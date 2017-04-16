Advanced Prep (Week of April 17)

1. TUESDAY: Danville at Champaign Central, baseball, 4:30 p.m.

Fresh off of 10-running Centennial in two meetings, when Cam Robinson hit a home run and a bases-clearing double, Champaign Central hosts Danville. The Vikings have won eight of nine behind strong play from DeVante Hicks, Caleb Griffin, Ernest Plummer and Keegan West, who are each hitting around .500.

2. WEDNESDAY: Mahomet-Seymour at Centennial, girls’ soccer, 4:30 p.m.

The girls’ soccer game of the year was pushed back due to weather, but offensive stars Meredith Johnson-Monfort (M-S) and twins Willa and Gressa Olson (Centennial) will finally face off. Both teams have stout defenses, with All-Area athletes leading their back lines.

3. WEDNESDAY: ALAH at Argenta-Oreana, softball, 4:30 p.m.

Mycaela and Reagan Miller lead the way for ALAH, with senior Mycaela hitting .690 and sophomore Reagan hitting .621 for the 8-1 Knights. They’ve also combined to hit seven home runs. Camilyn Newbanks has begun the season with a .579 average, and the Bombers have gotten off to an 8-4 record after winning four straight.

4. FRIDAY: Unity Boys’ Track Invite, all day

Rantoul has started strong, winning its own invitational behind a 110-meter hurdles win from Garet Kinnett. He will have a showdown with all-state hurdler Steven Migut in a meet that includes 13 area teams. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Justin Phillips should be favored in the 1,600, while PBL’s Jonny Muller could win the long jump.

5. FRIDAY: GCMS Girls’ Track Invite, all day

St. Joseph-Ogden’s Parker Francisco and Fisher’s Alayna Stalter should compete for first in the 100-meter hurdles Friday and next month at the state meet. Watch out for St. Thomas More’s Lucy Lux-Rulon in the high and long jumps, while Unity’s Nicole Bagwell and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Hanna Atwood square off in the pole vault.