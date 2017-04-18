N-G Top 10: Baseball (April 18)

One new area team has entered the rankings, which are still led by Paxton-Buckley-Loda. More from sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-0 1 You may be right, Andrew Zenner, but we’ve had your Panthers atop these rankings for three straight weeks. Keep the perfect record intact and you’ll be here the rest of the season.

2. Champaign Central 14-3-1 2 Cam Robinson and the Maroons stay busy in Big 12 play, hosting Danville today, visiting the Vikings on Thursday and then hosting Normal Community in a Saturday doubleheader.

3. Monticello 11-3 3 Sages have won four of their last five heading into today’s nonconference game at Maroa-Forsyth before Wednesday’s trip to Paxton for another nonconference game at PBL.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-4 4 Mason Coon and the rest of the Spartans will try to end two-game skid when they start Okaw Valley Conference series at Rantoul today before hosting the Eagles on Thursday.

5. LeRoy 12-3 6 Panthers’ seven-game win streak snapped Monday at Blue Ridge. Coach Wayne Meyer’s club will look to start another streak today at nonconference foe Hartsburg-Emden.

6. Danville 10-5 5 Noah Nelson, Keegan West and other Vikings aiming to win season series against Champaign Central this week before home doubleheader against Normal West on Saturday.

7. Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8-3 9 Conor Steinbaugh is hitting and pitching as well as anyone in the area, but Buffaloes, who host Oakwood on Wednesday, also receiving quality contributions from rest of roster.

8. Hoopeston Area 8-3 7 Brady Gaddis getting it done for the Cornjerkers, who have split their last four games, both with his bat and his arm. Hoopeston Area back in action today at home against Milford.

9. Bismarck-Henning 10-4 8 Blue Devils had five-game win streak halted in a big way Monday with five-inning loss at Oakwood. B-H will look to get back on track Wednesday at home against Westville.

10. Tuscola 13-8 — No better Central Illinois Conference team than Warriors, who are 7-0 in league play before Andrew Erickson, Tyler Meinhold and company host Sullivan on Wednesday.