Athletes of the Week (week of April 27)

Chris Monroe

Centennial baseball

Why he was chosen: The senior hit .692 last week with a home run and 10 RBI to go along with five doubles, a triple and six runs scored in helping the Chargers post their first winning streak of the season.

From Monroe: “It was great. The key was just being aggressive and trying to stay gap-centric and hit it from gap to gap. It’s been a tough season so far, so it was great to pick up some wins.”

I need concert tickets to ... Kevin Gates because he’s a good rapper.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Godfather.” It’s very quotable and a great movie.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... the Dominincan Republic to play baseball.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... the ability to move really fast, like the Flash, so I could steal some bases.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... buy a Cadillac. I have a 1994 Cadillac now, and it’s getting old.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... ride a horse like a cowboy. That stuff seems cool.

My best baseball memory was ... my first home run when I was 6 or 7 years old.

My most embarrassing baseball memory was ... when I got hit in the face and broke my nose my freshman year.

Before a game ... I listen to Frank Sinatra. It calms me down.

After a game ... I go to Steak ‘n Shake and eat 7 x 7 burger.

In five years, I see myself ... playing baseball or coaching baseball.

Honorable mention: Max Branigan, Salt Fork track and field; Tyler Carrel, Urbana track and field; Bradley Hamilton, Mahomet-Seymour baseball; Garrett Latoz, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman baseball; Joey Lopez, Tuscola track and field; Steven Migut, Unity track and field; Chaz Reetz, Milford/Cissna Park track and field; Nolan Roseman, Rantoul baseball; Caleb Trotter, Blue Ridge baseball; Marcus Vanausdoll, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond baseball

Katelyn Burch

St. Joseph-Ogden softball

Why she was chosen: The senior was a consistent presence in the Spartans’ lineup, contributing two hits and two RBI in a win against Monticello, and showed her pop by hitting three home runs in one day during the Clinton Tournament.

From Burch: “With Andrea Coursey and Tori Witruk gone for the Clinton tournament, I really thought I needed to step it up. Being more relaxed made me really look for my pitch. It was good to finally get of a slump.”

I need concert tickets to ... Sam Hunt. I really enjoy his music.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Pitch Perfect.” I can recite the whole movie.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Italy. I’ve always wanted to get out of the country.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... to be able to read people’s minds so I can always know what people are truthfully thinking.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... take a month-long vacation to the Bahamas. I really enjoy beaches.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... swimming with dolphins. I think it would be a cool experience.

My best softball memory was ... going to state my sophomore year. It was a good experience, especially with Mady Poulter and Molly McElwee as captains, and to get them there for their senior years.

My most embarrassing softball memory was ... last week during pregame against Monticello, I tripped over first base and completely wiped out.

Before a game ... I eat a protein bar, try to relax and hang around the other captains.

After a game ... Go out to eat with my family, normally at El Toro in St. Joseph.

In five years, I see myself ... hopefully having my own kindergarten or first grade classroom in a local elementary school.

Honorable mention: Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork track and field; Naomi DuPree, Champaign Central soccer; Hayley Hambleton, Armstrong-Potomac softball; Sarah Hohenstein, Mahomet-Seymour soccer; Emelia Ness, Monticello girls’ track and field; Victoria Razmus, Watseka softball; Betsy Ruckman, Uni High soccer; Raven Rutherford, Hoopeston Area softball; Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola softball; Kylie Terven, Fisher softball