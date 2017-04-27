Thursday's highlights: Wolken collects 1,000th coaching win

Image Gallery: HS Baseball: M-S vs Prairie Central » more Photo by: Heather Coit Mahomet-Seymour's Dylan Gates (15), right, celebrates his making a run with teammate, Jordan Veldman (14) in the second inning against t Prairie Central in baseball action at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

In baseball

Mahomet-Seymour 8, Prairie Central 1. Austin Biehl started the game in style for the Bulldogs (13-9) with a leadoff first-inning homer in a game played at Mahomet. Dylan Gates was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple for M-S. The Hawks fell to 12-13.

Bloomington 4, Champaign Central 2. Cade Sestak and Jake Beesley both had two hits in a losing cause for the Maroons (15-7-1) at the Corn Crib in Normal.

Monticello 8, St. Thomas More 6. Jeffrey Wileaver drilled a solo home run while Luke Stokowski and Nathan Graham both smashed doubles to lead the host Sages (14-5) to victory. Nick Schurter cracked two doubles and drove in a pair of runs for the Sabers (7-11).

St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Salt Fork 2. Jake Schlueter fired a complete-game four-hitter and struck out eight batters for the Spartans (18-5). Colton Hale had two hits, including a grand slam. The Storm fell to 6-16.

Iroquois West 9, Watseka 1. Will Clark fired a complete game and Austin Saathoff and Cole Stone both slammed doubles for the visiting Raiders (7-7). Joey Jaskula had an RBI for the Warriors (4-14).

Clifton Central 10, Cissna Park 2. Keegan Boyle had two hits in a losing cause for the Timberwolves (2-17).

Villa Grove/Heritage 4, Cumberland 3. The Hawks (13-13) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the victory. Jeremy Cottrell smashed a double and Noah Reinhart stole a pair of bases for the Hawks.

St. Teresa 3, Sullivan 2. Zach Sowers hit a double in a losing cause for the Redskins (12-9).

In softball

St. Joseph-Ogden 17, St. Thomas More 0. It was a milestone game for Spartans coach Randy Wolken, who earned the 1,000th victory of his career. Three pitchers combined for a no-hitter and Andrea Coursey delivered a round-tripper for the Spartans (23-2). SJ-O batted around, scoring eight runs in the first inning and never looking back. The Sabers fell to 0-9.

Urbana 13, Champaign Central 1. Mercedes Williams buried the Maroons with a walk-off three-run homer to lead the host Tigers (4-13). Madeline Sanders, Marlee Glenn, Lauren Matson and Anias Flintroy each had two hits for the Tigers. Olivia Watts took the loss for the Maroons (7-13).

Monticello 8, Rantoul 4. Sage hurler Taylor Wunderlich struck out nine batters to pace Monticello (9-12-1) to victory in a game played at Rantoul. Delaney Hilderbrandt, Jenny Hinton and Makayla Reedy scored a pair of runs apiece for the Sages. Mackenzie Taticek had two hits and Kristen Fauser belted a homer for the Eagles (13-8).

Tuscola 7, Arcola 0. Junior Alexis Koester circled the bases with a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning to help the Warriors (25-1) in the softball version of the Cola Wars. Ashtyn Clark was 2 for 3 for the Warriors. Sydnee Shaver had a single for the Purple Riders (3-13).

Prairie Central 12, Mahomet-Seymour 7. Kylie Vogel smashed a double and Brianna Seeman stole a base for the Hawks. Julia McNaught and Mollie Spoerer doubled for the Bulldogs (7-11).

Fisher 2, Fieldcrest 1. Becca Clanton drove in Karissa Fredrickson with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning to win it for the Bunnies (17-9) in a game played at Fisher. Brittney Enos had an RBI single in the first inning for the Bunnies. Sydney Eichelberger fanned 12 batters for Fisher. Neither team had an error in 12 innings of play.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Armstrong-Potomac 10. Sindra Gerdes went 3 for 4, hit a double and drove in three runs for the Panthers (3-13). Kelsey Vaughn scored two runs and drove in two runs for the Panthers. Madi Gayheart cracked a grand slam for the Trojans (4-16).

Watseka 10, Iroquois West 0. Madison Bauer hit a double and a homer and drove in three runs to lead the host Warriors (13-5) to victory. Kennedy Bauer slammed a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, and Summer Cramer swiped three bases. Hurler Taylor Hotaling pitched a four-hit shutout for her 13th victory of the season. Meara Tilstra went 2 for 3 for the Raiders (3-10).

In girls' soccer

Normal West 3, Centennial 1. Casey Lavin scored an unassisted goal for the Chargers (11-3-1) in a match played at Champaign.

Urbana 11, Peoria Manual 0. Estefanny Ruiz scored four goals for the Tigers and Jeslie Mounka scored two goals of her own in a match played at Peoria. America Moreno-Duran, Ashia Ravanh, Courtney Fouke, Tillie Pines and Cara Munro also scored for the Tigers (2-12).

In boys' tennis

At Bloomington. Samuel Arend and Ivan Mineyev won in singles and Mineyev and Dylan Patel won in doubles in Urbana's 6-3 loss to Bloomington.