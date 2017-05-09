Tuesday's prep highlights: Vikings’ 6-run second keys win

In baseball

■ Danville 8, Centennial 4. Keegan West delivered a double, Caleb Griffin stole a base and Noah Nelson fanned six batters to lead the Vikings to victory in a game played at Danville, Corey Hall and Chris Monroe delivered two-baggers for the Chargers. Danville batted around to score six runs in the second inning.

■ Bloomington 8, Urbana 0. James Trask smashed a double, and Ceigan Westfield and Traezhan King both had singles for the Tigers (1-18) in a game played at Urbana.

■ Monticello 5, Mattoon 3. Timothy Rudolph doubled and drove in three runs, Luke Stokowski went 2 for 3 and scored a run, and Mitch Carr had an RBI for the Sages in a game played at Mattoon.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Clifton Central 0. Senior Andrew Zenner fanned six batters and both Dalton Coplea and Mason Ecker scored a run and had two RBI for the Panthers.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10, Judah Christian 5. Harrison Lambert racked up three hits, Gavin Shelton blasted a two-bagger and relief pitcher Peyton Fletcher fanned four batters to pace the Buffaloes to victory. Max Berry had two hits and swiped four bases for the Tribe.

■ Oakwood 3, Covington, Ind. 2. Hunter Phelps had two hits and Chase Vinson and Skylar Bolton both drove in a run to lead the Comets (15-11-1) to victory. Hurler Gavin Jarling struck out four Covington batters.

■ Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 4, Sullivan 3. The Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to come from behind and win in a game played at Arthur. Marcus Vanausdoll had three hits for the Knights. Zach Sowers had two hits for the Redskins.

■ Iroquois West 8, Dwight 1. Roberto Valdez scattered five hits over seven innings and struck out six batters to help the Raiders win in a game played at Dwight.

■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 8, Meridian 4. Jake Hayes walked twice and stole two bases, John West had two runs and Noah Hendricks was hit by a pitch twice for the Broncos.

■ Momence 8, Watseka 1. Jonathan Yelenick had three hits and drove in a run and Matthew Canady fanned three batters for the Warriors.

■ Schlarman 8, Salt Fork 7. The Hilltoppers scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to earn the victory. Vaughn Black smashed a double for the Hilltoppers. Josh Weller hit a two-bagger for the Storm.

■ Hoopeston 8, Westville 5. Dylan Riggleman scored two runs for the Tigers.

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 16, Arcola 7. Lucas Charles scored four runs and Hayde Hosler and Dylan Shanks both doubled to lead the Hawks to victory. The Hawks batted around to score nine of their 16 runs in the fifth inning. Leadoff man Daniel Mendoza scored three runs for the Purple Riders.

At Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament

■ LeRoy 5, Blue Ridge 2. Ethan Podraza had four hits, Will Dooley had two RBI and Cody Morgan had two RBI in a consolation bracket game. Dooley and Morgan both delivered two out two RBI singles. Aaron Jayne had two hits for the Knights.

In softball

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 16, Danville 2. Bailey Dowling had a home run, four hits and five RBI, and Kenzie Pence had three hits to lead the Spartans.

■ Urbana 8, Centennial 5. The Tigers scored four runs in the sixth inning to get a comeback win in a game played at Champaign. Shaianna Feller and Erin Wright both had two hits, and Mercedes Williams connected on a two-run homer to seal the deal for Urbana. Wright also hit a home run for the Tigers. Autumn Dysart pitched three innings to secure the season sweep for the Tigers.

■ Rantoul 3, Bloomington 2. Brianna Tatar blasted a home run to lead the Eagles to victory in a game played at Rantoul. The Eagles broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Eagle pitcher Lexi Sherrick come in from the bullpen to hurl three shutout innings and earn the victory.

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8. Madison Eberle fanned nine batters over four innings and Hailey Rutledge hit a triple for the Falcons.

