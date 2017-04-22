Saturday's highlights: Danville baseball sweeps Big 12 matchup

In baseball

Eureka Round-Robin

Bulldogs win twice. Mahomet-Seymour (11-9) defeated Tremont 16-2 and Eureka 19-2, both five-inning wins, as Brooks Coetzee and Bradley Hamilton each went 3 for 4 with three RBI in the win against Tremont. Kyle Kinney went 2 for 4 with four RBI against Eureka.

Bloomington CC Round-Robin

Maroons split. Rustin Wertz had two hits and Hunter Lash came through with a double for Clinton in a 7-1 loss at Bloomington Central Catholic. In Clinton's 4-2 win against Salt Fork, Jake Wade, Mac Hickman and Matthew Overton each drove in a run for the Maroons (7-10), while Payton Taylor had an RBI for Salt Fork.

Nontournament

Blue Ridge 17, Rantoul 7. The visiting Knights (13-11) relied on four hits from Alec Lyle to pull out the nonconference win. Hayden Cargo finished with two hits for the Eagles (8-9).

Danville 3-8, Normal West 2-7. DeVante Hicks singled in Caleb Griffin with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the host Vikings a walk-off Big 12 win in the first game before Ernest Plummer went 2 for 2 with two RBI for the Vikings (13-6) in the second game.

Hoopeston Area 29-13, Cissna Park 0-1. The visiting Cornjerkers (12-3) cruised to two five-inning wins, paced by Bailey Crose (5 for 6, three RBI) and Lucas Hofer (3 for 7, home run, six RBI) in the first game and Max Conn (3 for 4, two RBI) and Ryan Drayer (3 for 4, RBI) in the second game. Mario Renteria had seven strikeouts for CP (2-14) in the second game.

Iroquois West 10, Fisher 8. Alexis Ramirez went 2 for 3, with both hits doubles, and drove in four runs to spark the host Raiders (5-7). Austin Henson and Dylan Baker each compiled two RBI for the Bunnies (3-10-1).

Milford 7-8, Watseka 3-2. Austin Price (3 for 4, RBI) and Brady Marshino (2 for 4, RBI) collected half of the visiting Bearcats' hits in the first game. Ty Clark (2 for 4, RBI), Kyle McNally (2 for 3) and Price (2 for 4) led Milford (7-10) in the second game. Jaden Downs and Tim Wright each had two hits in the second game for Watseka (4-10), with Wright supplying an RBI.

Normal Community 11-11, Champaign Central 1-2. Joe Bagger, Patrick Beckemeyer and Marshall Thompson each had two hits for the Maroons (14-6-1) in the first game before Cade Sestak had two hits in the second game.

Peoria Notre Dame 9-11, Urbana 2-0. The visiting Tigers (1-11) were swept in Big 12 action. Jacob Welbesand Luke Stephens each had a double and an RBI in the first game.

Prairie Central 9-13, Oakwood 8-10. At Parkland College in Champaign, Clifton Slagel went 2 for 4 with three RBI for Prairie Central in its first-game win, and the Hawks (12-10) received two hits and two RBI from Billy Printz in their second-game win. Trent Hicks (3 for 3, three RBI) paced the Comets (9-10-1) in the first game, while Skylar Bolton (4 for 4, three RBI) led Oakwood in the second game.

St. Joseph-Ogden 6-3, Olympia 0-0. SJ-O received two doubles and four RBI from Colton Hale in the first-game triumph at home to complement an 11-strikeout performance from Mason Coon. Coon delivered an RBI single in the second game for SJ-O (16-5), which saw Adam Rose strike out eight.

In softball

Clinton Tournament

Maroons second, Spartans third. The host Maroons placed second at their own six-team tournament, falling 13-0 to Romeoville in the title game. Prior to that loss, Clinton defeated Hoopeston Area 9-1 and Mt. Pulaski 18-0. Tori Wilson drove in seven runs on the day for Clinton (12-11). St. Joseph-Ogden defeated Hoopeston Area 18-1 in the third-place game after falling 3-0 to Romeoville. The Spartans opened their tournament with a 15-4 win against Bloomington Central Catholic. Katelyn Burch hit three home runs for SJ-O (20-2) on the day, while Bailey Dowling (seven hits), Hannah Dukeman (six hits) and Katie Poulter (four hits) also hit home runs.

At Fisher Round-Robin

Bunnies win pair. Taylor May drilled a walk-off three-run home run to give host Fisher a 7-4 win against Okaw Valley in the Bunnies' first game. The Bunnies cruised past Westville 13-0 in five innings during their second game, with Brittney Enos (4 for 4, four RBI), Kylie Terven (3 for 4, four RBI) and Karissa Fredrickson (a two-run home run, her second homer of the day) leading the way for Fisher (15-8). Westville also lost 8-5 to Okaw Valley, with Hunter Lange contributing three hits for the Tigers (7-9).

Nontournament

Maroons win twice. Olivia Watts picked up the win for Champaign Central (7-11) in its 24-0 victory against Peoria, while Casey Brown earned the win during the Maroons' 24-1 victory against Peoria Manual.

Blue Ridge 8, Decatur Eisenhower 6. The visiting Knights (7-17) received three RBI from Kaitlyn Zeigler.

Danville 14-20, Peoria Richwoods 4-2. Rachel Wallis earned the win and hit a home run for the Vikings (8-3) in the first game before Jazzmyn Hicks had five hits in the second game.

Marshall 4, Salt Fork 2. Jordan Jones led Salt Fork (11-5) by going 3 for 3 with an RBI.

In boys' track and field

At Louisville (Ky.). Quemarii Williams of Danville won the 400-meter dash at the Eastern Relays with a time of 50.08 seconds.

In girls' track and field

At Champaign. Brisa McGrath from Mahomet-Seymour won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the Champaign Central Invitational, and Mara Pletcher of M-S won the pole vault. Lanaeja Carter (discus) and Diamonasia Taylor (high jump) won events for Urbana.

In boys' tennis

At Springfield. Gus Rossow paced Champaign Central at the Springfield Invitational, going 2-2 at No. 6 singles for the Maroons.

In girls' soccer

Rosary Invitatinoal

Bulldogs take second. Mahomet-Seymour lost 1-0 to Plainfield South in the championship match, its second loss by that score to Plainfield South on the day, with the Bulldogs (11-2-1) beating Harlem 2-0, Rosary 2-0 and Aurora Central Catholic 1-0. Meredith Johnson-Monfort scored three of the Bulldogs' goals.

Nontournament

Danville 4, Monticello 1. Lauren Ellis scored two goals and had an assist for the host Vikings (4-6-1).