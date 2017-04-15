Saturday's highlights: Jackson, Barr enter record books

Image Gallery: Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball » more Photo by: Holly Hart Rantoul's Madisyn (cq) Walton lays off a high pitch in the bottom of the 7th inning. Rantoul vs Kankakee Softball, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Wabash park in Rantoul.

In baseball

Roanoke-Benson Tournament

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 19, Tremont 8. Andrew Zenner (six runs batted in) and Jaxson Coplea (three RBI) each collected three hits in support of winning pitcher Keaton Krumwiede.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Roanoke-Benson 6. Coplea led PBL (12-0) with four hits. Teammates Cooper Johnson and Luke Fitton both had a home run among their two hits. Zenner also added two hits. Mitch St. Peter earned the win.

Nontournament

Urbana 2, Peoria 1. Jacob Welbes struck out six in a three-hitter as the Tigers (1-9) picked up their first win at home. Tim Kinghad two hits and two stolen bases for the Tigers.

Champaign Central 3, Normal West 1. Cam Robinson (6-0) struck out six in a two-hitter as the Maroons (13-3-1) remained unbeaten (4-0) in Big 12 Conference games. Cade Sestak had two hits for Central in its road win.

Rantoul 4-9, Kankakee 2-0. J.T. Jones had two first-game hits for the Eagles (7-6) and Luke Jones added three hits in the second-game win at Wabash Park. Nolan Roseman and J.T. Jones added two hits apiece in Game 2. Jared Jordahl and Garet Kinnett earned the pitching wins.

Monticello 15, MacArthur 1. Luke Stokowski and winning pitcher Alex Marquardt (3-0) each collected two hits and combined to drive in five runs for the Sages (11-3), who won at home. Marquardt fired a three-hitter and struck out five.

Normal Community 11-0, Centennial 6-14. Isaiah Jackson and Kellen Sarver teamed up for a one-hitter with nine strikeouts in Game 2 as the Chargers (2-10) salvaged a split at home. Chris Monroe was 3 for 4 in the twin bill with two doubles and a homer. Cameron Hedge had three hits in the nightcap. Sarver had two hits in the opener.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 23-13, Tri-County 0-2. Kyle Webster and Dustin Campbell (who homered) combined on a no-hitter in the opener. Dylan Howard and Garrett Latoz also hit round-trippers. Troy Baird struck out 10 in the second game as the Buffaloes (8-3) completed the sweep at Kansas. Waylon Conrad went 3 for 3 in the game and stole five bases.

Oakwood 14-24, Attica (Ind.) 8-11. Chase Vinson (5 for 9 overall) hit a home run in each game and drove in nine runs for the doubleheader as the Comets (7-6-1) earned the sweep in Indiana. Skylar Bolton had six second-game RBI, and Lukas Hoshauer had five first-game RBI. Hoshauer and Elijah Harden (three RBI in the opener) earned the pitching wins.

Hoopeston Area 9-5, Unity 3-7. Brady Gaddis had three hits in the opener and five RBI for the day as the Cornjerkers (7-3) registered a split. Unity's Connor Hyde had three hits, including a home run, in the nightcap. Kyle Cooper earned the win, fanning nine in 6 1/3 innings.

St. Joseph-Ogden 16-1, Quincy Notre Dame 6-14. Jake Schlueter (3-1) struck out six and picked up the first-game win at Illinois-Springfield. Mason Coon had three hits and knocked in two runs. Coon's solo homer was one of three hits for SJ-O (13-3) in Game 2.

LeRoy 8-26, Cissna Park 4-4. Brett Egan had six hits in the twin bill and Noah Carroll struck four hits in the nightcap as the Panthers (12-2) secured a sweep at home. Winning pitcher Nate Sammer struck out 10 in four innings of Game 1. Keegan Boyle drove in two first-game runs for Cissna Park (2-10).

Peoria Notre Dame 11-11, Danville 5-2. Jake Hensgen and DeVante Hicks had hits in each game for the Vikings (9-5), who lost a doubleheader in Peoria. Ernest Plummer and Caleb Griffin had two hits apiece in Game 1.

Watseka 10, South Newton (Ind.) 2. Jaden Downs, Drew LaVoie and Joey Jaskula all hammered home runs as the Warriors (4-6) posted a win on the road. LaVoie fanned seven in five innings. Matthew Canady struck out three in the last two innings. Downs and Tim Wright each had two hits for Watseka, which overcame a two-run deficit.

Altamont 4, Sullivan 2. Brett Tuttle had three hits for the Redskins (8-5), who were held to five hits at home.

In softball

Tuscola Tournament

Tuscola wins title. The Warriors (18-1) blanked Champaign Central 18-0, behind Ashton Smith's three-hitter. Abbey Walsh (grand slam) and Alexis Koester both collected three hits. Tuscola topped Wauconda 9-0 on a two-hitter by Morgan Day, who fanned 14. Isabelle Shelmadine swatted three hits while Walsh and Day homered. Coach Lenny Sementi's team then edged Casey-Westfield 2-1 in the championship game. In the finals, back-to-back doubles by Clare Ring and Allison Clark plated one run before consecutive sacrifice bunts by Sydney Watson and Ashtyn Clark scored the winner. Ring was 2 for 3. Day fired a two-hitter and struck out 16.

Clinton (7-9) bounced back from a 3-0 loss to C-W to beat Oakwood 10-5 before topping Wauconda 6-5 on a walk-off grand slam by Aspyn Taylor in the third-place game. Rodjahnae Dupont-Barlow slugged a grand slam against the Comets. Mackenzie Armstrong earned the win against Oakwood. Olivia Sanders was the winning pitcher in the third-place contest.

