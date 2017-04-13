Thursday's highlights: Danville softball thumps Centennial

Image Gallery: HS Softball: Centennial vs. Danville » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Danville's Rachel Wallis (10) comes home and is greeted at home plate by teammates after hitting her second home run of the game in her second at bat in a prep softball game at Winter Park in Danville on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

In baseball

St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Unity 2. Colton Hale struck out nine batters and had a two-run double to pace the Spartans to victory in a game played at St. Joseph. Marty Wright had two doubles for the Spartans (12-2, 3-1 Okaw Valley Conference). Zach Spencer smashed two hits for the Rockets (7-8, 0-2).

Mahomet-Seymour 2, St. Thomas More 0. Senior Nick Herrmann fired a three-hit shutout to lead the Bulldogs to victory in a game played at Mahomet. Austin Biehl connected for two hits for the Bulldogs (5-7) and drove in Dylan Gates, who led off the inning with a single against the Sabers (7-7).

Monticello 12, Rantoul 7. Nathan Graham, Konner Bundy, Alex Marquardt, Luke Stokowski and Alex Bundy each had two hits for the Sages (10-3, 2-2 OVC) in a game played at Rantoul. Garet Kinnett had three hits for the Eagles (5-7, 2-2).

Fisher 3, Villa Grove/Heritage 2. The Bunnies (2-6-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge the Hawks (5-12) in a game played at Fisher. Austin Henson limited the Hawks to two runs on three hits to earn the complete-game victory. Jacob Horsch had two singles and stole a base for the Bunnies. Noah Reinhart and Cody Patterson scored for the Hawks.

Tuscola 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4. The Warriors (11-8) put three runs across in the seventh inning to outlast the Buffaloes in a game played at G-RF. Dalton Hoel delivered a one-out sacrifice fly in front of Brayden VonLanken's two-out single. Conor Steinbaugh had two hits, including a double, for the Buffaloes (6-3).

Bismarck-Henning 5, Hoopeston Area 0. Hunter Keith drove in two runs and Wade Edwards went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Blue Devils (9-3, 4-1 Vermilion Valley Conference) to victory in a game played at Hoopeston. Edwards pitched a complete-game shutout, firing eight strikeouts. Max Conn had two hits for the Cornjerkers (6-2, 3-1).

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Momence 4. The Panthers (10-0, 2-0 Sangamon Valley Conference) scored the winning run in the seventh inning in a game played at Momence. Jaxson Coplea singled and then moved to second base on an error before bounding home with the game-winner on a hit by Cooper Johnson.

Arthur Okaw Christian 13, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. Michael Miller struck out 10 batters over five innings to help the Conquering Riders (8-2) top the Broncos in a game played at Arthur.

South Newton (Ind.) 10, Watseka 0. Tim Wright and Ben Lyznicki had hits in a losing cause for the host Warriors (3-6, 1-2 SVC).

Iroquois West 10, Cissna Park 3. The Raiders (3-5, 3-1 SVC) exploded for five runs in the fourth inning to break open what had been a close contest. Anthony Gielczewski went 2 for 3 and had an RBI for Iroquois West. Keegan Boyle, Chris Kaeb and John Nowaczyk all had hits for Cissna Park (2-8, 0-5).

Westville 10, Milford 1. Dalton Dalbey, Trey Bryant and Clayton Cheesman each garnered three hits to help the Tigers (9-6) humble the Bearcats. Trey Bryant and Jason Toth both had three hits and scored two runs for the Tigers. Dalton Morgan hit a double for the Bearcats.

Arcola 3, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Daniel Mendoza reached base three times on two hits and a walk and scored all three runs for the Purple Riders. Nick Vaughn had two RBI and Quinten Helmuth smashed a double for the Purple Riders. Shandon Herschberger had a single, walk and stolen base for the Knights.

In softball

Danville 15, Centennial 5. Slugger Rachel Wallis connected for two home runs to help the Vikings (5-2) clobber the Tigers in a game played at Danville. Wallis' teammate, Megan Burton, hit a homer of her own. The game was shortened to five innings after the Vikings pushed across eight runs in the fifth inning against the Chargers (0-10).

Normal Community 9, Urbana 0. The Tigers (3-8) loaded the bases in the third inning but could not push across a run in a game played at Normal. The Tigers were held to two hits, one by Autumn Dysart and one by Lauren Matson.

