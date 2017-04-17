Zenner's one-hit gem carries PBL baseball to win

Image Gallery: HS Baseball: PBL vs. SJ-O » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Cooper Johnson (15)shows the ball fter getting St. Joseph-Ogden's Austin Cain (6) out at second base in a prep baseball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High Shool in St. Joseph on Monday, April 17, 2017.

ST. JOSEPH — With its 2-0 victory Monday over St. Joseph-Ogden, the undefeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team made a statement.

"It proves we're a pretty good team," PBL senior Andrew Zenner said. "People were saying, 'I don't know how good the teams are that we played so far,' and we came out and won this one. Other schools knows now that we're pretty good here."

With the win, the Panthers improved to 13-0 while the Spartans fell to 13-4.

"I'm really excited about them. This is a really even-keeled team. Everybody on our team knew this was a big game for us, but nobody acted like it was bigger than any other game of the year," PBL coach Rick Johnson said. "They know you've still got to go one pitch and one out at a time."

In his previous two starts, Zenner (3-0) reached the double-digit strikeout mark. Against SJ-O, he pitched a one-hit shutout, fanning seven batters with just one walk.

"The defense stepped up. I didn't have as many strikeouts as I usually do, but that's fine," Zenner said. "The defense came out and played really well (Monday). I've got to give a lot of credit to them."

The Spartans' Austin Cain hit a one-out double in the first inning before Colton Hale and Brant Hoveln each grounded out to end the inning.

In the fifth inning, Jesse Schluter reached base on an error before a 1-6-3 double play ended the inning.

"That's what PBL baseball is all about — pitching and defense. It worked (Monday)," Johnson said. "That's what's been carrying us all year."

Despite an eight-strikeout performance, SJO's Mason Coon took the loss and left after a fifth inning in which PBL scored an insurance run and drew four of Coon's seven walks.

"Mason wasn't sharp (Monday). He was a little erratic there in the middle innings," SJ-O coach Josh Haley said.

Coon allowed three hits through his five innings of work.

"He didn't have his best stuff, but at the same time, he gave us a chance to win the ballgame," Haley said.

The Panthers scored the go-ahead run in the third inning as Keaton Krumwiede walked and Dalton Coplea singled to right field before Cole Eshleman smacked a 1-2 pitch into center field for an RBI base hit.

In the fifth inning, Luke Fitton drove in PBL's insurance run via a bases-loaded, one-out sacrifice fly to center field.

"It was funny because when Luke came up, I gave him the suicide (squeeze bunt) signal, and I wiped it off, and he kind of smiled like, 'OK, you're going to let me swing the bat,'" Johnson said. "Luke came through with situational hitting. That's all we needed. He picked us up."