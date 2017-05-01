Monday's highlights: GCMS' Bielfeldt drives in seven runs

In baseball

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Watseka 0. Dalton Coplea, Cole Eshleman and Cooper Johnson had two hits apiece, and the Panthers (19-2) scored nine runs in the final inning of a five-inning game. Tim Wright and Reese Inman notched the only two hits for the Warriors (4-15) against pitchers Andrew Zenner, Mitch St. Peter, and Luis Rodriguez.

Westville 9, Salt Fork 3. Trey Bryant was the only Tiger to tally multiple hits, but Westville (14-8) managed to take the win with six runs across the fifth and sixth innings. Alec Schaumburg reached base three times against the Storm (6-17), as did Connor Holden.

Blue Ridge 12, Ridgeview 2. Alec Lyle went 2 for 4 hitting while striking out eight and holding Ridgeview to two runs in a five-inning pitching outing for the Knights (14-11). Sam Duggins also had two hits for the Knights, while Matthew Nunamaker had two RBI and allowed no earned runs over 32/3 innings for the Mustangs.

Tuscola 11, Maroa-Forsyth 4. Brayden VonLanken hit two home runs, Andrew Erickson had three hits including a home run, and Cale Sementi went deep as the Warriors (18-8) scored eight times in the first three innings. Noah Pierce allowed one earned run over 52/3 innings and struck out eight.

Bismarck-Henning 6, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Thomas Savage hit a home run and a double to drive in four runs and score twice, and Wyatt Edwards picked up a pair of hits for the Blue Devils (14-5), who scored all of their runs over the final four innings. Dalton Loschen went 2 for 3 for the Trojans (2-14).

Villa Grove/Heritage 12, Tri-County 0. Lucas Charles and Cody Patterson each hit a single and a double, and Codie Baker drove in all three of his runs on one hit in a game that ended after the Hawks (14-13) scored five runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth. Cole Alvis and Evan Wilson combined for a shutout of the Titans (2-16).

Okaw Valley 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Noah Hendricks had the only hit of the night for the Broncos (2-13).

In softball

St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Olympia 0. Bailey Dowling added one to her area-leading home run total, and Tori Witruk hit a grand slam in a game in which the Spartans scored all of their runs in the first three innings. Emmy Graver had two hits for the Spartans (24-2) and Zoe Witruk picked up the five-inning shutout.

Watseka 12, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11. The Panthers trailed 8-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning and 12-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but they nearly pulled off the comeback. Kennedy Bauer had three doubles, Blair Hankey had three hits and Magan Harris hit a grand slam to help Watseka (14-5) stave off PBL (3-15). CJ Nuckols had three hits for the Panthers and Leslie Lawson hit a home run.

Argenta-Oreana 15, Arcola 7. Bailey Benton drove in four runs on three hits and Camilyn Newbanks finished 4 for 5 for the Bombers (11-5), who scored 10 of their runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Taylor Spelman and Maggie Fulton homered for the Purple Riders (3-14).

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 21-9, Milford 3-1. Hayley Hardin racked up nine hits and Kasie Anderson had seven as the Buffaloes (14-9) picked up a pair of wins. Kylie Johnson, Lacey Steinbaugh and Emma Winslow hit home runs for G-RF/C. Kaylee Warren had four hits for the Bearcats (8-8), and Brittney Bailey hit a home run.

Mattoon 12, Mahomet-Seymour 2. The Bulldogs were patient at the plate, walking eight times, but they couldn't recover from eight Mattoon runs in the first three innings. Madi Scott hit a home run for M-S (7-12).

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 19, Dee-Mack 4. Mackenzi Bielfeldt hit a grand slam before turning around and hitting a three-run home run in a blowout win. Eryca Meinen had two doubles and drove in six for the Falcons (9-10).

Urbana 20, Centennial 2. The Tigers (5-13) scored 13 runs in the fifth inning to put away the Chargers (1-15). Lauren Matson drove in nine runs on four hits, and Kham White scored four times and had two hits for Urbana.

In girls' track and field

At Paxton. Watseka's Katie Kidwell won the long jump and triple jump, and teammates Asia Benson and Emily Bunting swept the throws to lead the Warriors to a second-place finish at the Twin Valley Conference meet. Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ariana Gentzler won the high jump to lead the Panthers to third.

In girls' soccer

Danville 4, Uni High 4. Joah Howland scored twice for the Vikings (5-6-2), while Dahaila Escobedo and Lauren Ellis added a goal and an assist apiece against the Illineks (6-7-3).