Crites sharp for Eagles on windy day in Rantoul

RANTOUL — To Adam Crites, there were times that Tuesday’s heavy wind felt like it was gusting at nearly 40 miles per hour.

But Rantoul’s No. 1 starting pitcher knew he had to fight through the elements against a tough Unity lineup during a 2-1 victory in an Okaw Valley Conference showdown at Wabash Park.

“You just had to battle through it with this wind,” Crites said. “It was kicking up everywhere, and nobody knew where it was going to go. In the beginning, we really had to adjust to that. It’s really hard to try and command (your pitches) when the wind’s like this. But you can work through it. It’s all about mechanics.”

Crites (5-1) is not a hard thrower, instead relying on command in locating his fastball and changeup.

Even though Crites admitted his control wavered at times in the wind, he put enough trust in his heater and a curveball that had some extra bite with the breeze to toss a complete game, allowing six hits and one earned run. But it was the final frame that was the most anxious for the sophomore.

After surrendering a walk and a single, Crites induced a fly out before getting a potential double-play grounder hit to third baseman Chad Vermillion, who whipped the ball to Luke Jones at second for a force out.

Jones’ ensuing throw was down in the dirt to first baseman Nory Stewart, making his first career start. The sophomore Stewart stepped up to make one of the two most crucial plays of the game, knocking the ball down with his glove to prevent the Rockets’ Kale Shonkwiler from scoring from third.

“That was one of the best plays (Stewart’s) made all year long,” Crites said. “That play was key. ... And he has no idea it was that important. All he knew was he needed to stop the ball, and he did his job.”

On the next pitch, Bobby Barnard roped a drive to right field. The ball sank quickly, looking like the game would be knotted at 2, but Hayden Cargo leaped to make a game-saving final out for the Eagles (9-10, 4-3 OVC).

“That was a line-drive shot right at (Cargo), and he had to factor in the wind,” Crites said. “And he made a great play. He always has.”

Rantoul only mustered up a total of three hits, with Unity starter John Fisher allowing just two knocks. But three errors and seven walks allowed by Fisher came back to bite the Rockets (11-10, 2-3), who still had hopes of a potential conference championship heading into the week.

“We didn’t play very well,” Unity coach Tom Kimbell said bluntly. “Our attitude got to where we were not focused and didn’t play with enough energy in a conference game.

“We felt like if we could sweep Rantoul, it would give us a chance (at a conference title) next week. ... But give credit to Rantoul. I thought they made the plays defensively, and (Cargo) made a great play there at the end, and Crites pitched really well."