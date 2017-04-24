N-G Top 10: Baseball (April 25)

A topsy-turvy week saw seven of our Top 10 teams lose at least one game. A look at our latest rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16-2 1 Despite losses to Monticello and Bismarck-Henning last week, Panthers' overall body of work still impressive heading into Tuesday's Sangamon Valley Conference game at Dwight.

2. Monticello 12-5 3 Sages move up based on win at PBL, but coach Chris Jones' team suffered two road losses at Maroa-Forsyth and Charleston ahead of game Tuesday at Okaw Valley foe St. Thomas More.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 16-5 4 Since losing to PBL and Rantoul in 24-hour span, Spartans, led by Colton Hale, have outscored foes 19-0 in three straight wins before Tuesday's game at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

4. Champaign Central 14-6-1 2 Coach John Staab's Maroons on a bit of a dive, having lost three straight games by a 23-3 margin leading into Tuesday's Big 12 home game against Bloomington at McKinley Field.

5. Danville 13-6 6 Up-and-down Vikings are currently up, carrying three-game win streak, which was preceded by a three-game losing streak, into Saturday's doubleheader at Normal Community.

6. Georgetown-RF/Chrisman 11-3 7 Conor Steinbaugh continues to hit and pitch at a high level, with rest of the Buffaloes chipping in as well before Wednesday's game at Danville Stadium against Schlarman.

7. Hoopeston Area 12-4 8 In five-game win streak that ended with loss to Oakwood on Monday, coach Carl Heuer's team outscored the opposition 80-6. Vermilion Valley foe Westville is next on Friday.

8. Bismarck-Henning 12-5 9 Blue Devils, who play at Milford on Wednesday, have shown all season they're capable of pulling off late rallies, evident with Noah Jordan's game-winning double at PBL.

9. LeRoy 13-6 5 Panthers get another chance to hop off struggle bus when they play at Lexington on Wednesday, with four of LeRoy's five losses having happened on the road.

10. Tuscola 17-8 10 Warriors lead area in victories after Monday night's triumph against Central A&M, with coach Duff Hoel's program taking nine-game win streak into Wednesday's game at Clinton.