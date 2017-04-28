Friday prep highlights: Fitton’s no-hitter sparks Panthers

PAXTON — Luke Fitton didn’t need much offensive support on Friday.

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team delivered six hits en route to a 6-0 Sangamon Valley Conference home win against Dwight, but Fitton did the rest.

Fitton struck out 11 while throwing a no-hitter as PBL (18-2) won its third straight game. Kaleb Denault went 2 for 2 with two RBI to lead the Panthers’ offense.

Cissna Park 16, Kankakee Trinity 12. The host Timberwolves (3-17) snapped a 10-game losing streak as Tanner Benoit (3 for 4, two RBI) paced Cissna Park.

Fieldcrest 5, Fisher 1. Zach Griffith struck out seven, but the host Bunnies (4-13-1) lost in Heart of Illinois Conference play.

Eureka 11, LeRoy 1. The host Panthers (14-7) only managed three hits in a six-inning HOIC loss.



In softball

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4, Blue Ridge 0. The visiting Knights (8-18) only mustered one hit in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss.

Dwight 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Cassie Oyer had the lone hit for PBL (3-14) in a home Sangamon Valley Conference loss.

Eureka 7, LeRoy 3. Payton Risinger hit a solo home run, but the host Panthers (19-4) fell to the unbeaten Hornets (21-0) in Heart of Illinois Conference play.

St. Anne 12, Iroquois West 7. Rachel Carney went 2 for 3 for the Raiders (3-11) in a home loss.



In girls’ soccer

Champaign Central 3, St. Thomas More 1. The Maroons (7-4-1) won their tournament opener at STM’s Saber Invite, with goals from Sarah Collins, Naomi Dupree and Faith Llewellyn. Abby Leibach had the lone goal for STM (6-6-2).

In girls’ track and field

At Monticello. Mattie Lieb was a double winner and Aliyah Welter broke a meet record as host Monticello won the Lady Sages Invitational.

Lieb took the 100- and 200-meter dashes (13.48 and 27.13 seconds, respectively). Welter cleared 12 feet in the pole vault, surpassing the meet-best by a foot. Other Sage winners were Emelia Ness (300 hurdles), Emma Helferich (long jump) and the 800 and 1,600 relay teams.

Clinton’s Payne Turney captured the 800 and 1,600 run crowns. Tuscola received wins from Emma Henderson (400) and Kaiya Clodfelder (triple jump), while Salt Fork notched victories from Rachyl Anderson (shot put) and Katie Witte (discus). Uni High’s Annemarie Michael (3,200), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kenli Nettles (high jump) and Unity’s 3,200 relay also scored triumphs.