Tuesday's prep highlights: Beesley, Bagger spark Maroons

In baseball

■ Blue Ridge 9, Judah Christian 1. Caleb Trotter went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBI to lead the host Knights (10-10). Sam Duggins added two hits and scored three runs for Blue Ridge, while Sam Harris collected two hits for the Tribe (0-5).

■ Centennial 13, Bloomington 12. Chris Monroe went 2 for 5 with a triple and four RBI, Kole Porter added two hits and two RBI and Evan Jordan rapped out three hits for the host Chargers (3-10).

■ Champaign Central 10, Danville 4. Jake Beesley went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI as the host Maroons (14-3-1) won in Big 12 action. Joe Bagger added a three-run triple while Marshall Thompson and Cam Robinson each had two hits and an RBI. Keegan West drove in two runs for the Vikings (10-6), while Ernest Plummer went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

■ Dwight 4, Watseka 3. Drew LaVoie went 2 for 2 with two RBI for the Warriors (4-7) in a home Sangamon Valley Conference loss.

■ Hoopeston Area 5, Milford 4. The host Cornjerkers rallied from a 4-2 deficit with a three-run sixth inning to hold on for a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Brady Gaddis (2 for 3, RBI) and Max Conn (1 for 2, two RBI) sparked Hoopeston Area (9-3). Jared Schunke drove in two runs for the Bearcats (5-9).

■ LeRoy 15, Hartsburg-Emden 0. Ethan Podraza threw a one-hit shutout, Brett Egan had three hits and three RBI, and Nick Perry had three RBI as the visiting Panthers (13-3) won in five innings.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 12, Normal U-High 2. Bradley Hamilton went 3 for 3 with a two-home run and pitched five solid innings for the host Bulldogs (8-9) in a Corn Belt win. Lukas Graham (3 for 3, three RBI), Brooks Coetzee (3 for 4, two RBI) and Nick Herrmann (3 for 4, RBI) all contributed.

■ Oblong 12, Tri-County 0. Cody Richardson had two hits for the Titans (2-12) at home.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 15, Cissna Park 3. The visiting Panthers (14-0) rolled to the SVC win as Kaleb Denault (2 for 2, four RBI) and Ben McClure (1 for 2, two RBI) paced PBL’s offense. Mario Renteria went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Timberwolves (2-11).

■ Rantoul 1, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Nolan Roseman delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Okaw Valley Conference game’s only run as the host Eagles (8-8) received a two-hit shutout from Adam Crites. Colton Hale struck out six in six innings for the Spartans (13-5).

■ Unity 5, St. Thomas More 3. Jon Fisher went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and also struck out four in five innings to earn the win, while Zach Spencer hit a home run and compiled two RBI for the host Rockets (9-9) in OVC play. Mike Lamb and Riley Morris each doubled for STM (7-8).

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 13, Schlarman 3. Cole Alvis threw a five-inning complete game and drove in three runs for the host Hawks (8-12), who won their third straight game. Cody Patterson and Dylan Shanks each added two RBI. Johnny Carnahan and Craig Glapion had two hits apiece for the Hilltoppers (1-10).



In softball

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8, Paris 7. Reagan Miller (4 for 5, RBI), Marissa Herschberger (2 for 4, two RBI) and Logan Kauffman (2 for 5, RBI) led the way for the visiting Knights (11-1).

■ Dwight 16, Watseka 0. Kennedy Bauer collected the only hit for the host Warriors (8-4) in a five-inning Sangamon Valley Conference loss.

■ Hoopeston Area 10, Milford 8. Raven Rutherford went 2 for 4 with a home run and six RBI for the host Cornjerkers (5-4) in a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Ariel Reeves (3 for 4, RBI) and Payton Smalls (2 for 4, RBI) chipped in. Maya McEwen went 3 for 3 with two RBI for the Bearcats (6-5).

■ Iroquois West 10, South Newton (Ind.) 9. The host Raiders (1-7) rallied to force extra innings and then scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn the SVC win. Grace Schroeder (3 for 4, RBI), Rachel Carney (3 for 4, RBI) and Jacey Stiers (3 for 5, three RBI) led IW.

■ Normal U-High 7, Mahomet-Seymour 3. Allison Nofziger, Layne Acree and Madi Scott all had two hits for the visiting Bulldogs (6-8).

■ Normal West 10, Danville 0. The Vikings (6-3) only managed three hits in a five-inning Big 12 road loss.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Rantoul 0. Tori Witruk spun a three-hit shutout, striking out eight, and the host Spartans (16-1) remained unbeaten in Okaw Valley Conference play. Andrea Coursey had two hits, including a three-run home run, and finished with four RBI for SJ-O, while Hannah Dukeman and Logan Frerichs each had two hits.

