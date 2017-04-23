Advanced Prep (Week of April 24)

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. TODAY: Mattoon at St. Joseph-Ogden, softball, 5 p.m.

Randy Wolken and his Spartans aren’t afraid of playing anybody. That’s probably why the coach is closing in on 1,000 career wins. Mattoon is a solid Class 3A team, but talented players like Andrea Coursey, Bailey Dowling, Hannah Dukeman and a host of others give SJ-O another chance to add another quality win.

2. TUESDAY: LeRoy at Rantoul, softball, 7 p.m.

If inclement weather holds off and the bugs stay away, this could turn into a picturesque evening under the lights at Wabash Park. Coach Travis Flesner and his Eagles are one of the better hitting teams in the area, and the Panthers, coached by Doug Hageman, have their sights set on a deep postseason run in Class 1A.

3. WEDNESDAY: Tuscola at Clinton, baseball, 4:30 p.m.

No Central Illinois Conference team can slow down Andrew Erickson, Dalton Hoel, Noah Pierce, Tyler Meinhold and the rest of the Warriors, who have won all nine of their league games. The Maroons, however, could counter with Mac Hickman or Jake Wade on the mound to make life difficult for Tuscola.

4. THURSDAY: Urbana at Centennial, baseball, 5:30 p.m.

The two Big 12 rivals aren’t exactly picking up wins at a high rate this spring, combining for a 5-22 record before Tuesday’s series opener at Urbana’s Prairie Park. But the host Chargers will honor Luke Miller and his life during this game, wearing special red jerseys, and all proceeds will go toward the Millers’ family fund.

5. FRIDAY: Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden, boys’ track and field, 4:30 p.m.

Want to see Bismarck-Henning sprinting standout Blake Reifsteck? How about the leaping abilities of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Nick Schultz or Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Jonathan Muller? Oodles of talent will be here during this meet, which can serve almost as a Class 1A state preview.