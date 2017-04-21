Friday's highlights: Tuscola softball 21st straight win

In baseball

Arcola 12, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8. Quinten Helmuth (2 for 3, three RBI) and Daniel Mendoza (2 for 3, two RBI) led the Purple Riders to a road win in eight innings. Waylon Schlabach and Cody Miller each drove in two runs for the Knights.

Bismarck-Henning 5, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. Noah Jordan came through in the clutch, driving in two runs with a double to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh inning to help the visiting Blue Devils (11-5), who trailed 3-0 after four innings, end a two-game losing streak. Thomas Savage also chipped in for B-H, going 3 for 4 with two RBI. Kaleb Denault had two hits and two RBI for PBL (15-2).

Central A&M 4, Clinton 3. Matthew Overton went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run, but the visiting Maroons (6-9) lost in eight innings during Central Illinois Conference play.

Decatur Lutheran 11, Cerro Gordo/Bement 5. Austin Cherry went 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Broncos (1-11) in a road loss.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 5, Salt Fork 2. The host Buffaloes (10-3) picked up their fourth consecutive win and stayed unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference play, thanks to six quality innings from Waylon Conrad, who struck out four and scattered seven hits. Keegan Wills collected two RBI and Conor Steinbaugh added a double, a triple and an RBI for G-RF/C. Matthew Wrzosek had three hits for the Storm (5-13), while Dakotah Broeker drove in both of Salt Fork's runs.

Hoopeston Area 31, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Ethan Smith went 4 for 4 with four RBI and Max Conn went 3 for 3 with three RBI for the Cornjerkers (10-3) in a five-inning home VVC win against A-P (1-11).

Iroquois West 8, Ridgeview 6. Iroquois West overcame a 5-0 deficit and Cole Stone was credited with the win after firing five innings of relief, allowing just one run. Alexis Ramirez went 4 for 4 with two runs scored for the Raiders (4-7). Kyle Spencer had three hits for Ridgeview.

St. Anthony 13, Centennial 12. Chris Monroe's 4-for-4 effort couldn't salvage a win for the host Chargers (4-11). Monroe drove in four runs and fell a triple shy of the cycle, while Evan Jordan (3 for 5, three RBI) and Brandon Olion (2 for 4, RBI) also contributed.

Schlarman 6, Oakwood 5. Daulton Stelzer had two RBI and a double for Schlarman (2-11), which picked up its second win of the season over Oakwood (9-8-1) in VVC play. Johnny Carnahan picked up the win for Schlarman. Lukas Hoshauer had a double and two RBI for the Comets.

Sullivan 13-6, Warrensburg-Latham 10-0. The host Redskins (11-7) held on for a CIC sweep, with Bryce Farris (2 for 3) and Spencer Johnson (2 for 4) each driving in five runs during the first game before Brett Tuttle threw a six-hit shutout in the second game.

Tremont 10, Blue Ridge 5. Blue Ridge had its four-game winning streak snapped with a Heart of Illinois Conference loss at home. Sam Duggins and Caleb Trotter each went 1 for 2 with two RBI for Blue Ridge (12-11).

Tri-Valley 5, LeRoy 3. An eighth-inning comeback fell short for LeRoy (13-5) as the Panthers fell at home in HOIC action. Nate Sammer collected three hits in the loss.

Tuscola 14, Shelbyville 2. The visiting Warriors (16-8) received two hits apiece from Cade Kresin, Dalton Hoel, Lucas Kresin and Andrew Erickson to cruise in a CIC victory and extend Tuscola's winning streak to eight games while the Warriors improved to 9-0 in league play.

Unity 3, Argenta-Oreana 1. The visiting Rockets won their fourth straight game, propelled by single runs in each of the first three innings and a two-hit complete game thrown by Kyle Cooper. Bobby Barnard added two hits, including a double, and Zach Spencer also doubled for Unity (11-9) against the Bombers (6-5).

Villa Grove/Heritage 11, Hutsonville 7. The visiting Hawks (12-12) rallied from a 4-2 deficit after falling behind by that margin after five innings, with Codie Baker (3 for 4, five RBI) and Lucas Charles (2 for 4, RBI) leading the charge in VG/H's seventh straight victory.

Westville 6, Milford 1. The host Tigers struck early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first, and that was more than enough for Jason Toth, who threw a complete game, striking out six and limiting Milford to only four hits in a VVC win for Westville (12-7). Toth helped himself out at the plate with two hits and two RBI, while Trey Bryant went 4 for 4 with an RBI. Kyle McNally led the Bearcats (5-10) with three hits.

