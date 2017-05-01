N-G Top 10: Baseball (May 2)

Paxton-Buckley-Loda holds onto the top spot for the fifth straight week. A look at our latest rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 19-2 1 Luke Fitton added to the deep pitching talent the Panthers have after throwing a no-hitter against Dwight last Friday. PBL aims for its 20th win Tuesday at home against Iroquois West.

2. Monticello 14-5 2 Luke Stokowski's sweet hitting stroke is a reason why Sages are still in contention to win Okaw Valley title. They'll host Unity on Tuesday before traveling to Tolono on Thursday.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 18-5 3 Speaking of Okaw Valley Conference titles, Colton Hale and the Spartans will play at St. Thomas More on Tuesday before hosting the Sabers on Thursday as SJ-O tries to stay in the mix as well.

4. Georgetown-RF/Chrisman 14-3 6 No Vermilion Valley team has slowed Conor Steinbaugh and the Buffaloes. G-RF/C takes an 11-0 conference record into Wednesday's home game against Armstrong-Potomac.

5. Danville 13-6 5 Extended layoff for DeVante Hicks and the Vikings, who haven't played since sweeping Normal West on April 22, comes to end when they host Big 12 foe Bloomington on Tuesday.

6. Champaign Central 15-7-1 4 Jake Beesley and the Maroons are in a bit of a rut, having lost four of their last five games before they try to turn things around, starting Tuesday against Urbana at Prairie Park.

7. Bismarck-Henning 14-5 8 Thomas Savage and the Blue Devils have won four straight games before they host Hoopeston Area on Tuesday and then Salt Fork on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

8. Hoopeston Area 13-5 7 Lucas Hofer and the Cornjerkers have lost two of their last three Vermilion Valley Conference games before hitting the road to play at Bismarck-Henning on Tuesday.

9. Tuscola 18-8 10 Andrew Erickson and the Warriors can boast of a 10-game win streak before they play at Warrensburg-Latham on Tuesdayday, host St. Teresa on Wednesday and host Meridian on Thursday.

10. Mahomet-Seymour 13-9 — Sorry, Nic DiFilippo. Bradley Hamilton and the rest of your Bulldogs are playing too well heading into Tuesday's Corn Belt game at Pontiac to keep M-S out of this week's rankings.