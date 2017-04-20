Thursday's highlights: Blue Ridge's Jayne hurls no-hitter

Image Gallery: HS Boys Tennis: Centennial vs. Central » more Photo by: Heather Coit Champaign Central's Arturo Ibarra returns the ball to Champaign Centennial's Jared Thomas in boys' tennis action at Lindsey Courts in Champaign on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

In baseball

Blue Ridge 12, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Freshman pitcher Aaron Jayne fanned nine batters while firing his first varsity no-hitter as the Knights blanked the Trojans. Alec Lyle smashed a single and a triple, and Drew Wells scored a run for the Knights (12-10). The Trojans are now 1-10.

Centennial 11, Bloomington 6. After the Chargers spotted the Purple Raiders to a 4-1 lead, Centennial brought in hurler Kellen Sarver from the bullpen. The reliever gave up only two runs over six innings of relief, allowing the Chargers (4-10) to come from behind and clobber the Purple Raiders. Charger senior Chris Monroe and Sarver both had two RBI. Corey Hall was all over the basepaths, singling, drawing two walks and scoring four runs for Centennial.

Danville 1, Champaign Central 0. DeVante Hicks broke up a scoreless pitchers' duel by crossing the plate with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning for the Vikings (11-6). Hicks, who also picked up the win on the mound, and starting pitcher Noah Nelson held the Maroons (14-4-1) to just two hits over the entire extra-inning affair. Central starting hurler Dom Erlinger fanned seven Vikings.

St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Rantoul 4. Jake Schlueter pitched a four-hit shutout, and Mason Coon, Brant Hoveln and Austin Cain each had two hits for the Spartans (14-5) in a game played at St. Joseph. The Eagles fell to 8-9 on the season.

Mahomet-Seymour 8, Olympia 5. Dawson Finch led the Bulldogs with two hits to help his team pick up a home win. Hurler Nick Herrmann was a force for M-S (9-9), fanning eight batters while not relinquishing a walk during his complete-game victory.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13, Cissna Park 2. Cooper Johnson pitched a complete-game five-hitter to lead the Panthers (15-1) past the Timberwolves (2-12) in a game played at Paxton. Senior Luke Fitton scored two runs and had four RBI. When Johnson wasn't pitching, he was driving in two runs of his own. Chris Kaeb and Mario Renteria drove in Cissna Park's two runs.

Villa Grove/Heritage 12, Arthur Okaw Christian 10. Sluggers Lucas Charles and Jeremy Cottrell both touched them all with homers to help the Hawks (11-12) outlast the Conquering Riders (10-3) in a game played at Arthur. Darrin Beechy smashed a home run of his own for the Conquering Riders.

Tuscola 12, Cumberland 0. Warrior hurlers Cade Kresin and Tyler Meinhold combined for a shutout in a game played at Cumberland. Brayden VonLanken connected for a home run for the Warriors (15-8).

Oakwood 14, Salt Fork 8. Comet Chase Vinson went 2 for 5, smashed a triple, scored two runs and had five RBI to help his team trounce the Storm (5-12). Hunter Phelps had four RBI for the Comets (9-7-1). Salt Fork was up 8-6 after 51/2 innings before the Comets batted around in the sixth and scored eight runs in that half inning.

South Newton (Ind.) 14, Iroquois West 4. Tony Gielczewski smashed a home run and drove in three runs, and Austin Saathoff swiped a base in a losing cause for the Raiders.

Charleston 13, Monticello 4. Jeffrey Wileaver doubled and scored a run, Nathan Graham doubled and drove in two runs and Jakob Pokorny went 2 for 3 in a losing cause for the Sages (12-5).

In softball

St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Monticello 0. Tori Witruk pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and hit her first home run of the season as the Spartans (18-1) blanked the Sages in a game played at St. Joseph. Katelyn Burch and Allie Place both had two hits and two RBI for the Spartans. The Sages fell to 6-12-1.

