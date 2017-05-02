Tuesday's prep highlights: Smalls sparks Hoopeston

In baseball

■ Bismarck-Henning 4, Hoopeston Area 3. Noah Jordan’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh plated Thomas Savage and gave the host Blue Devils (15-5) a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Savage went 3 for 4 with a home run, while Jordan and Hunter Keith each went 2 for 4. Ryan Drayer, Brayden Bouse and Bailey Crose each had two hits for the Cornjerkers (13-6).

■ Central A&M 4, Sullivan 2. Bryce Farris drove in both of Sullivan’s runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough for the Redskins (12-10) in a Central Illinois Conference home loss.

■ Champaign Central 7-16, Urbana 3-2. The visiting Maroons prevailed in a Big 12 doubleheader at Prairie Park, with Cade Sestak going 3 for 4 and throwing a complete game during the first-game triumph for Central. Marshall Thompson led Central (17-7-1) with two doubles and three RBI in the second game. Andrew Ellis had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Tigers in the first game, while Trae King had two hits in the second game for Urbana (1-15).

■ Cissna Park 3, Watseka 2. The host Timberwolves (4-17) used a stellar outing from Austin Kregel, who only allowed one hit in 6 1/3 innings, before Mario Renteria came on to record the save in the Sangamon Valley Conference win. Tim Wright had the lone hit for the Warriors (5-16).

■ Clinton 13, Meridian 1. Travis Osgood went 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBI, Jake Wade went 3 for 4 with a double, a two-run home run and four RBI, and Logan Petersen added two hits for the visiting Maroons (9-10) in a CIC win.

■ Danville 5, Bloomington 1. The host Vikings (14-6) relied on 6 1/3 quality innings and nine strikeouts from Noah Nelson, who also went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and three hits and an RBI from DeVante Hicks to pick up a Big 12 win.

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Fisher 1. Logan Davis drove in the host Falcons’ only two runs at an opportune time, doing so in the bottom of the seventh to give GCMS (10-9-2) a walk-off Heart of Illinois Conference win.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 3, Pontiac 1. Brooks Coetzee and Bradley Hamilton each had two hits and Isaac Bushue struck out five in a four-hit complete game as the visiting Bulldogs (14-9) won their eighth straight game.

■ Monticello 6, Unity 5. The host Sages needed extra innings to earn a nine-inning Okaw Valley Conference win, with Cam Wittig throwing all nine and striking out nine to improve to 7-0 on the season. Alex Marquardt drove in the game-winning run for the Sages (15-5), while Alex Bundy went 2 for 4. Zach Spencer and Keaton Eckstein each had two RBI for the Rockets (11-11).

■ Oakwood 7, Milford 6. The visiting Comets (12-10-1) prevailed in eight innings, with Chase Vinson hitting a two-run home run, while Lukas Hoshauer (two hits) and Hunter Phelps (two RBI) each contributed in the VVC victory. Kyle McNally (2 for 4, RBI) and Dylan Payne (1 for 3, two RBI) led the Bearcats (7-13).

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Iroquois West 0. Cooper Johnson yielded one hit — a triple by IW’s Cole Stone — to the Raiders (8-8) as the host Panthers (20-2) cruised to a five-inning SVC win. Dalton Coplea (2 for 3, three RBI), Cole Eshleman (2 for 4, two RBI) and Andrew Zenner (1 for 3, two RBI) sparked PBL.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 1, St. Thomas More 0. Jesse Schlueter drove in the game’s only run with a fourth-inning single, while Mason Coon and Colton Hale made that stand up for the host Spartans (19-5) in an OVC win. Coon struck out 10 in six innings before Hale struck out the side in the seventh for the save.

■ Tuscola 6, Warrensburg-Latham 0. The Warriors won their 11th straight game as Tuscola scored all six runs in the top of the 11th to earn the CIC victory. Dalton Hoel and Andrew Erickson had three hits apiece for the Warriors (19-8).

In softball

■ Danville 14, Champaign Central 4. Miya Pendleton hit two home runs while Megan Burton (five RBI) and Rachel Wallis each hit a home run for the visiting Vikings (10-4) in their five-inning Big 12 win. Lauryn McArthur and Dallas Caldwell each hit home runs for the Maroons (7-16).

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 9, Tri-County 7. Lacey Steinbaugh and Kasie Anderson each drove in two runs for the host Buffaloes (16-9).

