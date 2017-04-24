Monday's highlights: Pierce tosses no-no for Tuscola baseball

In baseball

Tuscola 12, Central A&M 0. Noah Pierce faced one over the minimum, walking the third batter he faced. Pierce fanned five in his no-hitter at home and only allowed one ball to be hit out of the infield. Brayden VonLanken had three hits, including a home run, for the Warriors (17-8), who are 10-0 in Central Illinois Conference games. Dalton Hoel drove in three runs.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Rantoul 6. Kaleb Denault and Cooper Johnson had two hits apiece as PBL (16-2) won at home. Johnson and Dalton Coplea each drove in two runs. Rantoul's Adam Crites, Josh Frerichs and J.T. Jones had two hits apiece. The Eagles are 8-11.

Armstrong-Potomac 11, Cissna Park 10. Nick Cannon's eighth-inning double tied the game and set the stage for Shawn Reardon's walk-off single as A-P (2-11) completed a comeback from an 8-3 fourth-inning deficit. Jason Sollars pitched four innings of hitless relief with five strikeouts to pick up the win. Tanner Benoit had three hits for Cissna Park (2-15).

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3, Westville 0. Conor Steinbaugh won a pitchers' duel with Trey Bryant as the visiting Buffaloes (11-3 overall) improved to 7-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference games. Neither pitcher issued a walk. Steinbaugh fanned 14 in a three-hitter. He also had two hits. Bryant struck out six and allowed six hits and two earned runs in five innings. Westville is 12-8.

Oakwood 4, Hoopeston Area 3. Hunter Phelps has two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs as the Comets (10-10-1) won at home in eight innings. He also picked up the victory, pitching two hitless innings of relief for Chase Vinson. The two combined on a five-hitter, two by Ryan Drayer. Elijah Harden's walk-off single ended the game.

Bismarck-Henning 8, Schlarman 4. Winning pitcher Noah Jordan had two hits as the Blue Devils (12-5) won in Danville. He fanned nine in seven innings. Teammate Hunter Keith was 3 for 3.

Salt Fork 7, Milford 3. Wyatt Boyer struck out 11 in 61/3 innings to earn the win for the host Storm (6-15). Justin Arnett, Dakotah Broeker and Caleb Fauver each had two hits. For Milford (7-11), Alex Barney drove in two runs.

Okaw Valley 5, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4. Kirk Herschberger drove in three runs for ALAH, which lost at Bethany when Okaw Valley scored a run in the bottom of the seventh. Shandon Herschberger ended with two hits.

Oblong 5, Villa Grove/Heritage 3. Codie Baker had two hits for the Hawks (12-13), who lost at home. Evan Wilson struck out eight in four innings of one-hit ball and did not gain a decision after leaving with a 3-1 lead.

Eureka 6, Fisher 5. Dylan Baker collected three hits and Fisher teammate Dawson Purvis drove in two runs for the Bunnies (3-11-1), who lost at home. Purvis struck out nine in 42/3 innings.

Sullivan 9, Meridian 4. Dalton Rogers, Zach Sowers and Brett Tuttle produced two hits apiece as the Redskins (12-7) won in Macon. Sowers had three RBI.

Clinton 8, St. Teresa 7. Wesley Conn, Travis Osgood, Jake Wade and Parker West had two hits apiece as the Maroons (8-10) won in Decatur.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12, LeRoy 1. Nick Perry had two hits and drove in the lone run for LeRoy (13-6), which lost at home.

In softball

St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Mattoon 4. Katelyn Burch pounded four hits, including a home run, driving in four runs as the Spartans (21-2) won at home. Bailey Dowling had three hits and knocked in two runs. Ashtyn Cromwell earned win.

Tuscola 9, Central A&M 0. Morgan Day pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 13 as the Warriors (23-1) improved to 9-0 in CIC games with a home win. Alexis Koester socked a solo home run and teammate Isabelle Shelmadine contributed two hits and two RBI.