Fisher 21, Tri-Point 1. Kylie Terven, Taylor May and Brittney Enos each smashed triples, and Becca Clanton stole two bases to help the Bunnies (12-8) humble Tri-Point. Pitcher Enos held Tri-Point to just three hits.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. GCMS hurler Madison Eberle overpowered the Panthers, firing a complete-game shutout, fanning 13 batters and walking none in a game played at Paxton. Eberle and Mady Schutte both smacked doubles for the Falcons (8-7). Senior Leslie Lawson legged out a two-bagger for the Panthers (2-11).

Iroquois West 27, South Newton (Ind.) 5. Tayler Fairley garnered five RBI, and Taylor McTaggart scored three runs for the Raiders. Iroquois West was already up 9-3 going into the third inning. That's when the Raiders sent 18 girls scurrying across home plate. Meanwhile, Raider Meara Tilstra held the team from the Hoosier State to just four hits as she earned the complete-game victory.

Cerro Gordo/Bement 9, St. Teresa 8. After the Broncos (4-7) blew a three-run lead by giving up four runs in the top of the seventh inning, CG/B battled back with two runs in the bottom half to come away the winner. Freshman leadoff hitter Shelby Strack got two hits, drew a walk, had an RBI and swiped two bases for the Broncos. Pitcher Melissa Lincicum struck out four batters for the Broncos.

Milford 4, Bismarck-Henning 3. The Bearcats (7-5) held off a late Blue Devils rally to gain the win. Bearcat pitcher Brittney Bailey scattered seven hits over seven innings. Outfielder Lily Habin slammed a home run and drove in two runs for the Bearcats. Hurler Lynsey McCord gave up six hits for the Blue Devils (5-8).

Olympia 9, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Speedster Mollie Spoerer swiped two bases, and Madi Scott drove in a run in a losing cause for the Bulldogs (6-9) in a game played at Olympia.

Salt Fork 12, Oakwood 1. Carlee Richardson broke open the contest with a two-run homer as the Storm (10-4) trounced the Comets (7-11). Hailey Hunter was 2 for 3 and posted three RBI. Jordan Jones picked up the complete-game victory. Kayla Thompson, Shaelyn Turner and Bri Hafner each had a pair of hits for the Comets.

Dwight 2, Watseka 1. Warrior pitcher Taylor Hotaling fanned 10 batters in a losing cause. Magan Harris connected for a two-bagger for the Warriors (8-5).

Blue Ridge 6, Villa Grove/Heritage 0. Jessica Gilbert belted a two-run homer, and Haley Ester went 2 for 3 to help the Knights (6-16) win on Senior Night. Ester held the Blue Devils (11-12) to just one hit.

In boys' tennis

At Champaign. Centennial proved victorious in a crosstown battle, clobbering Champaign Central 8-1. Jared Thomas, Brady Neitzel, Alec Neitzel and Will Thomas won in both singles and doubles for the Chargers. KJ Munroe picked up a singles win for the Maroons.

At Urbana. Junior Cameron Trail won in both singles and doubles to lead Urbana to a 7-0 sweep of Decatur Eisenhower. Dylan Patel, Vivek Ekkirala, Joe Khan and Khaled Messai all won their singles matches for the Tigers.

At Champaign. Ryan Vadeboncoeur and Caleb Stout won in both singles and doubles to help Danville edge St. Thomas More 4-3. Lucas Tay earned victories in both singles and doubles for the Sabers.

In girls' soccer

Bloomington Central Catholic 2, St. Thomas More 1. Dana Hergenrother scored off an assist from Maria Lukusa for the only goal for the Sabers (5-5-2).

Centennial 8, Danville 0. Gressa Olson had a hat trick, Mary Woods and Grayson Alexander both delivered two goals and Katie Bell added one goal for the victorious Chargers (10-2-1). Keeper Mary Emma York had 13 saves for the Vikings (3-6-1).

Normal West 9, Urbana 1. Freshman Ruiz Estefanny broke up Normal West's shutout with a second-half goal for the Tigers (0-11).

Uni High 5, Decatur Lutheran 2. Betsy Ruckman had a hat trick, and Kathryn Dullerud and Callie Bruce garnered single goals for the Illineks (5-6-2).