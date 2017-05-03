Area college update (May 3): McClain leads MVC

■ Sophomore Amanda McClain, from Sullivan, currently sits on top of the Missouri Valley Conference’s performance lists in two categories after last week’s competition. Already owning the conference’s best long jump, McClain ran a season-best 54.06 seconds in the 400-meter dash at the Lenny Lyles-Clark Wood Invitational hosted by the University of Louisville. McClain is also is fourth in the 200 and a member of Illinois State’s second-place 1,600 relay squad. The Redbirds travel to Madison, Wis., to take part in the Wisconsin Invitational on Friday.



■ At the Drake Relays, freshman Vincent Gordon, from Centennial, was a member of Iowa Western Community College’s 400 relay team that took fourth overall in the men’s college division. Earlier in the outdoor season, Gordon ran NJCAA Division I qualifying times in both the 100 and 200 and currently sits in the top 10 in both events. The NJCAA Division I Championships will be held at Hutchinson, Kan., on May 18-20.



■ Redshirt senior Kristen Paris, from Fisher, was a member of Eastern Illinois’ distance team that finished fourth overall, setting a program record in the process. Individually, Paris finished fourth in the university/college 800 in 2:09.36. Mahomet-Seymour and Purdue graduate Dani Bunch won the women’s shot put elite division with a toss of 60 feet, 101/2 inches. Bunch currently holds the nation’s best throw for the 2017 outdoor season with a mark of 62-83/4 set at the Rankin-Poehlein Invitational the previous week.



■ The Greenville men and women both won team titles at the inaugural St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference track and field meet, thanks in part to three area athletes. Senior Jonah Peoples, from Centennial, finished second in the 110 hurdles in 16.76, third in the triple jump at 40-101/2 and fourth in the long jump at 20-9. For the women, junior Megan McKee, from Chrisman, finished fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase in 12:53.60 and sophomore Sydney Porter, from Paxton-Buckley-Loda, jumped a season-best 15-0 to take third in the long jump.

Also competing at the SLIAC championships was Webster sophomore Coale Dolbert, from Blue Ridge. Dolbert scored in four events for the second-place Gorloks, finishing second in the high jump, fourth in the triple jump, sixth in the javelin and second as part of the 400 relay.



■ Junior Ryan Pearce, from Villa Grove, hit NCAA provisional qualifying marks in the shot put and discus at the Lewis Twilight meet. His winning tosses of 52-51/4 in the shot put and 167-4 in the discus are also season bests. Pearce goes into this weekend’s Great Lakes Valley Conference championships seeded third in the shot and second in the discus.



■ Junior Devin Crews, from Prairie Central, has started 33 of Millikin’s first 34 games in the outfield. Crews leads the Big Blue with a .370 batting average and 12 stolen bases, and is second with 28 RBI, a .441 on-base percentage and a .504 slugging percentage. Millikin wraps up conference play with games against Carroll in Decatur on Friday starting at 7 p.m.



■ Senior Jonathan Schaap, from Mahomet-Seymour, has run personal-best times in each of his last two meets for Calvin College. After shaving over a second off his previous best in the 1,500 at the GVSU Al Owens Open, Schaap earned his first win of the outdoor season in the 800 at the Calvin Tune-up last weekend in 1:55.43, almost four seconds off of last season’s outdoor best. Calvin will host the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships that end Friday.