Kelsey Blackford, Paiton Frerichs and Aubrey Wells had two hits apiece as Oakwood (6-8) beat Champaign Central 8-4 to win the fifth-place game and finish the day 1-2. Kerrigan Shafer homered and had four RBI in a 13-7 loss to Casey-Westfield. Bri Hafner was 3 for 3 in a 10-5 loss to Clinton. Central (4-10) was 0-3 for the day.

Paris Tournament

Buffaloes go 0-2. Lacey Steinbaugh homered in G-RF's 16-5 loss to Robinson. Paris scored twice in the bottom of the ninth for a 12-11 win in the second game. Taylor Stal homered for the Buffaloes (8-6) in the second game.

Nontournament

Monticello 12, Sullivan 8. Carly Wichus had two hits and drove in two runs as the Sages (6-9-1) won at home. Leslie Taylor pitched five innings and picked up the win. Makenzie Ruppert homered for Sullivan (8-7).

Unity 5, Salt Fork 0. Harlie Duncan (10-4) pitched a two-hit shutout as the Rockets (11-6) handed visiting Salt Fork (6-1) its first loss. Duncan and Morgan Steinman, who knocked in two runs, each contributed two hits. Salt Fork's hits were by Skyler Brewer and Jordan Jones.

Herscher 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 4. Andrea Coursey had three hits and Hannah Dukeman hit a home run, but Herscher scored in the bottom of the seventh to hand the Spartans (14-1) their first loss. Emmy Graver and Tori Witruk each had two hits for SJ-O.

In boys' track and field

At Urbana. Champaign Central's Nicholas Jackson set a meet record, clearing 6 feet, 8 inches, and also tied the school record while winning the high jump at the Urbana Open. Jackson joins Cary Colwell (1977) and Ian Winston (2005) atop the Maroons' all-time leaderboard. Danville was second in the team chase, Urbana third, Rantoul sixth and Central seventh in the nine-school invitational. The Vikings' winners were Quemarii Williams (400-meter dash), Phillip Hall (800), Sincere Williams-Davis (1,600), William Powell (3,200) and Colton Castongue (discus) along with the 3,200 relay unit of Brandon Barfell, Delrey Crowder, Williams and Michael Moreman. Urbana's Tyler Carrel won the pole vault, and the Tigers' 400 and 800 relays were also victorious. Zach Glass, Joshua Marshall and Christian Phillips ran on both relays. Kyartan Earvin joined in on the 400 and Mike Mboyo was part of the 800 foursome. Rantoul's lone title came from its 1,600 relay unit of Kayon Cunningham, Jerry Harper, Jared Motley and Raul Castillo.

At Springfield. Strong performances in the distance events helped Mahomet-Seymour to a third-place finish in the 23-school Lanphier Capital Classic. Gabe Pommier (4 minutes, 26.31 seconds) won the 1,600 meters, and teammate Ryan Hodge was third (4:31.88). In the 3,200, Bulldogs Mathias Powell (9:47.44) and Brian Butcher (9:55.03) were second and third, respectively. The M-S 3,200 relay captured second. The runners were Ben Craw, Patrick Elkins, Hodge and Riley Fortune. Another Bulldog, Brandon Bretz, placed third in the 400 dash. Centennial's Henoc Mondika won the 400 meters at (49.20) for the ninth-place Chargers. Teammate Cameron Mustafa was third in the 110 hurdles.

At Fairbury. Ridgeview/Lexington's Mason Barr captured the 110-meter high hurdles (15.40) and 300 low hurdles (41.51), setting two school records, and capped off his day by prevailing in the 200 meters (23.61) at the Prairie Central Invitational. Prairie Central's Chandlar Ifft tied the pole vault meet record (12 feet, 6 inches), helping the Hawks to the team crown. Ridgeview/Lexington, which also had individual wins from Tate Wolcott (100) and Jacob Donaldson (high jump, triple jump), finished second. Blue Ridge's Mitchell Morrow won the long jump.

In girls' track and field

At Fairbury. Fisher's Alayna Stalter won the 100-meter hurdles and Ridgeview/Lexington's Mya Tinsley won the 100 dash at the Prairie Central Invitational. Team honors were captured by El Paso/Gridley, with Ridgeview/Lexington placing second, one point ahead of Prairie Central.

In boys' tennis

Chargers go 2-1. Centennial beat Tinley Park Andrew and Peoria Notre Dame by 4-1 scores, but lost to Hononegah 5-0 at Atkins Tennis Center. Alec Neitzel and Carl Guo won two of their three doubles matches.

Maroons finish 1-2. Two Champaign Central doubles teams compiled 2-1 records for the day at O'Fallon. The duos of Alexander Mertens/Junwoo Jung and Tyke Gustafsson/William Shinew each won twice.

In girls' soccer

East Moline Tournament

Chargers go 3-0. Centennial (8-2) beat Davenport (Iowa) West 8-0, East Moline 5-2 and Byron 2-0, the last result in the title game. For the day, Mary Woods totaled seven goals and two assists. Woods had a hat trick against East Moline in the semifinals. Gressa Olson had three goals and two assists for the three matches. Willa Olson had two goals and five assists. Overall, Jordan DeLuce registered four saves.

Nontournament

Richwoods 3, Danville 2. Dahaila Escobedo and Anabela Tapia scored goals for the visiting Vikings (2-5-1). Goalkeeper Mary Emma York had seven saves.

Normal U-High 7, Champaign Central 0. Grace Redden had 14 saves for the Maroons (4-2-1), who were shut out in Normal.