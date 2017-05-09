Monday's prep highlights: Darby’s sweep leads B-H to VVC title

In baseball

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 18, Judah Christian 6. Arthur Okaw Christian turned an early 7-2 lead into a 12-run rout after a second six-run inning in the top of the sixth. Brady Mast led AOC (13-6) at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBI. Peyton Trier got the win for the Conquering Riders, while Eric Hall was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI to lead the Tribe.

■ Mount Zion 6, Sullivan 2. Sullivan couldn’t fully answer Mount Zion’s four-run second inning in a nonconference loss. Brett Tuttle and Tommy Schibur had Sullivan’s only two hits, while Schibur drove in both runs for the Redskins (12-13).

■ Mahomet-Seymour 4, Villa Grove/Heritage 1. Mahomet-Seymour tripled up VG/H with nine hits and sent enough across for the three-run victory behind a 10-strikeout performance by Kyle Kinney. He was one of a pair of Bulldogs with two hits, along with Nick Herrmann, while Bradley Hamilton drove in two runs for M-S (16-9). Connor Wienke went 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Hawks (14-14).

■ Monticello 7, Unity 5. Monticello answered Unity’s five-run sixth with three runs in the top of the seventh for the Okaw Valley Conference win. Mitch Rhoades was 3 for 4 to lead the Sages (16-7, 6-2 OVC), while Alex Marquardt was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Zach Spencer paced Unity (11-13, 2-5) going 3 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBI.

■ Milford 1, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Milford made its two hits count, with Ty Clark driving in the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Tyler Buhrmester struck out seven for the complete game victory for the Bearcats (10-13, 5-9 VVC). Dalton Loschen, Braden Franzen and Cameron Colunga had two hits apiece for A-P (2-16, 1-12).

■ Tuscola 16, Macon Meridian 0. Tuscola’s win streak reached 12 games, thanks to a 14-run second inning in Central Illinois Conference action against Meridian. Tyler Meinhold picked up the win for the Warriors (21-8, 12-0), while Haden Cothron went 3 for 3 with a homer and five RBI.

■ Bismarck-Henning 13, Oakwood 7. Bismarck-Henning built a 10-1 lead through three innings, giving the Blue Devils (16-6, 10-4 VVC) the cushion to withstand a late Oakwood rally. Noah Jordan was a perfect 4 for 4 for B-H and drove in a game-high five runs. Skylar Bolton homered as part of his 2 for 5 showing for Oakwood (14-11-1, 7-6) and was one of three Comets with two RBI each.

■ Warrensburg-Latham 8, Clinton 3. Clinton couldn’t recover from its early deficit and dropped the CIC showdown with Warrensburg-Latham. Jake Wade was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Maroons (10-11, 6-6 CIC).

■ St. Thomas More 11, Watseka 1. Mike Lamb had three hits and two RBI, Jacob Richard drove in three runs and Jake Walters struck out seven in four innings for St. Thomas More (9-12) in a nonconference victory.

■ Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Iroquois West 0. Iroquois West faced a five-run deficit after one inning and couldn’t stop Gardner-South Wilmington’s run-shortened victory in nonconference action. Will Clark (a double), Clayton Thorne and Roberto Valdez accounted for the lone hits for the Raiders (9-11).

■ Mattoon 3, Champaign Central 2. Patrick Beckemeyer had three hits and Joe Bagger and Cam Robinson had two each, but Central (19-8-1) fell in nonconference action.

■ Arcola 10, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Martin Rund and Nick Vaughn had two hits and scored two runs each in Arcola’s run-shortened, five-inning victory. Ian Calhoun was 2 for 2 at the plate for CG/B (2-14).

■ Schlarman 9, Westville 3. Schlarman snapped a 3-3 tie with four runs in the fourth and pulled away for the VVC win. Cole Carnahan was 3 for 4 at the top of the Schlarman lineup, while Craig Glapion and Johnny Carnahan, who got the win, drove in two runs for the Hilltoppers (3-15, 2-9). Clayton Cheesman and Connor Holden had an RBI each for Westville (14-11, 8-5).

■ Salt Fork 4, Hoopeston Area 1. Salt Fork turned a 1-0 deficit into a three-run victory with a late rally in VVC play. Wyatt Boyer struck out five in 6 2/3 innings for the win, while Matthew Wrzosek went 2 for 2 with a run scored for the Storm (8-18, 7-6). Ryan Drayer had two hits to lead the Cornjerkers (13-8, 7-6).

At Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament

■ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10, LeRoy 6. LeRoy answered Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s first scoring run with three runs in the bottom of the second, but the Panthers (17-8) couldn’t do the same after Dee-Mack put up eight runs in the fourth. Nick Perry led LeRoy with four hits and three RBI.

■ Fisher 3, Ridgeview 1. Two runs in the bottom of the sixth sent Fisher past Ridgeview in the consolation quarterfinals. Austin Henson struck out seven in his complete-game victory for the Bunnies (5-16-1), while Dylan Baker led the way at the plate with two hits. Jakob Sutton and Jalen Duncan had two hits apiece for the Mustangs.

In softball

■ Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 10, Argenta-Oreana 0. Mikayla Kirkland’s second-inning single ended up being Argenta-Oreana’s lone hit in a run-shortented Little Okaw Valley Conference loss to TC/SV. Lydia Hays took the loss for the Bombers (11-7, 4-1 LOVC).

■ Urbana 7, Cerro Gordo/Bement 6. Urbana needed every bit of its early lead after a CG/B rally, including three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers (7-15) held on for the win. Shaianna Feller went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI to pace Urbana, while the Broncos (5-11) countered offensively with Kadelyn Daily’s two home runs and five RBI in five at-bats.

