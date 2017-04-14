Friday's highlights: Tuscola's Day tosses no-hitter

Image Gallery: 2017 Monticello Boys' Track Invitational » more Photo by: Holly Hart Unity's Travis Spencer clears the bar in the Pole Vault. Boys Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Monticello High School, Friday, April 14, 2017.

In baseball

Bismarck-Henning 5, Salt Fork 4. Wyatt Edwards went 3 for 4, while Hunter Keith, Thomas Savage and Chase Griswell all delivered an RBI for the visiting Blue Devils, who won their fifth straight Vermilion Valley Conference game. Keith picked up the win for B-H (10-3, 5-1) by throwing six innings and scattering seven hits. Justin Arnett went 2 for 3 with three RBI and Matthew Wrzosek went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Storm (5-9, 4-2).

Clinton 13, Meridian 3. The host Maroons delivered a six-inning Central Illinois Conference win as Mac Hickman threw a complete game, striking out eight, and came through with two hits and an RBI for Clinton (5-7, 2-3).

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, El Paso-Gridley 5. After finding themselves trailing 4-2 by the bottom of the third inning, the host Falcons responded with five runs to take a 7-4 lead and record their second straight Heart of Illinois Conference win, despite only getting one hit. Nathan Garard had the hit for GCMS (5-6-1, 2-3) with a triple and had two RBI as the Falcons walked nine times and took advantage of three errors in a game that was called after five innings because of rain.

LeRoy 10, Fisher 0. The Panthers scored in every inning but the third, relying on Brett Egan's steady pitching and Ryan Jacob's timely hitting to earn an HOIC home win in five innings. Egan struck out seven in throwing a one-hit shutout, while Jacob had two hits and drove in three runs for LeRoy (10-2, 4-0).

Lexington 4, Blue Ridge 2. The host Knights fell behind early and could not recover in an HOIC setback. Caleb Trotter and Drew Wells each compiled two hits, with Trotter driving in a run, for Blue Ridge (8-10, 3-2). Alec Lyle tossed a complete game for the Knights, striking out three.

Oakwood 14, Armstrong-Potomac 2. The host Comets picked up their first VVC win and ended a three-game losing streak as Chase Vinson (1 for 1, two walks) and Lukas Hoshauer (2 for 3) each drove in four runs. Oakwood (5-6-1, 1-3) also received two RBI apiece from Skylar Bolton and Hunter Phelps. A-P (0-8, 0-5) led 2-0 after the top of the first thanks in part to a solo home run from Shawn Reardon.

Tuscola 13, Warrensburg-Latham 3. The host Warriors won their fourth straight game and stayed unbeaten in CIC play with a convincing five-inning victory. Tyler Meinhold went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI and Andrew Erickson went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI to lead Tuscola (12-8, 6-0), which used a seven-run second inning to take a 10-0 lead. Erickson struck out three in three innings of work to record the win, while Dalton Hoel (3 for 4, RBI), Brayden VonLanken and Cade Kresin (home run) also chipped in.

Villa Grove/Heritage 10, Tri-County 0. The host Hawks (6-12) ended a six-game losing streak in emphatic fashion with a six-inning victory. Lucas Charles went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI, Codie Baker went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored and Hayden Hosler drove in two runs to complement Baker's one-hit shutout, in which he struck out 11. Jacob Neill had the lone hit for the Titans (2-9).

In softball

Mattoon Tournament

Spartans win title. St. Joseph-Ogden kept its perfect record intact with two wins, defeating Bloomington 6-1 in its first game before knocking off Normal West 2-0 in the title game. Hannah Dukeman and Bailey Dowling each had two hits and an RBI for the Spartans (14-0) in their win against Bloomington. Zoey Witruk threw a two-hit shutout in the win against Normal West, while Dukeman, Dowling and Andrea Coursey each supplied a double.

Nontournament

Argenta-Oreana 7, Arcola 6. Lydia Hays gave the host Bombers their fourth straight win by delivering a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to help A-O (8-4) rally from a 6-5 deficit in its final at-bat. Hays finished 2 for 5 with three RBI and picked up the win after throwing a complete game. Megan Lindenmeyer and Maggie Fulton each went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Purple Riders (3-8).

Danville 6, Westville 5. The host Vikings trailed 5-0 after 41/2 innings, but rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull out the nonconference win. Jaliyah Bankhead, Megan Burton, Chelsy Cunningham and Miya Pendelton all had two hits as Danville (6-2) won its sixth straight game.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, El Paso-Gridley 0. The host Falcons, who led 1-0 after the first inning, received a solo home run from Maci Bielfeldt in the bottom of the sixth inning, more than enough offense for pitcher Madi Eberle in the Heart of Illinois Conference win. Eberle struck out 11 and only walked one in throwing a two-hit shutout as GCMS (6-6, 3-3) won its second straight game. Megan Moody added three hits to help the offense.

Lexington 10, Blue Ridge 5. Natalie Tharp and Kaitlyn Ziegler each went 2 for 3, with Tharp scoring two runs and Ziegler driving in a run, but it wasn't enough as the host Knights lost in HOIC action in a game called after five innings because of rain.

Oakwood 18, Armstrong-Potomac 8. Kylie Neuman ripped two doubles, drove in three runs and scored four runs to pace Oakwood (6-6, 2-1) to a Vermilion Valley Conference home win. The Comets — who scored nine runs in the fourth inning to take an 11-2 lead — also received two hits and two RBI from Katelyn Young and Bri Hafner. Holley Hambleton went 2 for 4 with two runs scored for A-P (2-11, 0-6).

Salt Fork 2, Bismarck-Henning 1. Skyler Brewer came through in the clutch, driving in Kayleigh Davis with an infield single for the game-winning run as the host Storm delivered a VVC walk-off win in eight innings. Hailey Hunter staked Salt Fork (7-3, 6-0) to an early 1-0 lead after the first inning before the Blue Devils (3-6, 3-2) tied it in the fourth. Jordan Jones threw a complete game, striking out 10 and only allowing three hits in garnering the win, Salt Fork's fifth consecutive victory.

Tuscola 5, Warrensburg-Latham 0. The Warriors remained unbeaten in Central Illinois Conference action and won their 14th straight game after Morgan Day threw a no-hitter at home, striking out 12. Claire Ring came through with a two-run single for Tuscola (15-1, 6-0), while Isabelle Shelmadine (two hits, two runs scored) and Natalie Bates (two hits, RBI, two runs scored) also chipped in.

Villa Grove/Heritage 11, Tri-County 1. Aliya Holloman went 3 for 3 with five RBI and fell just a home run shy of the cycle as the Blue Devils (9-10) rolled to the five-inning home win. Maris Eversole added three RBI, while Jordyn Ray came up with two hits to help VG/H's offense, which scored five runs in both the second and third innings. Reagan Cheely struck out three and only allowed three hits in throwing a complete game.

In girls' track and field

At Bloomington. In a rain-shortened Bloomington Invitational, three area individuals and one area relay team won their respective events. Danville's Shanice Garbutt won the 3,200-meter run in a time of 11 minutes, 13.63 seconds, and Urbana's Libby Cultra placed first in the 800 (2:25.67). Urbana's 800 relay of Jyana Anderson, Shyanee Bufford, Diamonasia Taylor and Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon clocked in first at 1:44.02, while Taylor also took home first-place honors in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 4 inches.