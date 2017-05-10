Wednesday's highlights: Oakwood baseball stuns G-RF/C

In baseball

Unity 11, Rantoul 1. Zach Spencer had three hits and drove in two runs and Bobby Barnard had a pair of doubles to lead the Rockets (12-13, 3-5) to an Okaw Valley Conference victory over the Eagles (10-12, 4-4). Unity broke open the game with a four-run third inning off Eagle starter Adam Crites. Rocket hurler Jon Fisher struck out six batters in a five-inning performance.

Bismarck-Henning 8, Westville 3. The Blue Devils (17-6, 11-4) scored five runs in the second inning en route to a five-run Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Beau Prater had two hits for the Tigers (14-13, 8-7).

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, Herscher 1. Senior Luke Fitton struck out 10 batters to pace the Panthers (23-2) to their eighth straight win. Jaxson Coplea had two RBI for the Panthers.

Oakwood 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4. The Comets (16-11-1) broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to clinch the VVC victory. Junior Chase Vinson and senior Hunter Phelps both belted home runs for the Comets. Vinson also fanned six Buffalo batters along the way. Dustin Campbell had a two-bagger for the Buffaloes (18-4, 12-1), who saw a 12-game win streak go by the wayside.

Schlarman 18, Armstrong-Potomac 7. Johnny Carnahan hit two doubles and Gavin Gard drove in four runs to pace the Hilltoppers (5-15, 4-9) to the VVC win. Dalton Loschen, Austin Keen, Gaven Lund, Tyler Cain and Nick Cannon all had an RBI for the Trojans (2-18, 1-14).

Mt. Zion 13, Tuscola 1. Andrew Erickson's solo home run accounted for the lone tally for the Warriors (21-9).

Argenta-Oreana 19, Cerro Gordo/Bement 2. Junior Cameron Meyer smashed a homer for the Bombers (10-5). John West stole a base and scored a run for the Broncos (3-15).

Central A&M 11, Clinton 7. Jake Wade went 3 for 4, and Travis Osgood and Mac Hickman delivered doubles for the Maroons (10-12) in a Central Illinois Conference setback.

In softball

Villa Grove/Heritage 11, Tri-County 0. Freshman Jordyn Ray pitched a complete-game one-hitter and struck out four batters for the Blue Devils (14-15). Reagan Cheely doubled and drove in three runs for the Blue Devils, who batted around to score nine runs in the fourth inning.

Armstrong-Potomac 16, Schlarman 1. Kyerra Townsend, Holley Hambleton, Hayley Hambleton, Natalie Schluter and Madi Gayheart each had two hits for the Trojans (7-18, 5-9) in a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Gayheart pitched a complete game for A-P. The Hilltoppers fell to 0-16, including 0-11 in league play.

Bismarck-Henning 4, Westville 2. Kylee Watkins and Grace Harris touched them all with homers to lead the way for the Blue Devils (11-10, 10-4) in VVC play. Tiger freshman Emilee Eller hit her first career home run in a losing cause. Senior Megan Myers another run for the Tigers (8-13, 5-8).

In track and field

At Bloomington. Michael Moreman captured the 3,200-meter run, Phillip Hall took the 800 run, Quemarii Williams triumphed in the 400 dash, Sincere Williams-Davis won the 1,600 run and Kolby Mayfield captured the shot put to lead Danville to second place in the Big 12 Conference boys' championships. Centennial's Jonathan McNamara won the wheelchair 100 dash, the wheelchair 200 dash and the wheelchair 400 run. Champaign Central high jumper Nicholas Jackson won that event with a leap of 6 feet, 7 inches. Urbana finished in seventh place, Central took eight place and Centennial finished in 10th place overall.

In boys' tennis

St. Thomas More 7, Normal West 2. Wade Baillon, Lucas Tay, Sean Parks and Jake Sellett won in both singles and doubles to lead the Sabers to victory.