In softball

Bismarck-Henning 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. The host Blue Devils (6-9) relied on four hits and two RBI from Annie Nelson, while Ellie Hawkins and Emma Mojonnier each finished with two hits in the six-inning victory, which saw B-H jump out to a 4-0 lead and then score eight runs in the bottom of the sixth. Cassie Oyer had an RBI double for the Panthers (2-12)

Fisher 13, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0. Sydney Eichelberger allowed only one hit in five innings in the circle as Fisher (13-8) rolled to a Heart of Illinois Conference road win. Becca Clanton was 2 for 4 with a home run, while Brittney Enos had two triples and three RBI for the Bunnies.

Hoopeston Area 24, Armstrong-Potomac 6. Ariel Reeves, Breanna Martin, Madi Pickett and Emma Jett all came through with two RBI for the Cornjerkers (6-4) in a home Vermilion Valley Conference win. Kayla Roe went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBI, but it wasn't enough for A-P (4-13).

Monticello 16, Decatur MacArthur 1. Delaney Hilderbrandt was a home run shy of the cycle, going 4 for 4 with a double, two triples and six RBI as the host Sages (7-12-1) won in five innings.

Milford 15, Westville 6. Leadoff hitter Jakki Mowrey went 5 for 5 to pace the host Bearcats (8-5), who scored 11 runs in the final two innings of a VVC victory. Kaylee Warren went 2 for 4 with four RBI and Brittney Bailey added a home run and three RBI for Milford. Megan Myers went 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Tigers (7-7).

Oakwood 19-19, Schlarman 6-4. The Comets struck for nine runs in the first inning of Game 1 and 11 runs in the opening inning of Game 2 to pull out a pair of wins. Kelsey Blackford hit three doubles in Game 1 for Oakwood (9-11) and Shaelyn Turner launched a trio of home runs in Game 2. Aleksas Dietzen went 3 for 5 on the day and hit a home run in each game for Schlarman (0-10).

Salt Fork 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0. Jordan Jones struck out 10 and threw a five-hit shutout as the visiting Storm (11-4) remained undefeated in VVC play through nine league games. Reighan Barr led Salt Fork's offense with a home run and three RBI. Kasie Anderson had two hits for the Buffaloes (10-8).

Tremont 16, Blue Ridge 5. Jessica Gilbert came through with two RBI for the Knights (6-17) in a home HOIC loss.

Tri-Valley 13, LeRoy 5. Skielyr Trenkle went 2 for 2 with a two-run home run, while Shaylee Clow and Charly Warlow also hit home runs, but an 8-0 deficit after five innings was too much for the host Panthers (16-3) to overcome in an HOIC loss.

Tuscola 13, Shelbyville 1. The visiting Warriors (22-1) scored at least two runs in each of the first four innings during Central Illinois Conference action, with Isabelle Shelmadine (3 for 3, two RBI), Claire Ring (3 for 3, RBI), Morgan Day (2 for 3, five RBI) and Abbey Walsh (2 for 2, RBI) sparking Tuscola to its 21st consecutive victory.

Villa Grove/Heritage 25, Hutsonville 5. The Blue Devils scored in every inning, including nine-run outbursts in the second and fifth innings, to cruise on the road. Molly Mixell led the way by going 5 for 6 with four RBI, while Jordyn Ray (4 for 6, two RBI), Aliya Holloman (home run, four RBI), Reagan Cheely (2 for 4, three RBI) and Alana Campbell (2 for 4, three RBI) all chipped in for VG/H (12-12).

Watseka 9, Clifton Central 8. Watseka broke a 7-7 tie with two runs in seventh inning to pull out a road Sangamon Valley Conference win. Summer Cramer went 2 for 5, including the go-ahead RBI in the seventh for Watseka (9-5), while Madison Bauer went 3 for 5 with a triple and four RBI.

In boys' track and field

At Mattoon. Tyler Carrel of Urbana won the pole vault by clearing 14 feet, 6 inches, Nicholas Jackson of Champaign Central won the high jump (6-4) and Urbana's 800-meter relay placed first in 1 minute, 31.45 seconds to claim the area's only titles at the Mattoon Invitational.

At Tolono. Steven Migut placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.36 seconds and won the 110 hurdles in 15.03 to become the only area individual to win events at the Unity Invitational.

In girls' track and field

At Gibson City. Monticello won the 20-team Falcon Invitational as Emelia Ness won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.06 seconds, Monticello's Aliyah Welter won the pole vault by clearing 12 feet, Emma Helferich won the triple jump with a leap of 33-7 and the Sages' 400 relay team of Tatianna Cooper, Mattie Lieb, Abbey Leischner and Landis Brandon won in 51.67.