■ Unity 3, Monticello 2. Emma Messman had two hits and an RBI, while Chasey Edenburn and Jalyn Powell drove in the other runs for the host Rockets (12-6) in an OVC win. Delaney Hilderbrandt and Carly Wichus had two hits for the Sages (6-11-1).

■ Westville 12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2. Victoria Howe, Tiffanie Elliott and Emilee Eller all had two hits as the host Tigers (7-5) pulled away for the VVC victory. Kylie Johnson had two doubles for G-RF (9-7).



In girls’ soccer

■ Danville 2, Urbana 1. Ellia Innes and Joah Howland scored for the host Vikings (3-5-1), while Emma Taylor scored for the Tigers (0-10).

■ Champaign Central 3, Bloomington 0. Sarah Collins scored two unassisted goals for the host Maroons (6-2-1), Naomi DuPree added the other goal off an assist from Courtney Plattner and Grace Redden made six saves.

■ Judah Christian 6, Danville First Baptist 4. Alayah Gray tallied two goals and an assist while Katie Limentato scored a goal and distributed two assists for the Tribe (7-3-1) in their fifth straight win. Amy Montgomery scored all four goals for First Baptist.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 5, Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Meredith Johnson-Monfort recorded a hat trick in a road win for the Bulldogs (8-0).

■ St. Thomas More 3, Williamsville 0. The host Sabers (5-4-2) exacted revenge on the Bullets, who ended STM’s season last year in a Class 1A sectional semifinal match, by getting goals from Hayes Murray, Dana Hergenrother and Abby Liebach.



In track and field

■ At Champaign. The Danville girls’ team won a triangular, with Yaman Wilson winning the 200-meter dash in 27.79 seconds and helping the 800 relay team to a first-place finish in 1:53.85. Aja Harden, who won the 100 (13.09), was also part of the 800 relay. Michelle Williams won the shot put with a toss of 33 feet, 1 inch and teammate Lanaeja Carter won the discus in 100-7 for runner-up Urbana, while Hope Llewellyn won the 800 (2:33.06) for Champaign Central.

■ At Clifton. The Watseka boys won the six-team Comet Carnival behind a first-place finish from Keegan Zack in the triple jump (38 feet, 8 1/2 inches). Chaz Reetz from Milford/Cissna Park swept the shot put (41-10) and the discus (132-2). On the girls’ side, Katie Kidwell won the long jump (15-2) and the triple jump (31-4) and teammates Asia Benson won the shot put (34-6 1/2) and Emily Bunting won the discus (115-10) to lead Watseka to a second-place finish at the Comet Carnival.

■ At Monticello. The Monticello girls’ team won the eight-team Piatt-Macon County Invitational, compiling first-place finishes from Alyssa McPike in the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 44.36 seconds), Emelia Ness in the 300 hurdles (47.28), the 400 relay (50.94), the 1,600 relay (4:23.88), Aliyah Welter in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches) and Emma Helferich in the long jump (16-10). On the boys’ side, Monticello placed second, led by first-place finishes from Josiah Ratts in the 800 (2:04.25), Michael Burgard in the 110 hurdles (16.38), the 3,200 relay (8:49.62) and Nathan Harman in the discus (155-8).

■ At St. Joseph. Leah Buhr won the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 11 inches and the triple jump by reaching 33-11 3/4 to help the Unity girls’ team win a quadrangular, edging the host Spartans by three points. Parker Francisco led SJ-O by winning the 100-meter hurdles in 15.08 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 49.12 Rachyl Anderson swept the shot put (37-11 1/2) and discus (133-3) for Salt Fork.

■ At Sullivan. Kenli Nettles won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.82 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 50.25 and the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 6 inches, to help the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls’ team place second at the nine-team Tri-County Invitational. On the boys’ side, Eusebio Briseno won the 300 hurdles (44.16) for ALAH, Jadon Nuzzo won the pole vault (13-1) for Sullivan/Okaw Valley and Mario Cortez won the triple jump (41-3) for Arcola.

■ At Toledo. The Salt Fork boys’ team won the 10-team Pirate Invitational with 103 1/2 points. Max Branigan won the 100-meter dash in 11.28 seconds, Caleb Fauver won the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 1 1/2 inches and the Storm’s 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays all placed first.

In boys’ tennis

■ At Danville. The host Vikings prevailed 7-2 against Urbana, winning five of the six singles matches as Caleb Stout didn't drop a game at No. 6 singles. Ivan Mineyev won at No. 3 singles for Urbana.

■ At Mattoon. Centennial knocked off Mattoon 8-1, with Alec Neitzel and Will Thomas winning their respective singles matches in straight sets before teaming up to win their No. 3 doubles match in straight sets.