■ Dwight 7, Iroquois West 0. Rachel Carney had the Raiders’ only hit in a game played at Dwight.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 18, Hoopeston Area 5. In the first game of a split doubleheader, sophomore Kasie Anderson’s grand slam gave the Buffs a 13-run lead.

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6, Armstrong-Potomac 5. Kylie Johnson’s single with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning drove in Emma Winslow to propel the Buffs in a game played at Georgetown. Madi Gayheart pitched a complete game and Holley Hambleton had a two-run homer for Armstrong-Potomac. The game was called after six innings because of darkness.

■ Momence 4, Watseka 3. Warrior hurler Taylor Hotaling broke the school record for strikeouts in a season in a losing cause in a game played at Momence. She now has 232, which breaks her own record of 225 last season. Madison Bauer had a double and scored two runs and Summer Cramer stole a base for the Warriors.

■ Mount Zion 4, Unity 1. Lauren Wendling had three hits and Jalyn Powell had the lone RBI for the Rockets.

■ Argenta-Oreana 6, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. Lydia Hays fired a complete game five-hitter to lead the Bombers to victory. Karly Jones and Elizabeth Stillabower had two hits for the Broncos.

■ Oakwood 8, Milford 3. Pitcher Kylie Neuman struck out 10 batters and Katelyn Young had a double and three RBI to lead the way for the Comets. Brittney Bailey had a double and three RBI for the Bearcats.

■ Fieldcrest 7, Blue Ridge 1. The Knights (8-21) committed four errors in the loss. Haley Ester gave up five hits.

■ Clifton Central 12, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4. Kelsey Vaughon had three hits and scored twice for the Panthers.

■ Monticello 9, Mahomet-Seymour 3. Makayla Reedy and Jenny Hinton both doubled for the Sages. Allison Nofziger smashed a triple for the Bulldogs.

■ Charleston 9, Villa Grove/Heritage 6. Jordyn Ray and Aliya Holloman delivered home runs for the Blue Devils.

■ Schlarman 24, St. Thomas More 8. Anna Fitzgerald and Aleksas Dietzen each had three hits and four RBI for Schlarman in the win.

At Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament

■ El Paso-Gridley 2, Fisher 0. Bailey Hadden had two hits and Sydney Eichelberger struck out six for the Bunnies in a game played at Fisher.

In boys’ track and field

■ At Monticello. Unity topped the field in the final Okaw Valley Conference track meet. Steven Migut won three individual events for the Rockets: the 200-meter dash, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Dawson Kaiser won the 100 dash and long jump, Jonathan Decker took the high jump, Travis Spencer won the pole vault and Levi Williams took the triple jump for Unity. Conference runner-up Monticello had winning performances by Alex Helmuth in the 3200 and Nathan Harman in both the shot put and discus.

■ At Macon. The Tuscola Warriors edged Warrensburg-Latham and St. Teresa for the team title in the CIC Meet. Joey Lopez won the 400-meter run, Raymond Kerkhoff triumphed in the 110 hurdles and Hunter Woodard took both the shot put and discus for the Warriors.

In girls’ soccer

■ Central 8, Peoria High 1. Courtney Plattner, Ginger Tufte, Payton Thompson, Ryan Sholem, Ceci Allen, Sarah Collins and Faith Llewellyn all scored for the Maroons in a match at Peoria.

■ Normal West. 7, Danville 0. Goalkeeper Mary Emma York had 15 saves for the Vikings (6-10-2) in a match played at Danville.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 3, Mattoon 0. Mia Epley took the ball off a defender to put the Bulldogs on the board, Meredith Johnson-Monfort added an unassisted goal and Madison Wade scored off an assist from Haley Janda in a match played at Mahomet.

In boys’ tennis

■ Normal Community 8, Centennial 1. Jared Thomas had the only victory for the Chargers.

■ Danville 6, Urbana 3. Ryan Vadeboncoeur, Bradlee Sexton and Kevin Mallady all won in both singles and doubles for the Vikings. Dylan Patel, Jakob Arend and Ivan Mineyev won in singles for the Tigers.

TIM MITCHELL