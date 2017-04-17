Monday's highlights: Gavin gives Sullivan baseball walk-off win

In baseball

Hoopeston Area 2, Salt Fork 0. Brady Gaddis pitched a two-hit shutout as the Cornjerkers (8-3) won at home. Gaddis struck out six and walked one. Bailey Crose had two hits for Hoopeston.

Oakwood 15, Bismarck-Henning 2. Chase Vinson stopped the Blue Devils (10-4) on three hits as Oakwood (8-6-1) won at home. Gavin Jarling, Skylar Bolton and Hunter Phelps all had two hits for the Comets. Vinson, who struck out eight and walked no one, also scored three runs.

Westville 8, Schlarman 4. Alec Schaumburg collected three hits and Connor Holden had two as the Tigers (10-6) won at home. Dalton Dalbey drove in two runs. Schlarman is 1-9.

Milford 14, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Brady Marshino struck out eight in a two-hitter as the Bearcats (5-8) won at A-P (0-9). Marshino, Austin Price (four RBI) and Klaytin Hunsinger all stroked two hits.

Blue Ridge 6, LeRoy 3. Caleb Trotter (3-2) struck out five in 51/3 innings as the Knights (9-10) dealt the visiting Panthers (12-3) their first Heart of Illinois Conference loss, with Sam Duggins registering his second save. Aaron Jayne, Alec Lyle and Dane Houser had two hits apiece for Blue Ridge. Jayne stroked a three-run triple in the first. Will Dooley had two hits for LeRoy.

Fisher 4, Lexington 1. Jacob Horsch had two hits and Dylan Baker drove in two runs as the Bunnies (3-7-1) won at home. Dawson Purvis struck out eight in 62/3 innings of a two-hitter.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10, Ridgeview 0. Nathan Garard, Alec Johnson, Logan Davis and Tucker Cribbett had two hits apiece as the Falcons (6-6-1) won at home. Winning pitcher Tyler Walker fired a five-inning four-hitter and struck out three.

Tuscola 16, Meridian 7. Andrew Erickson and Lucas Kresin each collected three hits as the Warriors (13-8) won at Macon to improve to 7-0 in Central Illinois Conference games. Cale Sementi earned the win, striking out six in four innings.

Villa Grove/Heritage 10, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6. Codie Baker and Cole Alvis had two hits apiece as VG/H won at home. Reliever Talan Rohrer picked up the win after working two hitless innings.

Sullivan 4, Clinton 3. Jon Gavin swatted two hits, including a walk-off game-winner in the bottom of the eighth. Teammate Tommy Schibur also had two hits. Queintan Britton picked up the win, working two innings.

Argenta-Oreana 18, Cerro Gordo/Bement 5. Parker Haltom, Garett Morrison and Skyler Peterson all hit home runs as the Bombers (6-3) won on the road. Logan Munster had two hits for CG/B.

Mattoon 4, Rantoul 2. Josh Frerichs and Chad Vermillion each drove in a run for the Eagles (7-7), who lost on the road.

Okaw Valley 12, Arcola 2. The Purple Riders suffered a loss by the 10-run rule.

In softball

Tuscola 2, Meridian 0. Morgan Day struck out eight in a two-hit shutout win for the Warriors (19-1) at Macon. Day had two hits, and teammate Alexis Koester had a run-scoring single.

St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Villa Grove/Heritage 2. Hannah Dukeman homered and knocked in four runs as the Spartans (15-1) won at home. Kenzie Pence had three hits and stole four bases. Katelyn Burch and Logan Frerichs each had two hits. Zoey Witruk (10-0) pitched a complete-game two-hitter and struck out 13. One hit for VG/Heritage (8-11) was a home run by Jordyn Ray.

Charleston 6, Monticello 5. Leslie Taylor and Hannah Oberheim each had two hits for the Sages (6-10-1), who dropped an eight-inning decision to the visiting Trojans.

Rantoul 12, Urbana 8. Brianna Tatar homered and drove in four runs for the Eagles (12-5) in their win at Wabash Park. Jenna Sanford struck out six in six innings and earned the win. Mercedes Williams (three RBI) and Lauren Matson each had two hits for Urbana (3-9).

