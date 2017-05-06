Saturday's prep highlights: Buffaloes baseball piles up 40 runs in doubleheader

In baseball

■ Centennial 13, Peoria 4. Kellen Sarver drove in three runs on three hits as the Chargers (8-11, 5-4) took a Big 12 game on the road. Cam Hedge added two RBI, while Will Lindgren tossed a complete-game four hitter with nine strikeouts.

■ Clinton 3, Sullivan 2. Matthew Overton went 2 for 2 with an RBI while Jake Wade drove in a run and took the pitching win as the Maroons (10-10, 5-5) captured a Central Illinois Conference victory at home. Gavin Sullivan recorded an RBI for the Redskins (12-11, 6-7).

■ Mahomet-Seymour 7, Monticello 4. Nick Herrmann knocked in three runs and Austin Biehl drove in two as the Bulldogs (15-9) scored a road triumph. Tyler Kirts earned the win in relief, allowing three hits over three innings. Jefferey Wileaver drove in a run for the Sages (15-7).

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 23-17, North Vermillion (Ind.) 0-2. The Buffaloes used a 13-run fourth inning to thump the host team in Game 1. Conor Steinbaugh recorded five RBI in the opener for G-RF/C, while Waylon Conrad picked up the pitching win. In Game 2, the Buffaloes (17-3) tallied 11 runs over the final two innings. Harrison Lambert, Cole Dailey and Dustin Campbell each notched two RBI in the win, while Troy Baird was the pitching victor.

■ Normal Community 3, Urbana 2. Luke Stephens recorded four hits and Jordan Smith drove in a run as the Tigers (1-17, 1-10) stumbled in Big 12 action.

■ LeRoy 12, Judah Christian 0. Jacob Holoch drove in three runs and Will Dooley picked up the pitching win as the Panthers shut out the Tribe in five innings.

■ LeRoy 10, Midland 0. The Panthers (17-7) recorded their second shutout of the day behind two RBI each from Cody Morgan and Ethan Podraza, the latter of whom took the pitching win.

■ Tuscola 1, Rantoul 0. Noah Pierce recorded 11 strikeouts in six innings to lift the Warriors (20-8) to a home victory. Tuscola’s lone run came on a wild pitch, scoring Jaret Heath. The Eagles received five two-hit innings from Nolan Roseman.

■ Champaign Central 3, Peoria Richwoods 0. Cam Robinson tossed six shutout innings to pace the Maroons (19-7-1, 9-3) in Big 12 action. Robinson, Patrick Beckemeyer and Marshall Thompson each drove in a run for Central.

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 15-3, Families of Faith 14-14. The Conquering Riders (12-5) walked off in Game 1 but had to settle for a home doubleheader split.

In softball

■ Rantoul 18-8, Urbana 2-1. Lindsay Jordahl recorded five RBI in an opening-game win for the Eagles. Brianna Tatar added four RBI, and Jenna Sanford drove in three runs for Rantoul, while Lexi Sherrick earned the win behind a nine-strikeout effort. Lauren Matson and Mercedes Williams each had an RBI in Game 1 for the Tigers. In the second game, Jordahl, Tatar and Mackenzie Taticek each posted two RBI for Rantoul (16-8), and Jordahl added six two-hit innings pitched with nine strikeouts to pick up the win. Alerea Jackson scored in Game 2 for Urbana (6-14).

■ North Vermillion (Ind.) 6-1, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3-4. Sierra Dudley tossed a complete-game six-hitter to give the Buffaloes (18-10) a doubleheader split. Dudley, Kylie Johnson and Hunter Howard each notched an RBI for G-RF/C in Game 2. The Buffaloes outhit North Vermillion 13-10 in Game 1 but still suffered a loss.

■ LeRoy 5-11, El Paso-Gridley 0-0. Marissa Adams tossed a complete-game shutout, fanning nine in her 16th win of the season as the Panthers took Game 1 of a Heart of Illinois Conference doubleheader. Kelly Smith went 4 for 5 in Game 2 as LeRoy (22-5, 7-3) silenced EP-G behind another complete-game shutout, this one from Charly Warlow.

In boys’ track and field

■ At Kankakee. Watseka’s Rusty Kuhlmann captured the shot put and discus titles in the Classic Division at the Irish Relays. Kuhlmann tossed the shot 41 feet, 2 inches for a win and recorded a distance of 125-2 in the discus. The Warriors also received wins from Lance Dittrich in the 100-meter dash, Hunter Lee in the 110 hurdles and their 400 and 1,600 relay teams, all in the Classic Division. Watseka took second in the Classic Division team chase with 73 points, two behind Clifton Central. Iroquois West placed fifth, paced by second-place showings from Sam Andrade in the shot put (39-6) and Trysten Massey in the discus (117-11).

■ At Collinsville. Raul Castillo, Jerry Harper, Kayon Cunningham and Garet Kinnett posted a fourth-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay for Rantoul at the Collinsville Invitational. The quartet completed the event in 3 minutes, 30.19 seconds. Harper notched fifth place in the 400 dash as well (51.85 seconds).

In girls’ track and field

■ At Kankakee. Emily Bunting and Haylee Ketchum placed 1-2 in the Classic Division high jump to pace Watseka at the Irish Relays. Bunting leaped 4 feet, 8 inches, while Ketchum recorded a height of 4-6. The Warriors placed second in the Classic Division with 52 points, trailing only Clifton Central (95).

In girls’ soccer

■ Mahomet-Seymour 6, Champaign Central 1. Erin Lenschow and Meredith Johnson-Monfort each scored twice as the Bulldogs (14-2-1) rolled. Alexa Warren and Sydney Shafer each found the back of the net for M-S, while the lone tally for the Maroons (9-5-1) came on a Bulldogs own goal.

In boys’ tennis

■ At Lockport. Centennial defeated Providence Catholic (5-0) and Nazareth Academy (3-2), but fell to Oswego (3-2) and New Trier (3-2) at the Lockport Invitational. Jared Thomas won three No. 1 singles bouts for the Chargers, while Thomas Scaggs took two No. 2 singles victories and was part of two doubles wins.

