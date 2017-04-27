Chargers hustling to save expectation-laden run

URBANA — In the second half of last Saturday's doubleheader against Bloomington, Centennial baseball coach Ryan Remole decided enough was enough.

Sure, his team had won its second straight contest to move its record to 3-10, but a squad that was ranked No. 25 by Prep Baseball Report before the season still wasn't competing up to his standards.

So Remole created what he called a "hustle chart" to get his team to pay attention to its effort, tracking each instance in which a player made a high-effort play. It worked in an 11-6 win over the Purple Raiders.

"It was beautiful to see their response, putting their heart and soul into it and remembering that they like baseball," Remole said.

Before Thursday's game at Urbana, which was moved from Centennial because of field conditions, Remole also instituted a "lazy chart," to track plays in which effort was lacking.

And despite the fact the Chargers committed several of what he called "physical mistakes" in a 5-3 win over the Tigers, they scored 67 hustle points and just three lazy points.

And Remole thinks that's a large reason his team won a game that came down to the wire.

"There were just a whole bunch of little things that started to snowball in our favor," Remole said. "There were all kinds of tiny little things that nobody really notices that make baseball fun to play, that change the outcome of games. I was quite proud of them."

The Chargers (6-11) led 5-0 after three innings of the Big 12 Conference matchup and 5-1 heading into the top of the seventh. Then, Urbana (1-13) began to string together hits.

Levi Coffey and Luke Stephens each drove in a run to cut the Centennial lead to two, and the tying run was on second base with two outs. Chris Monroe, though, fielded a ground ball and tagged first base to end the game.

"Early in the season, we would have thrown that game away," Monroe said. "One-hundred percent we would have. I know it was ugly, but at least we won."

Urbana, meanwhile, has struggled through a season in which just one senior and two juniors play regularly. Thursday's contest, though, was encouraging to coach Gene Hoffman.

"That showed a lot of fight (Thursday)," Hoffman said. "It's got to start jelling here eventually. We've got time, but we're too talented for it to keep going like this. There's a lot of talent, a lot of young talent. I'm really excited for the future for these guys."

Despite the fact they field some youth, the Chargers know that they're capable of putting together an exciting run right now. After winning five of their last six, they're finally starting to show it.

"I think we're still a sleeper and people are underestimating us," Monroe said. "We're a good team, we just need to find ourselves. We're getting there.

"It still feels like we're waiting like, 'This guy hasn't pitched well, this guy hasn't fielded well, this guy hasn't hit well.' Eventually, it'll come together, hopefully sooner rather than later. Any moment, I think."