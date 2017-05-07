Ex-Tuscola standout Bates injured in JUCO baseball game

One of the most decorated athletes in Tuscola High School history was in intensive care at a St. Louis hospital on Sunday night after suffering serious head injuries earlier Sunday during a junior college baseball game he played in.

Nick Bates, a freshman outfielder for Kaskaskia College and 2016 Tuscola graduate, collided with a teammate during Kaskaskia’s home game against Vincennes (Ind.) on Sunday afternoon in Centralia. Bates was playing right field when he gave chase to a shallow fly ball, according to Tuscola baseball coach Duff Hoel and Steve Bates, Nick’s father who was in attendance at the game.

They said Nick dove in an attempt to catch the ball, and his head collided with the knee of Kaskaskia’s second baseman.

The younger Bates was initially taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon before he was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital, which is where Hoel was driving to Sunday afternoon when he first spoke to The News-Gazette.

Hoel and Steve Bates told The News-Gazette on Sunday night that Nick had broken various facial bones, primarily centered around his left eye, in addition to suffering a fractured skull and brain swelling. Hoel said doctors indicated Nick’s fractured skull would actually aid in lessening the brain swelling.

Steve Bates said a CAT scan showed little to no bleeding of his son’s brain.

“We feel a lot better now than we did four hours ago,” Hoel said Sunday night. “But he’s got a long road to recovery.”

Steve Bates said his phone was “blowing up” with concerned texts for his son, who, while briefly brought out of sedation, was physically able to respond to commands to squeeze someone’s hand and move his toes.

“I haven’t been able to respond to all the texts,” Steve Bates said, “but we want to thank everyone for the prayers.”

Tuscola athletic director Ryan Hornaday said late Sunday night the school would do “anything we can to help,” in Nick Bates’ recovery.

“I can’t say enough times how much we think of him ... and we love him,” Hornaday said. “Tuscola’s a lot like a big family. We look out for each other.”

Kaskaskia’s game against Vincennes was canceled after Bates’ injury, with the Kaskaskia team’s Twitter account later producing a tweet that said, “We ask that you please keep Nick Bates in your prayers.”

In a standout three-sport high school career with the Warriors, Bates amassed 7,533 total yards of offense playing quarterback at Tuscola, became the all-time leading scorer in boys’ basketball with 1,597 career points and hit .447 with an area-best seven home runs and 41 RBI last spring en route to News-Gazette All-Area First Team honors.

Bates was hitting a team-best .379 with one home run and 27 RBI entering Sunday’s game in his first season at Kaskaskia.