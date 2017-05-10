Athletes of the Week: Logan Davis and Payne Turney

Image Gallery: HS Girls Track: Big 12 Meet » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Urbana's Ayanna Kelly-Weatherspoon reacts to winning the 4X200 Relay during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.

Logan Davis

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball

Why he was chosen: The senior came through with a clutch single, driving in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Falcons knock off rival Fisher 2-1 with a walk-off win at home.

From Davis: "It was a situation where I was in the right spot. The guys in the bottom of the lineup did their job, and they flipped the lineup over and got to the leadoff hitter, which was me. At that point, I was just looking to hit a line drive somewhere. I ended up doing my job. That made it a little extra sweet to do it against Fisher because we don't like losing to the Bunnies."

I need concert tickets to ... Zac Brown Band would be nice. They're a relaxing kind of band that I like to listen to.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... "Shooter," with Mark Wahlberg. That's been my favorite movie.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Augusta, Ga., so I could see The Masters on the final Sunday. I want to go to Augusta National.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... flying, so I could go wherever I wanted to go.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... donate a lot of it to the Gibson City community, to the golf course in Gibson City, to the school and to my family. I would make sure that other people received a good amount of it so our community could thrive.

One thing I've never done before but would like to try is ... skydiving. I like things that get the adrenaline pumping, so that would fit the bill.

My biggest pet peeve is ... I hate when people have bad body language.

My best baseball memory was ... my freshman year during my second game called up to the varsity team, we ended up losing to PBL in a regional game. Seeing some of those seniors go out like that really taught me how to love the game and how much it meant to them.

My most embarrassing baseball memory was ... when I was playing for the Urbana Junior Legion team, I showed up to play a tournament game, and I got out of the car, but I didn't have my glove or my hat or my bat. I had left it all in the dugout. Luckily, one of my good buddies, Peyton McClure, had picked up all of my equipment and he had it for me.

Before a game ... a lot of people like to go and get swings in and keep their bodies loose, but I kind of like to sit in the dugout, relax and watch the other team.

After a game ... hopefully we've won. I like to congratulate all my teammates, and then I like to drive around after a game and go out to eat with my friends.

In five years, I see myself ... I'm going to nursing school the next four years at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, so I hope in five years that I'll be an RN and maybe pursuing my master's degree to become a nurse practitioner.

Payne Turney

Clinton track and field

Why she was chosen: The freshman won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the Central Illinois Conference Meet, helping the Maroons win a conference title for the first time in program history.

From Turney: "I think I did well with just pushing through. I was really excited that I got to be in a lot of different events. I think I did well on pushing through and staying strong, even when I was tired. It felt really great and really rewarding to help the team win conference and know that you have people relying on you."

I need concert tickets to ... Garth Brooks. I just love his music, and it would be something that my family would enjoy.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... "The Goonies," because it's funny.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... I like would to go to Europe and learn about other events in another country.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... the power to fly. I think it'd be really interesting to see the world from a different view.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... save money for college.

One thing I've never done before but would like to try is ... to go another country and learn something new.

My best track and field memory was ... we got a police escort home after winning conference and went to a Mexican restaurant to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

My most embarrassing track and field memory was ... my coach really gives aggressive hugs, so now I'm accustomed to giving them. My old vice principal gave me a high-five at a meet, and I held his hand and gave him a very aggressive hug.

Before a meet ... I like to focus, relax, listen to music and think about the races.

After a meet ... I like to hang out with my friends and have fun.

In five years, I see myself ... I'm hoping that my life will be very stress-free and I'll be in college learning lots of things.

