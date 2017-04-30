Advance Prep (Week of May 1)

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. TODAY: Centennial at Mahomet-Seymour, baseball, 5 p.m.

The Chargers and Bulldogs might have the top collections of talent in the area, featuring Illinois signee Kellen Sarver (Centennial) and Notre Dame commit Brooks Coetzee (Mahomet-Seymour). After slow starts, both are hitting their strides, with Centennial winning five of its last six and Mahomet-Seymour taking seven straight.

2. TUESDAY: Rantoul at Unity, softball, 4:30 p.m.

With plenty of young talent, Rantoul has burst onto the scene this year, and a win over Unity would go a long way toward earning second place in the Okaw Valley Conference with a 4-2 record coming in. Unity won three straight before falling to St. Joseph-Ogden last week and will try to avenge a loss to the Eagles.



3. TUESDAY: Centennial at Normal Community, girls’ soccer, 6 p.m.

Centennial has been tested all year with a tough schedule, and Normal Community will provide another benchmark. The Chargers’ attack can hang with the best in the area, especially when Casey Lavin joins in the attack from the back line to support Mary Woods and Willa and Gressa Olson.

4. FRIDAY: Big 12 Girls’ Track Championships

Any time Danville and Urbana get together at a meet, several state contenders will take the track. Danville’s Ameia Wilson is quickly becoming one of the best sprinters in the state, and Jyana Anderson will try to challenge her. Freshman Diamonasia Taylor is performing like a seasoned vet as one of the top high jumpers in the state.

5. FRIDAY: Vermilion County track meet

This won’t quite be last year’s Vermilion County Meet, when Jon Davis and Jenny Kimbro dominated, but there’s plenty of talent. On the boys’ side, watch for Bismarck-Henning’s Blake Reifsteck, a state contender in the 100 and 200. For the girls, look out for Salt Fork junior Rachyl Anderson, a state qualifier last year in the shot put.