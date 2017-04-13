'Crafty' Erlinger keys baseball rivalry sweep

Image Gallery: HS Baseball: Central vs. Centennial » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Central's Patrick Beckemeyer (7) lays down a bunt in a prep baseball game at Centennial field in Champaign on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — There was a time last summer when Champaign Central senior Dom Erlinger wore a sling on his arm after injuring himself diving for a ground ball at shortstop. Coach John Staab wasn't sure if his top returning pitcher would be back to his normal self this season.

After Erlinger pitched a school-record 38 scoreless innings to start the season, his coach was worried no longer.

"We were real concerned he wasn't going to be back to 100 percent," Staab said. "One thing about Dom, he's pretty dedicated to keeping himself in shape and doing his rehab and therapy."

Erlinger and the Maroons needed only five innings to defeat Big 12 rival Centennial 12-1 on Thursday.

It marked the second mercy-rule win for the Maroons (12-3-1) over the Chargers (1-9) this week.

Erlinger didn't blow the Chargers away with raw power, and he doesn't light up radar guns. The tall, skinny pitcher brings the ball behind his head during his windup, a habit he began early in his career simply to be different from other pitchers, and uses a high leg kick to leverage whatever momentum he can muster.

"I've never thrown the hardest," Erlinger said. "Some people call me crafty. I'm just, 'Here it is, it's in the zone, I'm going to challenge you.' I guess hard-nosed would be the best way to say it."

And thus far this season, it's worked.

After picking up the leftover innings from the Maroons' top three starters last season and finishing with a 1.07 ERA, he's allowed just five runs as one of the team's top pitchers this season.

On Thursday, he received plenty of support.

The Maroons began the game with a bunt, two ground balls that bounced off of the opposing pitcher's leg and a ground ball that hit the lip of the infield.

That gave way to a bases-clearing double by Cam Robinson, who homered in Tuesday's 10-0 win over Centennial, and the score was 4-0 heading into the bottom of the first inning.

In the second half of the inning, Robinson made a running catch near the right-field wall to rob Charger senior Kellen Sarver of a double.

Erlinger scattered five hits and allowed his only run with two outs in the fifth. Meanwhile, Centennial committed six errors and continued a disappointing start to the season that has snowballed.

"That kind of stuff has plugged us this season, not having the ability to bow up when something doesn't go your way," Centennial coach Ryan Remole said. "I think we took competitive at-bats, but somebody's got to start making plays. It's a simple fact. Things don't go right, and we're folding. I don't know why."

Central, meanwhile, is a confident team. On Thursday, that started with its pitcher.

"We feel good when we put him on the bump," Staab said of Erlinger. "We're a confident team, because we know he's going to throw strikes and he's going to be a bulldog and a competitor and he's going to keep us in it. And he did it again (Thursday)."