N-G Top 10: Baseball (May 9)

Paxton-Buckley-Loda remains No. 1, but the rest of our updated rankings has undergone some reshuffling, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21-2 1 Going into today’s Sangamon Valley Conference game at Clifton Central, coach Rick Johnson’s Panthers have won their last six games by a combined score of 58-8.

2. Georgetown-RF/Chrisman 17-3 4 Buffaloes take 11-game win streak into today’s game against Armstrong-Potomac, first of four games this week for coach Chad Steinbaugh’s program to close out regular season.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 20-6 3 Coach Josh Haley has guided the Spartans to at least 20 wins in each of his first six seasons. They’ll get a chance to add to that total on Thursday when SJ-O travels to Mattoon.

4. Champaign Central 19-8-1 6 Coach John Staab’s program had won four straight before Monday’s loss at Mattoon. The Maroons will look to rebound when they host Salt Fork today at McKinley Field.

5. Danville 15-7 5 Close wins had carried coach Geoff Desmond’s program during its recent five-game win streak, but Vikings will try to start a new one when they host Centennial in Big 12 play.

6. Monticello 16-7 2 Coach Chris Jones and his Sages aren’t shy about playing tough competition with losses to Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour before another test today at Mattoon.

7. Tuscola 21-8 9 Coach Duff Hoel’s program hasn’t lost since April 8, a streak of 13 straight victories, and are 12-0 in Central Illinois Conference play with two more league games to go this week.

8. Bismarck-Henning 16-6 8 Coach Mark Dodd’s Blue Devils avoided two straight Vermilion Valley Conference losses heading into Wednesday’s league game at Westville with Monday’s win against Oakwood.

9. Mahomet-Seymour 16-9 10 Coach Nic DiFilippo’s Bulldogs are playing their best baseball of the season, riding a 10-game win streak into Thursday’s Corn Belt game against Normal U-High at Illinois State.

10. LeRoy 17-8 — Coach Wayne Meyer’s Panthers fall into consolation bracket at Heart of Illinois Conference tournament after Monday’s loss to Dee-Mack snapped three-game win streak.