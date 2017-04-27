On campus: Ex-area athletes star for UI track and field

Contributor Troy Gentle catches up with ex-area standouts excelling in college

— Four former area track and field competitors are in the top 10 on Big Ten performance lists after last weekend's competitions. Representing the University of Illinois are freshman Jon Davis, from Oakwood, who holds the conference's top time in the 5,000 meters at 13 minutes, 49.55 seconds, set at the Mt. SAC Relays. Davis is also fifth in the 1,500 after winning the event at the Illinois Twilight with a time of 3:44.67. Fellow Illini Nicole Choquette, a junior from Urbana, is fourth in the 800 at 2:06.56, which she ran at the Bryan Clay Invite, and senior Kandie Bloch-Jones, from Argenta-Oreana, sits in eighth in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 10 inches, set at the Weems Baskin Invitational early in the season. University of Iowa freshman Jenny Kimbro, from Salt Fork, currently ranks fourth in the heptathlon with 5,121 points, a total she earned at the Jim Click Shootout earlier in April.

— Both Luke Smith, a freshman from Centennial, and Jack Rettig, a redshirt freshman from Mahomet-Seymour, are integral parts of the Parkland baseball squad that is ranked fourth in the latest NJCAA Division II poll. Rettig, who has thrown two no-hitters this season, has won his first seven starts, striking out 41 in 39 innings while sporting a 2.77 ERA. Smith has won all of his first five starts with a 2.13 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 40.2 innings. Parkland hosts Lincoln College on Friday at 11 a.m. on Illinois Field.

— Kankakee Community College's baseball program is also ranked in the above-mentioned poll, coming in 12th, thanks to the contributions of five area athletes. Sophomore Chase Gadau, from St. Joseph-Ogden, is tied for the lead in all of NJCAA Division II with seven sacrifice flies and was seventh with 36 walks in 126 at-bats through the weekend. He's also hitting .400 with a team-high 51 RBI and 1.188 OPS. Fellow Spartan graduate Colton Carr has made eight appearances on the mound, with a 6-2 record and 3.11 ERA in 46.1 innings. Sophomores Kyle Flessner and Thomas Wolken, both from Rantoul, have also chipped in, with Wolken appearing in 45 games at first base and contributing 13 doubles in 128 at-bats, while Flessner is 3-1 in five mound appearances. Freshman Dylan Dodd, from Bismarck-Henning, has a 4-1 record with 35 strikeouts in 39.1 innings. Kankakee will host Harper College on Friday at 3 p.m.

— Freshman Brea Walker, from Blue Ridge, has pitched in 22 games for Illinois Wesleyan, starting 12. She leads the Titans with an 11-3 record and 102 innings pitched. She recently tied the program record for most wins by a freshman and is among the Collegiate Conference of Illinois leaders in wins, appearances, games in relief and games finished. Illinois Wesleyan will host Wheaton on Saturday for a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m.

— Junior Mindy Garrelts, from Milford, has appeared in 43 of Olney Community College's first 48 softball games. As a utility player, Garrelts is hitting .333 with 10 extra-base hits and 22 RBI. She has also made 23 appearances, including five starts, as a pitcher, posting a staff-best 10-2 record with a 2.47 ERA. Olney will start Region 24 first-round tournament play Friday.

— Freshman Emma Tryborn, from Monticello, has started each of Blackburn softball's 28 games at shortstop. She leads the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 26 walks and is third with 15 stolen bases on 16 attempts. Blackburn goes on the road to take on conference rival Principia in a twilight doubleheader, starting at 6 p.m. Friday.