixth-best all-time effort in the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 91/2 inches and also finished second in the discus. Also contributing to Millikin's second-place finish was freshman Claire Caldwell, from Monticello, who came in third in the 400-meter dash and fourth in the 400 hurdles, as well as sophomore Alexis Obermeyer, from Clinton, who placed fourth in the hammer throw.

In the men's competition, Greenville senior Jonah Peoples, from Centennial, finished second in the 110 hurdles in 15.60 seconds, just one-tenth of a second off the winning time. Judson junior Coale Dolbert, from Blue Ridge, jumped 6-3 for a third-place finish in the high jump, while Wabash senior Reno Jamison, from Paxton-Buckley-Loda, took fifth in the discus.

Senior Kam Wells, from Champaign Central, had played in 14 games for the Knox College baseball team heading into a Thursday doubleheader against Grinnell (Iowa). The Prairie Fire catcher had a home run, eight RBI and a .457 on-base percentage entering those contests. Through Sunday, he was second in the Midwest Conference with a .433 batting average. Knox visits Grinnell for two more games Saturday, starting at noon.

Senior Nic Stevens, from LeRoy, has started 16 games for Monmouth College's baseball team. After last weekend's action, Stevens is riding a six-game hit streak during which he is hitting .462 with nine RBI and a .692 slugging percentage. Overall, Stevens is third on the Fighting Scots with 22 hits and a .373 batting average. Monmouth returns to Midwest Conference action with a doubleheader at home against Illinois College, starting at noon today.

Westville and Danville Area Community College graduate Jeff Thompson has started 27 games for Spalding University's baseball team. The Eagles outfielder leads the team with 10 doubles and four triples and is hitting .346 with a 1.005 OPS and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Eastern Division leaders host a doubleheader against conference foe Webster, starting at noon on Saturday.