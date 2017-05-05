Friday's prep highlights: Hall's big day leads Centennial

In baseball

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 13, Hoopeston Area 0. Conor Steinbaugh knocked a home run and drove in five, Garrett Latoz went deep and recorded four RBI and the Buffaloes (15-3, 11-0) stayed perfect in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Steinbaugh also tossed a complete-game three-hitter, fanning nine over five innings. Lucas Hofer notched five strikeouts on the mound for the Cornjerkers (13-7, 7-5) and also had one of his team’s hits.

■ Centennial 9, Mattoon 6. Corey Hall had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot as the Chargers (7-11) outlasted the Green Wave on the road. Chris Monroe drew three walks and drove in a run for Centennial.

■ Oakwood 13, Armstrong-Potomac 3. Chase Vinson and Hunter Phelps each knocked in three runs on three hits for the Comets (14-10-1, 7-5 VVC) in a road win. Trent Hicks picked up the win behind four innings of four-strikeout ball. Jason Sollars, Brynden Deck and Austin Keen each had an RBI for the Trojans (2-15, 1-11).

■ LeRoy 11, Fieldcrest 1. After not scoring in the first three innings, the Panthers (15-7, 6-4 Heart of Illinois Conference) piled up runs in the next two frames to rout Fieldcrest. Cody Morgan drove in three runs for LeRoy, and Brett Egan (6-1) fanned eight in five innings pitched.

■ Blue Ridge 6, Fisher 1. The Knights (16-14, 7-5 HOIC) tallied five of their runs in the last two innings to secure a road win. Alec Lyle and Caleb Trotter each drove in two runs for Blue Ridge, and Trotter grabbed the win on the mound with a complete-game performance. Jacob Horsch drove in a run for the Bunnies (4-16-1, 2-10).

■ Danville 4, Normal 3. Devante Hicks led off the top of the eighth with a single. A sacrifice bunt by Keegan West and two wild pitches later, Hicks was across with the go-ahead run in Danville’s Big 12 win. Caleb Cordes and Hicks had two hits apiece for the Vikings (15-6, 7-2), while Cordes drove in two runs. West got the win in relief.

■ Milford 8-13, Schlarman 5-3. Milford rallied for a Game 1 win against Schlarman before closing out its VVC doubleheader in a run-shortened five-inning rout in Game 2. Tyler Schmidt drove in four runs in Game 1 for the Bearcats (9-13, 4-9), while Brady Marshino did the run producing in Game 2 with three RBI. Craig Glapion went a combined 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBI for Schlarman (2-15, 1-9).

In softball

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10, Argenta-Oreana 3. The Knights (14-2, 5-1 Little Okaw Valley Conference) used a four-run third inning and a five-run sixth to overwhelm the Bombers (11-6, 4-1) at home. Mycaela Miller recorded three hits, three RBI and scored twice, while Shelby Frederick (11-1) allowed one run on seven hits over six innings to collect the win for ALAH. Bailey Benton notched three hits and scored a run for A-O.

■ Fisher 5, Blue Ridge 1. Brittney Enos recorded two hits and an RBI while Sydney Eichelberger picked up the pitching win behind five strikeouts for the Bunnies (18-9, 7-3) in a Heart of Illinois Conference win. The Knights fell to 8-20, including 0-11 in HOIC action.

■ Arcola 8, Cerro Gordo/Bement 6. Maggie Fulton drove in two runs for the host Purple Riders (4-14), who took down the Broncos (4-10) in LOVC play. Emma Tuttle and Aaliyah Ballard each drove in a run for CG/B.

■ Watseka 9, Donovan 0. Taylor Hotaling tossed a complete-game one-hitter, fanning 17 opponents in a road triumph. The Warriors (17-5) set two school records on the night. Magan Harris (two RBI) batted in her 48th run of the season, surpassing the school mark of 47, while Madison Bauer’s one RBI gave her the career record with 119.

■ Iroquois West 5, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4. The Raiders (5-11, 4-6 Sangamon Valley Conference) scored all their runs in the final two innings, the last coming on a Jacey Stiers walk-off single in the seventh. Grace Schroeder and Meara Tilstra also had RBI hits in the final frame. The Panthers fell to 3-18, including 0-8 in SVC play.

■ Tuscola 16, Westville 0. Tuscola ran its winning streak to 26 games behind four RBI apiece from Natalie Bates (4 for 4 at the plate) and Morgan Day. Day struck out nine and gave up just one hit in the win for Warriors (27-1) against Westville (8-12).