■ Olympia 9, Monticello 1. Monticello struck first with a Delaney Hilderbrandt run off a Hannah Oberheim sacrifice fly in the first inning, but the Sages (11-13-1) couldn’t slow a hot-hitting Olympia down. Camryn Menacher and Jenny Hinton both went 2 for 3 at the plate for Monticello.

■ Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Iroquois West 6. Meara Tilstra and Tayler Fairely had two hits apiece, with Fairley driving in three runs for Iroquois West, but the Raiders (5-12) lost via walk-off.

■ Rantoul 5, Danville 4. Brianna Tatar, Mackenzie Taticek and Madisyn Walton all homered for Rantoul (17-8) in its win against Danville. The Vikings (10-5) provided nearly as many fireworks with home runs by Chelsy Cunningham and Megan Burton.

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, Sullivan 1. Four runs in the first two innings sent ALAH (15-2) on its way to victory against Sullivan. Logan Kauffman, Mycaela Miller and Kirsten Corum had two hits apiece for the Knights. Makenzie Ruppert’s sixth-inning home run accounted for the only run for Sullivan.

■ Centennial 8, Champaign Central 2. Centennial’s Addie Archer had plenty of run support in her win for the Chargers.

■ Armstrong-Potomac 4, Milford 2. Armstrong-Potomac leaned on Madi Gayheart in its Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Gayheart struck out five in her complete-gave victory while finishing with two hits and two runs scored for the Trojans (6-17, 4-8 VVC). Lily Habing had two hits for Milford (10-11, 5-9).

■ Bismark-Henning 6, Oakwood 1. Grace Harris and Ellie Hawkins had two hits apiece to lead Bismarck-Henning (10-10, 9-5 VVC) past Oakwood. Katelyn Young paced Oakwood (10-17, 4-9) with two hits and an RBI.

■ Hoopeston Area 3, Salt Fork 1. Salt Fork’s Reighan Barr singled and drove in the only run for the Storm (13-6, 11-1 VVC) in the loss to Hoopeston (12-7, 10-3).

At Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament

■ LeRoy 4, Heyworth 2. Charly Warlow went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs in the fifth to help guide LeRoy past Heyworth in the opening round of the HOIC tournament. Warlow was one of four LeRoy players with multi-hit games in support of Marissa Adams, who struck out four in the complete-game victory for the Panthers (23-5).

In girls’ track and field

■ At Catlin. Bismarck-Henning won seven events — bolstered by Alexis Darby’s distance sweep — to win the Vermilion Valley Conference title. The Blue Devils scored 172 points as a team, doubling up runner-up Milford. Salt Fork placed third with 85 points. Darby won the 1,600-meter run in 6 minutes, 3.99 seconds for B-H and completed her distance sweep with a winning time of 13:29.69 in the 3,200-meter run. The only other multiple-event winner was Salt Fork thrower Rachyl Anderson. She set a new VVC record with a throw of 133 feet, 11 inches in the discus and also cleared 41-3 to claim the shot put title.

■ At Arthur. Argenta-Oreana finished second in the Little Okaw Valley Conference meet — 5 1/2 points behind first-place Cumberland — after winning four events, including three from the Meyer family. Cassie Meyer swept the 100-meter hurdles (16.59 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (54.28 seconds), while Maddie Meyer won the triple jump (33-5). Other multi-event winners included Villa Grove/Heritage sprinter Sophia James in the 100-meter dash (13.24 seconds) and 200 (27.40 seconds) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Hannah Wallen in the 400 (1:01.71) and long jump (16-0 1/2).

In boys’ track and field

■ At Arthur. Arthur-Loving-Atwood-Hammond finished an area-best third at the Little Okaw Valley Conference meet behind three wins by Logan Hall. The ALAH junior won the 800-meter run (2:00.16), 1,600 (4:25.46) and 3,200 (10:32.70). Arcola’s Mario Cortez also posted two wins, in the long jump (20-8 1/2) and triple jump (39-4). The Purple Riders finished fourth as a team.

In girls’ soccer

■ Judah Christian 1, Urbana 0. Michelle Miller scored in the first half off an assist by Katie Limentato, and Judah Christian (10-5-2) was able to hold off Urbana (3-14).

■ Normal 8, Danville 0. Danville goalkeeper Mary Emma York made 18 saves, but the Vikings (6-9-2) fell in Big 12 action.

■ Normal West 3, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Meredith Johnson-Monfort’s corner-kick goal off an assist from Mikaela Antonacci put Mahomet-Seymour up in the first half, but the Bulldogs (14-3-1) couldn’t stop Normal West in the second half. M-S goalkeeper Sarah Hohenstein had 12 saves.

In boys’ tennis

■ Urbana Uni High 9, Champaign Central 0. Uni High won five of six singles matches in straight sets to sweep Central. Akash Pardeshi’s win at No. 6 singles came first for the Illineks with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Sam Li and Van Gundersen, winners at Nos. 1 and 2 singles for Uni High, didn’t drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.

In bass fishing

■ At Clinton Lake. Mahomet-Seymour’s Brok Isaac caught the largest bass of the day at 6 pounds, 14.24 ounces to help his Bulldogs team along with Clayton McKinney to a sectional title. Isaac and McKinney’s final total was 19 pounds, 14.72 ounces.

■ At Lake Shelbyville. Fishing was tough at the Lake Shelbvyille sectional, with eight teams failing to land a keeper, but three area teams did enough to advance to the state tournament. The Unity team of C.J. Parks and Cameron Cokley won the sectional title after hauling in a winning total of 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Champaign Central’s Dylan Poplawski and Dylan DeGrofft finished second, while Unity’s Rob Schmidt and Jack Brown were third.

Scott Richey