Wednesday's prep highlights: PBL endures first loss

In baseball

■ Monticello 12, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4. Konnor Bundy, Mitch Carr and Brody Macak had two hits apiece as the Sages (12-4) ended PBL’s season-long winning streak at 14 games with an eight-run triumph on the road. Cam Wittig earned the pitching win.

■ Tuscola 6, Sullivan 3. Dalton Hoel’s leadoff homer in the bottom of the first lifted the Warriors (14-8) into a lead it never lost at home. Teammate Tyler Meinhold had two hits as did Sullian’s Jon Gavin.

■ Armstrong-Potomac 8, Schlarman 6. Dalton Loschen had two hits and Shawn Reardon homered as visiting A-P (1-9) won its first game. Jason Sollars struck out eight in 61/3 innings. Vaughn Black drove in three runs for the Hilltoppers (1-11). Teammate Syrus Sears had two RBI at Danville Stadium.

■ Westville 6, Bismarck-Henning 3. Alec Schaumburg homered, Clayton Cheesman belted two doubles and winning pitcher Dalton Dalbey collected two hits as the Tigers (11-7) won on the road. Dalbey and Trey Bryant teamed up on a six-hitter. Dalbey fanned two in five innings. For B-H (10-5), Colton Arford and Thomas Savage had two hits apiece.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12, Oakwood 0. Conor Steinbaugh struck out 11 in a no-hitter as the Buffaloes (9-3) blanked the visiting Comets (8-7-1). Teammate Garrett Latoz three-hit day included a home run and two doubles. Latoz drove in six runs.

■ Paris 21, Salt Fork 11. Gavin Chew and Payton Taylor each pounded home runs for Salt Fork (5-11), which lost a slugfest at home. Chew finished with four hits. Taylor and Dane Weaver had two hits apiece.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 3-12, Martinsville 0-1. Hayde Hosler and Cody Patterson had two hits each in the opener. Dylan Shanks fanned six in five innings and picked up the win. In the nightcap, Codie Baker, Jeremy Cottrell and Chase Hutchison all drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Evan Wilson fanned five for VG/Heritage (10-12).

■ Arcola 11, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Jose Garza, Quinten Helmuth and Martin Rund hit home runs and Nick Vaughn pitched a six-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts in a road win.

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4, Argenta-Oreana 1. Marcus Vanausdoll pitched a one-hitter, with 11 strikeouts, as ALAH (3-6) posted a win on the road against the Bombers (6-4). Vanausdoll had two hits as did teammates Lucas Otto (three RBI) and Shandon Herschberger. Ryan Gifford had the lone A-O hit.

■ Clinton 1, Shelbyville 0. Parker West’s 12th-inning single drove in Cameron Wertz for the only run as the Maroons (6-8) won at home. Clinton’s Levi Nettles had two hits.

■ Heyworth 9, Fisher 7. Jacob Horsch drove in two runs for the Bunnies (3-8-1), who suffered a Heart of Illinois Conference loss at home.

■ Maroa-Forsyth 4, LeRoy 1. The Panthers (13-4) were held to four hits in a loss at Forsyth.

■ Cumberland 7, Tri-County 4. Cody Richardson had two hits for the Titans (2-13), who lost at Greenup.



In softball

■ Tuscola 11, Sullivan 1. Isabelle Shelmadine and Morgan Day each slammed a pair of home runs as the Warriors (21-1, 8-0 CIC) won a six-inning game at home. Shelmadine, who slugged a grand slam, had six RBI. Winning pitcher Day had five RBI. Day allowed three hits and fanned nine. Teammate Clare Ring also had two hits as did Sullivan’s Irie Dulin.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Mount Zion 1. Hannah Dukeman hit two home runs and Bailey Dowling hit one homer as the Spartans (17-1) won at home. Both Dukeman and Dowling had three hits and teamed up to drive in seven runs. Zoey Witruk pitched a three-hitter.

■ Fisher 3, Heyworth 2. Sidney Hood drove in two runs in the fourth inning, but Fisher needed a run-scoring single in the sixth by Kylie Terven that drove in Taylor May with the decisive run at home. Sydney Eichelberger scattered five hits and struck out nine.

■ Bismarck-Henning 4, Westville 3. Grace Harris collected three hits and Kylee Watkins had two, including a walk-off double in the seventh as the Blue Devils (5-8) won at home. Westville’s Victoria Howe had two hits.

■ Salt Fork 7, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2. Hailey Hunter (1-0) allowed seven hits and fanned seven as the Storm (10-4) won on the road. Skyler Brewer hit a two-run home run for Salt Fork. Sindra Gerdes had three for PBL (2-10).

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 16, Oakwood 6. Lacey Steinbaugh, Kylie Johnson and Whitny Harper totaled three hits apiece as the Buffaloes improved to 10-7 with a win at home. Harper (4-1) picked up the pitching win. Katelyn Young and Paiton Frerichs were Oakwood players with more than one hit.

■ Armstrong-Potomac 13, Schlarman 12. Hayley Hambleton (three hits), Holley Hambleton and Natalie Schluter all scored two runs as A-P (4-11) won in Danville. Shortstop Holley Hambleton ended the game with an unassisted double play. Madi Gayheart picked up the pitching win.

■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Arcola 1. Kadelyn Daily pitched a complete-game two-hitter and struck out 10 as the Broncos (3-7) won at home. Arcola’s Sydnee Shafer registered nine strikeouts.

■ Argenta-Oreana 8, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4. Haley Campbell and Mikayla Kirkland drove in three runs as the Bombers improved to 10-4 with a win at home. Camilyn Newbanks swatted two hits. Shelby Frederick had four hits for ALAH (11-2) and teammate Mycaela Miller hit a home run.

■ LeRoy 8, Flanagan/Woodland 4. Marissa Adams picked up her 11th win as the Panthers (16-2) won at home. Adams fanned five in her complete-game performance. Skielyr Trenkle had a single, double and triple for LeRoy. Teammate Kelly Smith had three hits.

■ Shebyville 3, Clinton 1. Tori Wilson drove in the lone run for the Maroons (9-10) in their loss at home. Olivia Sanders pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and held the Rams scoreless until the sixth inning.

■ Eureka 6, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The unbeaten Hornets (16-0) held the visiting Falcons (7-7) to two hits in a loss.

■ Okaw Valley 11, Tri-County 1. Taylor Bennett’s home run accounted for the lone run for the Titans (2-11).



In track and field

■ At Danville. Osahar Wilson won both hurdles races and ran a leg on the winning 400-meter relay for Danville, which topped Champaign Central 84-56 in a dual meet. Teammate Bennie Harris won the 400 meters and was also on the victorious sprint relay.

■ At Paxton. Rantoul won eight events, including three relays, and raced to victory in a 10-team meet. The Eagles amassed 141 points. Runner-up Paxton-Buckley-Loda had 79 points. PBL’s Alec St. Julien swept the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races.