■ Hoopeston Area 12, Bismarck-Henning 11. Payton Smalls hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, part of a five-run inning, to rally the visiting Cornjerkers (11-6), who trailed 10-7 after six innings. Grace Harris hit two home runs for B-H (9-10).

■ Iroquois West 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7. Tayler Fairley went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI as the visiting Raiders (4-11) rallied for the Sangamon Valley Conference victory. Kelsey Vaughn went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI for the Panthers (3-16).

■ Pontiac 8, Mahomet-Seymour 0. The host Bulldogs (7-13) only managed two hits in a Corn Belt loss.

■ Rantoul 10, Unity 4. Jenna Sanford, Mackenzie Taticek and Lindsay Jordahl all had three hits for the visiting Eagles (14-8) in an Okaw Valley Conference win. Taticek added three RBI. Lauren Wendling came through with three hits and an RBI for the Rockets (13-8).

■ Tuscola 16, Warrensburg-Latham 1. Morgan Day went 3 for 4 with six RBI for the host Warriors (26-1), who won their 25th straight game. Abbey Walsh added three hits and three RBI, while Natalie Bates went 4 for 4.

■ Urbana 17, Peoria 1. Nyah James had four RBI for the host Tigers (6-13) in a five-inning Big 12 home win.

■ Watseka 12, Oakwood 3. Madison Bauer (4 for 4, three RBI), Magan Harris (3 for 4, home run, two RBI), Taylor Hotaling (3 for 4) and Natalie Harris (2 for 4, home run, four RBI) led the host Warriors (15-5) to their seventh straight win. Kerrigan Shafer (2 for 3, two RBI) paced Oakwood (10-14).

In track and field

■ At Bismarck. Bismarck-Henning’s girls’ team won a four-team meet, with the host Blue Devils compiling 157 points, thanks to Sierra Bryant winning the 100-meter dash (13.50 seconds), the 200 (28.92) and the 400 (1:06).

■ At Sullivan. The Tuscola boys’ team took top honors at the 10-school Redskin Invitational. Trent Ponder won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 4 seconds and ran on the winning 3,200 relay (8:59.04) while Ray Kerkhoff won the 110 hurdles (16.28) and the triple jump (40 feet, 9 1/2 inches). Josiah Lemay in the pole vault (14-0) and Hunter Woodard in the discus (165-6) also came through with first-place finishes for the Warriors. On the girls’ side, Tuscola finished second, led by Emma Henderson’s win in the 800 (2:30.14), while Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kenli Nettles placed first in the 100 hurdles (16.86), the 300 hurdles (49.69) and the high jump (5-4) to help the Knights finish third.

■ At Watseka. Watseka’s Nathan Schroeder swept the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 10.40 seconds) and the 1,600 (5:30.68) as the host Warriors finished third in a triangular.

In girls’ soccer

■ Champaign Central 5, Danville 0. Ginger Tufte, Naomi DuPree, Payton Thompson, Faith Llewellyn and Sarah Collins all scored for the host Maroons (9-4-1). Mary Emma York made 11 saves for the Vikings (5-8-2)

■ Mahomet-Seymour 4, Normal U-High 3. Meredith Johnson-Monfort scored the game-winner with 49 seconds left in regulation off an assist from Maddy Wade, one of Johnson-Monfort’s three goals on the night, as the host Bulldogs (13-2-1) won. Mikaela Antonacci added a goal and two assists for M-S.

■ Normal Community 7, Centennial 0. The host Chargers (12-4-1) suffered a Big 12 loss in a game played at Judah Christian because of poor field conditions at Centennial. Jordan DeLuce made 14 saves for Centennial.

■ St. Thomas More 4, St. Teresa 1. Dana Hergenrother tallied two first-half goals, Hayes Murray came through with two second-half goals and Izzy Schmitt distributed two assists for the visiting Sabers (8-6-2).

■ Urbana 6, Peoria 0. The host Tigers (3-12) received a hat trick from Ashia Ravanh and two goals from Cara Munro in their third win in their last four games.

In boys’ tennis

■ At Champaign. Urbana earned a 7-2 road win against Champaign Central as Cameron Trail won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and teamed up with Samuel Arend to win 8-4 at No. 1 doubles. Junwoo Jung recorded the only singles win for the Maroons with a 2-6, 6-1, 10-6 triumph at No. 4.

■ At Danville. Van Gundersen, Minwoo Choi, James Vaughen and Sam Guo all won their singles matches in straight sets to help Uni High win 8-1 at Danville. Ryan Vadenbancoeur won at No. 1 singles for the Vikings.