■ Georgetown/Ridge Farm-Chrisman 9, Hoopeston Area 3. Both teams finished with double-digit hits, but G/RF-C capitalized more often in turning a big second inning into a six-run victory. The Buffaloes (17-9) finished with six players with multiple hits, giving Whitney Harper more than enough support in the win. Ariel Reeves led the Cornjerkers (11-7) with a pair of RBI.

■ Armstrong-Potomac 4, Oakwood 3. Mady Gayheart went 2 of 3 at the plate and picked up her fourth win in a complete-game effort for A-P (5-17) against Oakwood (10-16).

■ Milford 19-7, Schlarman 9-4. Milford fell behind 6-2 after three innings, but 17 straight runs sparked a Game 1 victory against Schlarman before the Bearcats finished off the sweep in the nightcap. Hailey Lucht doubled and drove in four runs for Milford in Game 1, while Kaylee Warren struck out nine in her complete-game victory in Game 2 for the Bearcats (10-10. 5-8 Vermilion Valley Conference) in more of a pitchers’ duel. Aleksas Dietzen and Anna Fitzgerald had two RBI apiece in Games 1 and 2, respectively, for Schlarman (0-15, 0-10).

In girls’ soccer

■ Danville 1, Decatur Eisenhower 0. Lauren Ellis scored off an assist by Mayra Flores, Mary Emma York had four saves in goal and Danville (6-8-2) shut out Eisenhower.

■ Monticello 4, Decatur Lutheran 3. Monticello’s one-goal victory in the Class 1A Warrensburg-Latham Regional quarterfinals sets the Sages up to face top-seeded Decatur St. Teresa at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.

In boys’ track and field

■ At Catlin. Bismarck-Henning topped Salt Fork by 11 points for the Vermilion Valley title, thanks to three event wins by Blake Reifsteck and three wins in four relay races. Reifsteck won both the 100- (10.93 seconds) and 200-meter dashes (22.38 seconds) and cleared 19 feet, 8 inches for a long jump title. Salt Fork’s Cain Wilson swept the 110 (15.77 seconds) and 300 hurdles (41.08 seconds), while Hoopeston Area’s Trey Houmes placed first in the 800 (2:07.49), 1,600 (4:45.37) and 3,200 runs (10:46.63).

■ At Pontiac. Mahomet-Seymour won three event titles and squeaked out a two-point victory over runner-up Normal U-High, 125-123, to win the final Corn Belt title. The Bulldogs’ wins came from Brandon Bretz in the 400 (50.24 seconds), Brian Butcher in the 3,200 (9:42.88) and Callan Whitehouse in the pole vault (13-7). Prairie Central placed sixth, with Aidan Krieger sweeping the hurdles events.

In girls’ track and field

■ At Tuscola. Clinton’s Payne Turney won both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs to help the Maroons to a Central Illinois Conference title, beating Decatur St. Teresa by 23 points. Turney won the 800 in 2 minutes, 29.17 seconds and claimed the 1,600 title in 5:43.95. Other area winners were Tuscola’s Emma Henderson in the 400 dash (1:00.15), Clinton’s Madison Filkin in the 100 hurdles (17.07) and the Tuscola 3,200 relay team.

■ At Catlin. Bismarck-Henning’s Sierra Bryant swept the sprints, Alexis Darby took down the distance duo and the Blue Devils did the same in all four relays to run away with the Vermilion County title. Bryant won the 100 (13.12 seconds), 200 (27.79) and 400 (1:03.47) in close races. Darby’s win in the 1,600 (6:10.50) was just as close, but her winning time of 13:38.18 in the 3,200 was by nearly a full minute. Salt Fork’s Rachyl Anderson swept the throws, with marks of 39 feet, 9 inches in the shot put and 131-5 in the discus.

■ At St. Joseph. Four field event victories helped Monticello to an SJ-O Lady Spartan Classic title, with the Sages beating host St. Joseph-Ogden by 39 points. Monticello picked up wins from Aliyah Welter in the pole vault (12-0), Chloe Clark in the discus (106-6) and Emma Helfrich’s long jump (16-51/2) and triple jump (33-83/4) sweep. St. Joseph-Ogden won three of four relays, while St. Thomas More’s fifth-place team finish was led by Marguerite Hendrickson’s 400 title (1:00.31) and Fran Hendrickson’s win in the 1,600 (5:21.27).

■ At Pontiac. Mahomet-Seymour’s Kaitlin Lewis won the 800 in 2:27.90 to guide the Bulldogs to a third-place finish in the final Corn Belt meet. Prairie Central placed fourth, with Olivia Weber’s high jump victory the highlight.

In boys’ tennis

■ At Urbana. St. Thomas More rallied in singles action to beat Washington 5-4 at Atkins Tennis Center. Wade Baillon and Jake Sellett both won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively, for the Sabers (6-3).

Scott Richey and Colin Likas