Watseka 13, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Magan Harris set two school records, slugging her seventh home run of the season and 13th of her career, as the Warriors (10-5) blanked the visiting Trojans (4-14). Harris had five RBI. She had two hits, as did teammates Kennedy Bauer and Summer Cramer. Taylor Hotaling (10-5) pitched a one-hitter (by Holley Hambleton) and struck out 11. She walked no one.

Hoopeston 10-6, Oakwood 5-1. Madi Pickett hit home runs in each game as the Cornjerkers (9-9) swept a twin bill at Oakwood (9-13). Ariel Reeves was 6 for 9 in the doubleheader and socked a Game 2 home run. Mackenzie Randall also homered in the second game. Emma Jett picked up both pitching wins. Oakwood's Kerrigan Shafer had a double and an RBI in each game.

Bismarck-Henning 12, Schlarman 0. Lynsey McCord struck out nine in a two-hit shutout as the Blue Devils (7-9) won in Danville. Aleksas Dietzen had two hits for the Hilltoppers.

Salt Fork 17, Milford 0. Hailey Hunter had four hits while Carlee Richardson had three hits and drove in four runs for the Storm (12-5), who are 10-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference games. Jordan Jones and Hunter teamed up for a one-hit shutout. Reyse Mussard had the Milford hit.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3, Westville 2. Sierra Dudley and Hayley Hardin each had at least two hits for the Buffaloes (11-8), in their win at home. Winning pitcher Whitney Harper pitched a complete game, striking out four. Hardin, Taylor Stal and Kylie Johnson drove in runs.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 9, Okaw Valley 2. Kirsten Corum collected three hits and Reagan Miller had three RBI as ALAH (12-2) won on the road. Shelby Frederick had two hits and pitched a two-hitter. Teammates Mycaela Miller and Logan Kauffman also ended with two hits.

Iroquois West 13, Tri-Point 1. Meara Tilstra struck out six in three innings and was 3 for 3 at the plate as the Raiders (3-8) won in Cullom. Tayler Fairley had two hits.

LeRoy 17, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7. Kelly Smith was 5 for 5 and teammate Danielle Hanshew hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to end the game by the 10-run rule for the Panthers (17-3). Marissa Adams (12-3) struck out seven in six innings.

Clinton 9, St. Teresa 0. Olivia Sanders pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out 11 as the Maroons (13-11) won at home. Zoie Polen drove in three runs.

Eureka 13, Fisher 0. Sydney Eichelberger was 3 for 3, but the Bunnies (15-9) lost at home.

Oblong 7, Villa Grove/Heritage 0. Molly Mixell had the lone hit, a single, for VG/H (12-13), which lost at home.

MacArthur 5, Champaign Central 4. The Maroons (7-12) dropped a nonconference decision in Decatur.

Danville 12, Centennial 8. The Vikings registered a Big 12 win in Champaign.

In boys' track & field

At Gibson City. Blake Reifsteck won the sprint races and anchored the 400-meter relay as Bismarck-Henning captured team honors in a five-team meet. Ridgeview's Mason Barr won both hurdles races and ran the anchor leg on Ridgeview's 1,600 relay. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Nick Schultz was a winner in the high and the long jumps. B-H had 1233/4 points.

In girls' track & field

At Gibson City. Emily Meidel swept the hurdles races to lead Bismarck-Henning to the team title in a five-school meet. The Blue Devils amassed 1251/2 points. Ridgeview's Mya Tinsley won the 100 meters and the long jump.

In girls' soccer

St. Thomas More 7, Mattoon 0. Izzy Schmitt had a hat trick and two assists as the Sabers (6-5-2) posted a shutout on the road. Maria Lukusa scored two goals. Teammate Hayes Murray had a goal and an assist.

Urbana 2, Monticello 0. America Moreno-Duran scored both goals for the winning Tigers. Ashia Ravanh assisted on both goals.

In boys' tennis

At Decatur. Wade Baillon, Jake Sellett, J.P. Ridge, Sean Parks and Cole Argondelis all won singles matches in straight sets as St. Thomas More defeated Decatur Lutheran 6-3.