Bismarck-Henning 13, Oakwood 6. Mai Lin Davis and Emma Mojonnier had three hits apiece, and Ellie Hawkins homered as the Blue Devils (4-7) won. Jaycie Jenkins collected two hits for the Comets (6-9).

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4, Watseka 0. Victoria Razmus struck out eight and pitched a no-hitter as the visiting Buffaloes (9-6) won. Kasie Anderson drove in three runs for G-RF.

Armstrong-Potomac 15, Milford 8. Hayley Hambleton (five RBI), Holley Hambleton and Tessa Van Ostrand all had three hits for A-P (3-10) in its win at home. Brittney Bailey and Kendall McCalla (five RBI) had three hits each for Milford.

Salt Fork 10, Hoopeston Area 4. Skyler Brewer and Jordan Jones each had three hits as the Storm (8-4) won on the road to improve to 7-0 in Vermilion Valley games.

LeRoy 11, Blue Ridge 4. Megan Williams slugged two home runs, and Kelly Smith homered once as the Panthers (14-2) won in Farmer City. Marissa Adams struck out eight in seven innings. For Blue Ridge (5-15), Haley Ester collected two hits.

Fisher 8, Lexington/Ridgeview 7. Kylie Terven socked four hits, including a walk-off single in the seventh inning that drove in Taylor May. Sidney Hood had three hits, and Becca Clanton slugged a three-run homer to highlight a six-run first inning.

Okaw Valley 5, Arcola 0. Sydnee Shafer struck out five in seven innings for the Purple Riders, who dropped to 3-9 after the shutout loss at home.

Argenta-Oreana 8, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7. Haley Campbell homered and winning pitcher Lydia Hays collected three hits for the Bombers (9-4), who won on the road. Hays struck out two in her complete-game performance. Genna Heitz and Aubrey Wright each drove in two runs for CG/B (2-6).

Clinton 5, Sullivan 4. It took nine innings for the Maroons (8-9) to win at Sullivan (9-8).

In boys' track and field

At Gibson City. Hunter Woodard won the shot put and discus, and teammate Joey Lopez won the 100- and 200-meter dashes as well as helping the 400 relay to victory as Tuscola won a four-team meet. The Warriors amassed 140 points. Another Warrior, Trent Ponder, won the 3,200 and helped the 3,200 relay to a win. GCMS' Tyler Ricks won the 800 and 1,600. Milford/Cissna Park's Dakota Stevens won the two hurdles races.

In girls' track and field

At Gibson City. McKinlee Miller won the long and triple jumps to lead Tuscola to first place in a four-school meet. The Warriors had 99 points. Milford/Cissna Park's Gabby Wessels won the 100 meters and ran on the winning 400 and 1,600 relays. Teammate Emily Duis won the 400 and ran with the two victorious relays. The winning relays also featured Anna Jennings and Morgan Kaeb.

In boys' tennis

At Champaign. St. Thomas More edged the Maroons 5-4. Wade Baillon and Jake Sellett swept the top two singles matches and teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles. Lucas Tay also won in singles and doubles.

At Bloomington. Jared Thomas and Brady Neitzel each won in singles and in separate doubles matches as the Chargers beat Central Catholic 7-2.

In girls' soccer

Mahomet-Seymour 8, Urbana 2. Meredith Johnson-Monfort's hat trick (and one assist) sparked the unbeaten Bulldogs (7-0) to a win at Urbana (0-9). Alexa Warren had two assists for M-S, and Mia Epley had a goal and an assist. Lexi Jones hit both Urbana goals.

Centennial 5, Herscher 1. Gressa Olson and Willa Olson (two assists) each scored two goals for the Chargers (9-2), who did all their scoring in the first half. Mary Woods hit the other goal.

Champaign Central 2, Uni High 0. Naomi Dupree scored two unassisted second-half goals for the Maroons (5-2-1) in their win in Urbana.

St. Thomas More 7, Decatur Lutheran 0. Izzy Schmitt had two goals and two assists and teammate Hayes Murray had a goal and an assist as the Sabers (4-4-2) won at home.