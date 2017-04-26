Wednesday's prep highlights: Eagles pour it on Falcons early

In baseball

■ Rantoul 25, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6. Nolan Roseman, Luke Jones, J.T. Jones, Nory Stewart and Hayden Cargo each delivered two hits for the Eagles (10-10), who scored 13 of their runs in the top of the first inning. Roseman and Luke Jones each had four runs batted in. Chad Vermillion earned the pitching win. For GCMS (8-9-2), Layne Harden had two hits.

■ Fisher 12, Ridgeview 0. Chris Young and Kyle Burke each drove in two runs for the Bunnies (4-12-1), who won in Colfax. Austin Henson fired a five-hit shutout, fanning nine in five innings. Pacing Fisher’s eight-hit attack were Tyler Martin and Dylan Baker, each with two hits.

■ LeRoy 10, Lexington 0. Brett Egan (5-1) pitched a three-hit shutout and struck out six as the Panthers (14-6) won in Lexington. Ethan Podraza totaled three hits and knocked in three runs. Nate Sammer had two RBI.

■ Bismarck-Henning 7, Milford 1. Wade Edwards pitched a complete-game seven-hitter, striking out nine as the Blue Devils (13-5) registered a road Vermilion Valley Conference win. Offensively, Edwards collected three hits. Other top hitters for B-H were Wyatt Edwards and Thomas Savage, each with two hits, with Savage hitting a home run.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 13, Schlarman 2. The visiting Buffaloes (12-3) improved to 8-0 in VVC games thanks to Kyle Webster’s 10 strikeouts and Connor Steinabugh’s four RBI. The second game at Danville Stadium was suspended in the bottom of the third, with G-RF/C leading 8-0.

■ Herscher 15, Watseka 4. Joey Jaskula had three hits and Ben Lyznicki had two hits for the Warriors (4-14) in a home loss.

■ Oakwood vs. Salt Fork. The visiting Comets held a 5-2 lead in the top of the third inning when the game was suspended. It will be resumed at a date to be determined.



In softball

■ Watseka 17, Donovan 0. Kennedy Bauer, who had three hits, Magan Harris and Madison Bauer clubbed home runs as the Warriors (12-5) blanked visiting Donovan. Kadyn Stevens also collected three hits. Taylor Hotaling fired a two-hitter and struck out 10 in five innings. Harris, whose home run was a grand slam, drove in five runs. Summer Cramer scored three runs.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12, Schlarman 6. Sierra Dudley picked up the pitching win in Game 1 for the Buffaloes (12-8) in Danville. Taylor Stal had three hits for the winners, including a two-run triple in the fourth that snapped a 5-5 tie. Teammates Whitny Harper and Emma Winslow had at least two hits apiece. Schlarman’s Aleksas Dietzen had three hits and three RBI. The second game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth with the Buffaloes holding a 19-6 lead.

■ Bismarck-Henning 3, Milford 2. Lynsey McCord struck out 10 and walked no one as the Blue Devils (8-9) won at Milford. Grace Harris and Annie Nelson each had two hits for B-H. Lily Habing collected two hits for the Bearcats (8-7).

■ Olympia 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Madison Eberle and Hailey Rutledge each had two hits for GCMS (8-10), which was limited to five total hits in a loss at home. Eberle struck out five batters.