Tuesday's prep highlights: Hoveln’s four RBI lead Spartans to win

In baseball

■ Champaign Central 4, Bloomington 0. Cade Sestak blanked Bloomington over seven innings, allowing just four hits. His offense gave him all the padding he needed with two first-inning runs, while adding two more in the fourth. Sestak was a huge part of that offensive production, bagging two hits, including a triple, while Joe Bagger and Zak Hartleb knocked in runs.

■ Oakwood 12, North Vermilion 2. The Comets blew open Tuesday’s contest with a seven-run fourth inning. Oakwood notched nine hits. Skylar Bolton, Chase Vinson, Hunter Phelps and Trent Hicks each had a pair of hits, with Phelps launching a home run and Bolton and Hicks hitting triples.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Brant Hoveln went 4 for 4 with four RBI, and the Spartans put up nine runs in the sixth inning to end the contest. Colton Hale threw 12 strikeouts in the win.

■ Centennial 15, Urbana 0. Kellen Sarver had four hits and six RBI for the Chargers while Joel Sarver scattered three hits and struck out six over five innings. Cam Hedge had three hits for Centennial.

■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 16, Fisher 14. The Broncos led 16-8 heading into the final inning and hung on as the Bunnies tallied six in the bottom of the seventh. Ian Calhoun and Jake Hayes had three hits apiece for Cerro Gordo/Benent, which scored in each of the first six innings. Zach Griffith had four hits for the Bunnies.

■ Hoopeston Area 15, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Brady Gaddis, Graham Eighner and Max Conn each tallied two hits, and the Cornjerkers scored 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to end the game early. Logan Walder allowed three hits over five.

■ Monticello 8, St. Thomas More 1. Luke Stokowski and Timothy Rudolph each tallied two hits for Monticello, which scored three in the top of the first and added five more runs in the fifth and the sixth. Cam Wittig scattered five hits and didn’t allow an earned run in a complete-game win.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9, Dwight 1. Cooper Johnson had two hits and three runs, and Andrew Zenner drove in three runs on one hit. Keaton Krumwiede picked up the win on the mound for the Panthers.

■ Iroquois West 11, Watseka 10. Iroquois West trailed 10-5 heading into the sixth, but the Raiders reeled off six runs in the inning to pick up the win. Will Clark and Corey Schunke picked up three hits apiece for Iroquois West, while Levi Foster had three hits and a home run for Watseka.

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 9, Judah Christian 0. Brady Mast pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout as the Conquering Riders shot out of the gate by scoring all of their runs in the first two innings. Darrin Beechy and Michael Miller had two hits each for Arthur Okaw Christian.

■ Maroa-Forsyth 6, Sullivan 5. Bryce Farris drove in two runs, and Sullivan tied the game in the fifth before Maroa-Forsyth took the lead back in the sixth.

■ Clifton Central 8, Cissna Park 1. John Nowaczyk went 2 for 4, and Austin Kregel hit a triple, but the Timberwolves couldn’t overcome six errors.



In softball

■ Clinton 12, Argenta-Oreana 2. Aspyn Taylor scored twice and knocked in three runs on a triple for the Maroons. Mackenzie Armstrong allowed two runs over five innings. Lydia Hays and Camilyn Newbanks had two hits apiece for Argenta-Oreana.

■ Fisher 7, Cerro Gordo 2. Karissa Fredrickson, Taylor May and Sydney Eichelberger all finished with two hits for the Bunnies, while Becca Clanton drove in two runs. Elizabeth Stillakaur had two hits for Cerro Gordo.

■ Rantoul 16, St. Thomas More 0. Jenna Sanford, Brianna Tatar and Mackenzie Taticek had three hits apiece as the Eagles won in four innings.

■ Blue Ridge 13, Armstrong-Potomac 10. Jessica Gilbert and Harley Buchanan had three hits apiece and combined for six RBI for Blue Ridge. Madi Gayheart had two hits and stole five bases, while Kayla Roe hit a three-run homer for Armstrong Potomac.

■ Oakwood 15, North Vermilion 4. The Comets exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning of a five-inning contest. Shaelyn Turner, Aubrey Wells, Katelyn Young and Kelsey Blackford had three hits apiece, with Wells and Turner hitting home runs.

■ LeRoy 11, Rantoul 10. Kelly Smith, who hit a home run, and Megan Williams each had three hits for Leroy, which won in a nine-inning affair. Brianna Tatar had three hits for the Eagles.

■ Illinois Valley Central 9, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Madi Scott had two hits, but Illinois Valley Central broke open a one-run game with five runs in the fifth.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 11, Hutsonville 4. Jordyn Ray and Chelsea Harrison each piled up three hits, and Aliya Holloman drove in three runs for the Blue Devils, which piled up nine runs in the first three innings.

■ Watseka 17, Iroquois West 1. Kennedy Bauer went 4 for 4 for Watseka and scored three runs while Blair Hankey and Madison Bauer had three hits apiece. Taylor Hotaling scattered two hits and struck out eight in the win. Taylor Fairly had a hit for Iroquois West, and Meara Tilstra scored after drawing a walk.

■ Tuscola 13, Neoga 2. Abbey Walsh and Allison Clark each hit a home run, and Natalie Bates had two RBI for Tuscola.



In track and field

■ At Urbana. Danville won most of the non-hurdle running events in a triangular meet with Mattoon, but Mattoon won the team scoring. Ameia Wilson (200 meters) Keneisha Williams (400), Shanice Garbutt (800) and Desiree Huckleberry (3,200) took individual events for the Vikings. Jyana Anderson (100) and Chian Scott (1,600) finished first for Urbana.

■ At Rantoul. Quemarii Williams won the 100 meters and 200 for the Vikings, which topped Rantoul, Centennial and Charleston in a quadrangular meet. Raul Castillo won the 800 for second-place Rantoul, while Centennial’s Donnie Friend won the high jump.



In boys’ tennis

■ Uni High 7, Centennial 2. Van Gunderson, Krishna Subbiah, Minwoo Choi and James Vaughen notched wins for Uni at Nos. 2 through 5, while Centennial’s Jared Thomas won the No. 1 contest, 6-0, 6-1.

■ Urbana 5, St. Teresa 4. The two teams split singles, but the teams of Cameron Trail and Sam Arend along with Jakob Arend and Matthew McCarthy provided the difference for Urbana.



In girls’ soccer

■ Danville 7, Peoria Manual 1. Seven different Vikings scored, including Makenna Weedle, Lauren Ellis and Emma Towne.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 5, Uni High 0. Mia Epley scored two goals for the Bulldogs.

■ Judah Christian 5, Meridian 0. Katie Limentato scored a hat trick, Allison Conway scored her first career goal and Alaya Gray had two assists for Judah Christian.

■ Centennial 2, Peoria Richwoods 1. Peoria Richwoods opened the scoring, but Mary Woods tied the game off an assist from Sophie Plummer. Woods bagged the winning goal in the second half off an assist from Cassidy Strode.

■ Peoria Notre Dame 8, Champaign Central 0. Peoria Notre Dame led 5-0 at half and didn’t let up in the second to give the Maroons their third loss.

