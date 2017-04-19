Ace in the hole: A look at area's top shortstops

Eshleman’s improvement key for unbeaten Panthers

PAXTON — Cole Eshleman has always been a quality middle infielder. This year, though, the senior has transformed from a back-of-the-lineup hitter into an efficient offensive player for Paxton-Buckley-Loda, which is 14-1 going into today’s 4:30 p.m. home Sangamon Valley Conference game against Cissna Park.

“Cole’s development has been fun to watch,” PBL coach Rick Johnson said. “His arm strength really increased last year, and his hands have gotten so quick. He has also gone from the nine hitter to the two spot because his offensive approach has gotten so much better. He’s leaving the high pitch alone more and focusing in the cage on going middle to opposite, which has resulted in more quality at-bats for him.”

Through Tuesday, Eshleman was hitting .377 with an on-base percentage of .476. And, of course, he’s still controlling the middle of the infield.

“His start of the season has been very solid. He’s making the routine plays along with controlling most of our pitchers’ looks and pick plays at second,” Johnson said. “He has mixed in with a couple of plays on slow rollers that I thought he had no chance on but he made look easy.”



Hoel quickly establishing himself as one of the best

TUSCOLA — With nine more stolen bases, Tuscola junior Dalton Hoel will break into the state’s all-time top 20 base stealers.

If his junior season, in which he’s stolen 29 bases, is extrapolated over the remainder of his two seasons, not counting the postseason, he’ll wind up in the top five and will go down as the state’s top base stealer in the past 15 years.

As for his place in state history, Hoel, who will break into triple digits with his next steal, isn’t giving it much thought.

“Dalton (or I) has no idea what the state record for stolen bases might be, nor does he care,” Tuscola’s coach and father, Duff Hoel, said. “He is the most unselfish player we’ve ever had. He has intentionally avoided opportunities in the summer that may or may not have benefited his baseball future so that he could stay home with his teammates and help them improve their game. He has one goal and that is to win a state championship, and he understands that journey to be about everyone and not himself.”

The Warriors (14-8) are riding a six-game winning streak into today’s 4:30 p.m. game at Cumberland and are a perfect 8-0 in Central Illinois Conference play.

While it’s looking like Hoel will have his pick of colleges at which to play baseball, his father said the straight-A student will pick his school based on academics. Combined with his elite athleticism, that intelligence pays off at shortstop.

“He has a very high baseball IQ,” Duff Hoel said. “He knows what everyone on the field is supposed to be doing, and he understands how we are trying to get batters out. He understands the geometry of playing the position and is a player that wants the ball hit to him on every pitch. His lateral movement is very quick, as are his hands which are also very strong. He has an above average arm and gets rid of the ball very quick.”



Cain is more than able this season with Spartans

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph-Ogden coach Josh Haley was hard on then-second-baseman Austin Cain during early-season practices a year ago, nit-picking every mistake he made, and even yelling at him at times.

In reality, Haley simply wanted to see how the sophomore dealt with difficult situations.

“He didn’t know it at the time, but I wanted him to be able to handle pressure situations that he’d face in the postseason,” Haley said. “He stayed even-keeled and that consistency continued once we started playing games.”

Cain committed just two errors in 62 chances last year, solidifying the middle of the infield as the Spartans made a run to a runner-up finish in Class 2A.

Despite missing 10 days early on this season, Cain, now a junior, is adjusting back to his natural position, shortstop, while hitting second in the lineup, where he has driven in nine runs.

Cain and the Spartans (13-5) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host Okaw Valley Conference foe Rantoul at 4:30 p.m. today.

“He has arm strength and understands his position and where he needs to be,” Haley said. “He also plays in the present moment, and he doesn’t let errors or mistakes compound and is always ready for the next play. He’s steady, confident and consistent. He’ll make mistakes but he’s going to give you his best effort and stay confident.”



Hicks slowing down his game is good sign for Vikings

DANVILLE — A year ago, DeVante Hicks stole nine bases, not enough to crack the area’s top 50 base stealers.

Through 16 games this year, he’s tallied 17.

“I think DeVante is at a place where he is completely comfortable with being on base, getting good leads, being confident that he can get back to the base on a pickoff and works to get the proper jumps to steal,” Danville coach Geoff Desmond said. “He also understands that if he isn’t getting a good jump, he doesn’t have to commit to go. He can come back to the bag and get a better jump on a later pitch.”

Hicks is hitting .455 out of the leadoff spot as the Vikings (10-6) get set to host Champaign Central at 4:30 p.m. today. Along with his offense, Hicks has taken steps forward defensively this season.

“He seems more calm to me as a shortstop,” Desmond said. “He is bigger, faster and stronger than what he was two years ago, so the game has slowed down to him quite a bit. As a sophomore, he was playing catch up defensively and always needing to be in a hurry. Now, he makes things look routine and he is very smooth and calm while doing it.”