Rantoul 6, Unity 5. Lindsay Jordahl fired a complete-game five-hitter and scored two runs to lead the Eagles (11-5, 3-0 Okaw Valley Conference) to victory in a game played at Rantoul. Haleigh Loschen, Harlie Duncan, Chasey Edenburn and Lexi Sherrick each connected for two-baggers for the Rockets (10-6, 1-2).

Villa Grove/Heritage 7, Fisher 6. Maris Eversole's two-run homer in the seventh inning put the Blue Devils (8-10) on top for good in a game played at Fisher. Reagan Cheely also smashed a home run for the Blue Devils. Karissa Fredrickson and Sidney Hood both drilled two singles and drove in two runs for the Bunnies (9-7).

Watseka 3-20, South Newton (Ind.) 4-1. The Warriors (8-2, 3-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) split a twinbill at Watseka. Game 1 wasn't decided until South Newton scored a run in the eighth inning off Taylor Hotaling. Madison Bauer had a double and an RBI for the Warriors. Watseka got revenge in the nightcap, jumping on South Newton for 20 runs on 19 hits. Magan Harris, Madison Bauer and Kennedy Bauer each hit home runs for the Warriors, and Hotaling had her second complete game of the day.

Blue Ridge 4, Tri-County 3. Natalie Tharp had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to lead Blue Ridge (5-13) to victory. Haley Ester struck out seven batters for Blue Ridge.

Milford 2, Westville 0. Jordan Fritch hit a double and drove in a run to help the Bearcats edge the Tigers. Kaylee Warren fired a complete-game shutout, only giving up three hits. Megan Myers struck out seven batters for the Tigers.

In track and field

At Watseka. Rusty Kuhlmann won the discus and shot put, Hunter Lee won the high jump and the 400-meter run and Ethan Keller took the 300 hurdles to lead the Watseka boys to a 166-161 win over Bismarck-Henning. Hoopeston Area finished fourth and Milford/Cissna Park took fifth place in the six-school meet.

On the girls' side, Alexis Darby took both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, Emily Meidel won the 100 and 300 hurdles, Sabrina Martinez captured the discus and Allison Farnsworth was victorious in the triple jump to lead Bismarck-Henning to 156-88 win over Milford/Cissna Park. Watseka finished third and Hoopeston Area was sixth in the six-school meet.

At Downers Grove. Christen Hutchison finished seventh and Faith Ayodele finished eight in the shot put at the Bruce Ritter Invite.

At Tolono. Monticello emerged victorious in a 16-school field at Unity High School. Sage athlete Emelia Ness captured the 300-meter hurdles, while Aliyah Welter won the pole vault. St. Joseph-Ogden was the runner-up, led by 100 and 200 dash winner Frankie Izard and 100 hurdles champ Parker Francisco. Tuscola took third place, and Salt Fork and the host Rockets tied for seventh place.

In boys' tennis

Centennial 5, Urbana 4. Jared Thomas and Thomas Scaggs won in both singles and doubles as the Chargers edged the Tigers. Matthew McCarthy and Jakob Arend won in both singles and doubles for the Tigers.

St. Thomas More 7, Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Wade Baillon, Jake Sellett, J.P. Ridge and Lucas Tay won in both singles and doubles to help the Sabers trounce BCC.

Champaign Central 5, Danville 4. Junwoo Jung and Alexander Mertens won in both singles and doubles, helping put the Maroons over the top against the Vikings.

Uni High 8, Paris 1. Sam Li, Krishna Subbiah and James Vaughen won in both singles and doubles for the Illineks.

In girls' soccer

Centennial 8, Bloomington 0. Mary Woods smashed four goals to help the Chargers clobber the Purple Raiders. Katie Bell, Willa Olson, Gressa Olson and Breahna Ramirez all contributed goals for the Chargers (5-2).

Champaign Central 7, Urbana 0. Payton Thompson had a hat trick and Naomi DuPree scored a pair of goals for the Maroons (4-1-1). Goalkeeper Grace Redden had four saves for the Maroons.

Mahomet-Seymour 2, St. Thomas More 1. Meredith Johnson-Monfort scored goals in both the first and second half to lead the Bulldogs (6-0) to victory. Forward Maria Lukusa scored a goal on a corner play for the Sabers (3-4-2). Bulldog goalkeeper Sarah Hohenstein made two late saves to preserve the victory.

Judah Christian 3, Olympia 2. Alayah Gray had two goals and an assist, including the game-winner with 30 seconds left in the match for the Tribe (6-3-1).

Uni High 8, Meridian 0. Kathryn Dullerud, Saahithi Maturi and Betsy Ruckman each delivered two goals for the Illineks.