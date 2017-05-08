SJ-O baseball bounces back from rainy week off

DANVILLE — St. Joseph-Ogden had what coach Josh Haley called one of its few “letdown” games in a 6-5 loss to St. Thomas More on a rainy May 2. Then the Spartans had to sit on it for nearly a week.

Another midweek game against Fisher was postponed because of rain. So was Saturday’s SJ-O Invitational as a rogue rain shower came through Champaign County.

A 3-0 victory Monday at Danville set St. Joseph-Ogden (20-6) back on the right path with only a handful of games remaining in the regular season.

“We just didn’t play well in the rain at St. Thomas More,” Haley said. “It really left a bad taste in our guys’ mouths. ... Guys were itching to get out there. It’s one thing to talk about it in practice and preach it, (but) I thought the guys had a real mature approach and a real mature win.”

St. Joseph-Ogden nearly gave up its best scoring chance early against Danville. After singles by Brant Hoveln and Marty Wright to lead off the second, Danville got Hoveln out a third on a Eli Place bunt.

The Spartans eventually got runners on first and third with two outs before freshman Drew Coursey tripled to clear the bases.

“We’re working on some things. We call it ‘Clean up the 5 percent,’ ” Haley said. “One of those things is scoring the guy from third base. I thought Drew did that in that situation. For a freshman to come through was big.”

The two-run second staked St. Joseph-Ogden starter Mason Coon enough to work with. He struck out eight and allowed just two hits (to Noah Nelson and Keegan West) in six innings.

“He’s throwing strikes and getting ahead of a lot of hitters,” Haley said of Coon. “Anytime you’ve got a lefty out there that can pound the zone and throw multiple pitches for strikes, he’s going to be tough to hit.”

Danville got its third hit in the seventh on a leadoff single by Caleb Cordes.

The Vikings (15-7) never had more than two baserunners in a single inning, and Jake Hensgen took the loss after giving up three runs on five hits in three innings.