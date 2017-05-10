4 small-school baseball and softball storylines

Image Gallery: HS Softball: SJ-O vs. Tuscola » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Tuscola's Ashtyn Clark (4) smiles at Tuscola's head coach Lenny Sementi as she rounds third on her way home after hitting her second home run in a prep softball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Monday, May 8, 2017.

Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis offers storylines for four small-school area baseball and softball teams before the postseason starts next week:

Buffaloes baseball eyes deep playoff run

GEORGETOWN — Conor Steinbaugh’s hitting prowess is nothing new to the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman baseball team.

In his first three high school seasons, he hit .313, .353 and .397. But this year, he’s taken his game to a new level.

With two regular-season games left before the Buffaloes start Class 2A postseason play at home on Monday against Casey-Westfield in a regional quarterfinal game, the senior has a batting average of .564, two home runs and 30 RBI while maintaining a 0.50 ERA over 42 1/3 innings to go with 77 strikeouts.

And the reason to which coach Chad Steinbaugh attributes his success isn’t what one might think.

“I feel the biggest reason for his success is that he did not play travel baseball the summer leading into his senior year and just trained every day, sometimes two times day,” Chad Steinbaugh said. “He would lift weights, long toss, do this arm care program, hit on the tee and the field and take groundballs. His work ethic reached an all-time high during the summer.”

Conor Steinbaugh is a huge reason why the Buffaloes (18-4) hadn’t lost since April 13 before falling to Oakwood in walk-off fashion on Wednesday. G-RF/C has won 13 of its last 14 games heading into Thursday’s Vermilion Valley Conference contest at Westville.

But Steinbaugh isn’t the sole reason why G-RF/C is a solid 12-1 in league play.

Garrett Latoz has taken over as catcher as a sophomore and has flourished at the plate, hitting .385 with three home runs and 30 RBI. Waylon Conrad has held his ERA to a 1.60 with better than a strikeout per inning, and junior Kyle Webster has a 2.25 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 28 innings. Senior Dustin Campbell, meanwhile, has reprised his role as a team leader while hitting .367 with 21 RBI.

“The leadership and the accountability of the kids on the team has been great,” Chad Steinbaugh said. “The leaders will arrive to practice early and work on their game and be ready when the coaches arrive. The underclassman see this and most of them follow suit. If anybody is late or there are slacking in practice or a game, it is addressed by the players before it’s even addressed by a coach.”



Spartans softball has work to do

ST. JOSEPH — For St. Joseph-Ogden softball coach Randy Wolken, Monday's game against Tuscola, the area's top-ranked team, provided him with valuable insight.

As much as he hates to see it, the state's all-time winningest coach knows his team can get by most opponents playing less than its best. But not against Tuscola in a game that he compared to a sectional contest.

After a 4-0 loss in which SJ-O reached base just three times, Wolken knows his team showed it has some work to do.

"You've got two pretty good teams, and that was the feeling that I had in this game, that it was like a sectional game, and we've still got time to improve and peak," Wolken said. "Obviously, we're not peaking. When you get three baserunners, you're not peaking, but we've still got time. I think we'll be there."

The Spartans, who carry a 25-3 record into Thursday's Okaw Valley Conference game at Rantoul, have a stout lineup, headlined by area batting leader and 2020 Alabama commit Bailey Dowling. Dowling boasts an area-best batting average of .679 to go with 16 home runs — the most in the area — and 51 RBI. Illinois State signee Andrea Coursey (.478, 5 HR, 40 RBI), fellow senior Katelynn Burch (.351, 5 HR, 34 RBI), freshman Hannah Dukeman (.469, 7 HR, 27 RBI) and Illinois State commit Kenzie Pence (.461, 11 RBI, 32 stolen bases) are some other key bats the Spartans rely on.

But because of an inconsistent schedule with four rainouts in the last two weeks, SJ-O is still working out some of its offensive kinks.

"We have not been as close as I thought we would be," Wolken said. "I thought early in the season, we were probably closer then than we are now. I don't know what that is. I hope we get it back. I hope we get a few games under our belt and we get our confidence back. I'm not giving up that we haven't, but we're not playing as well now as we were earlier."

SJ-O plays in the Class 2A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional semifinals Tuesday against either St. Thomas More or Westville. By then, Wolken hopes his team is approaching its potential.

"They can get by, but you hate to see that," Wolken said. "Then they say, 'We'll turn the faucet on when you get to the sectional.' I don't want to see that situation. We've got some things to work on. I think our bunting has to get better. We've got to get on base somehow, bunting or whatever."

Blue Devils baseball builds on experience

BISMARCK — Two years ago, Bismarck-Henning baseball coach Mark Dodd started five freshmen.

That team went 9-20. But now, Dodd is starting to see the fruits of his confidence in his team's youth.

"Those kids are now juniors, and I think that experience and growth is starting to show," Dodd said. "We have a very solid lineup now. One through nine we have all kids who can give good at-bats and hit. That's the first year I can really say that."

The Blue Devils are 17-6 behind an experienced group of non-seniors before next Thursday's Class 2A regional semifinal game against Clifton Central in Gilman. Junior Thomas Savage leads the way for B-H offensively with a .440 average and four home runs, junior Noah Jordan has a 2.38 ERA on the mound and classmate Wyatt Edwards has a .375 average.

If they top Clifton Central, the Blue Devils will likely take on top seed Paxton-Buckley-Loda, and the Blue Devils handed the Panthers one of their two losses this season.

They've succeeded without a player like Dylan Dodd, who put up monstrous statistics as a senior last year, both at the plate and on the mound, before moving on to play at Kankakee Community College.

"We don't really have that one guy who can carry us for a few games on the mound or at the plate," Mark Dodd said, "but I think that's actually been a good thing because the kids all know that they have a part to play in this instead of just waiting for somebody else to do it, and I think that's our mindset, for sure."

Panther softball seniors making history

LeROY — The regular season isn't yet over, but LeRoy softball coach Doug Hageman broke some surprising news to his seniors. With 90 victories and the Class 1A postseason beginning next week, they're the winningest class in program history.

"They are a special group who enjoy the game of softball and who allow themselves to be coached," Hageman said. "They have worked hard to put themselves in a position to be successful, and that is all anyone can ask of a team."

One of those seniors, pitcher Marissa Adams, was a huge reason for optimism before the season after she went 20-6 last year and earned second-team all-state accolades.

That was tempered early this season after Adams faced complications from an offseason surgery. But now, Hageman said she's back on track as the 24-5 Panthers head into the Argenta-Oreana Regional as the top seed in their sub-sectional.

They'll face either Cerro Gordo/Bement or Mt. Pulaski on Tuesday, with the motivation of playing at home for the sectional if they win the regional.

"Her last few outings, she has regained her velocity, her control and she has looked really sharp," Hageman said. "She is a competitive young lady who looks forward to being in the circle. She was a big reason we expected to be competitive this year."

If the Panthers win their second straight regional title or advance out of the sectional after losing in last year's sectional title tilt to Fisher, Adams and the successful seniors around her will play a huge hand in it.

"This year's seniors battle and fight until their last out," Hageman said, "and that mentality and their toughness has worn off on our younger girls, which, as a coach, is what you want from your leaders."