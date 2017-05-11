Thursday's highlights: Centennial soccer posts 14 goals

In baseball

Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament

Fieldcrest 1, LeRoy 0. The host Panthers (18-9) only managed three hits, spoiling a complete game thrown by Will Dooley, who struck out five and scattered six hits in the consolation championship game.

Nontournament

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4, Cerro Gordo/Bement 2. Marcus Vanausdoll hit a home run and drove in two runs, while Lucas Otto (3 for 4) and Shandon Herschberger (2 for 4) also contributed for the Knights in a road win. John West led the Broncos (3-16) with three hits and Dawson Swaim drove in a run.

Bloomington 6, Urbana 3. Levi Coffey and Trae King each had two hits for the Tigers in a road Big 12 loss.

Danville 6, Centennial 1. The visiting Vikings trailed 1-0 after two innings, but promptly responded with a four-run third inning and tacked on two more in the fourth to earn the Big 12 win. Ernest Plummer carried Danville (17-7) by going 3 for 4 with three RBI and pitching 31/3 innings of three-hit relief to pick up the win, while Noah Nelson went 1 for 2 with an RBI and reached base three times. Corey Hall paced Centennial (8-13) by getting three hits out of the leadoff spot.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7, Westville 0. Conor Steinbaugh struck out 14 in six shutout innings to go along with two doubles and three RBI for the visiting Buffaloes (19-4) in a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Kyle Webster struck out the side in his lone inning of relief and went 3 for 3 with an RBI at the plate for G-RF/C. Alec Schaumburg, Clayton Cheesman and Trey Bryant each had a hit for the Tigers (14-14).

Lexington 5, Fisher 0. Zach Griffith and Drayton Purvis each had two hits for the Bunnies (5-18-1) in a road Heart of Illinois Conference setback.

Momence 9, Watseka 3. Jonathan Yelenick and Ben Lyznicki each recorded two hits and scored a run, but the Warriors (6-19) stumbled in a home Sangamon Valley Conference game.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9, Clifton Central 6. The visiting Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings, only to see that disappear when the Comets put a six-spot on the scoreboard in the fourth inning before Mason Ecker (2 for 4, two RBI) drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth for PBL (24-2). Cooper Johnson added two hits and four RBI in the Panthers' ninth straight win.

St. Thomas More 4, Arthur Okaw Christian 0. Preston Summitt had two hits, an RBI and struck out seven in six shutout innings to spark the Sabers (10-12) to a home win. Cole Jones and Riley Morris also drove in runs for STM.

Salt Fork 7, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Clayton Jarling, Dakotah Broeker and Gage Romack combined on a three-hitter for the visiting Storm (9-18), striking out 11 in a VVC victory in Potomac.Romack (3 for 5, two RBI) and Wyatt Boyer (2 for 3, RBI) led the Storm's offensive output. Jason Sollars drove in the lone run for A-P (2-19).

Tuscola 5, Clinton 0. Noah Pierce struck out eight in five shutout innings to earn the win for the visiting Warriors (22-9) in a Central Illinois Conference game moved to Tuscola because of wet field conditions in Clinton. Andrew Erickson and Haden Cothron each had two hits for Tuscola. Jake Wade suffered the loss for Clinton (10-13).

In softball

Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament

Fieldcrest 1, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Madison Eberle went 2 for 3 at the plate and struck out 10 in only yielding two hits, but the visiting Falcons suffered a close loss in the ninth-place game.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 10, Blue Ridge 6. Hannah Brackenhoff went 2 for 3 with two RBI for the Knights (8-22), who took a 5-2 lead after scoring five runs in the top of the fourth, but couldn't hold on in the 11th-place game.

Nontournament

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8, Cerro Gordo/Bement 2. The visiting Knights (17-2) claimed the Little Okaw Valley Conference title with their latest win, propelled by Reagan Miller (2 for 4, RBI), Taylor Powell (1 for 3, RBI) and Shelby Frederick (eight strikeouts). Kadelyn Daily hit a home run and went 2 for 4 for the Broncos (5-13).

Casey-Westfield 10, Arcola 0. The Purple Riders (4-17) only managed one hit, from Maggie Fulton, in a five-inning home loss, falling behind 6-0 after the first inning and never recovering.

Clifton Central 5, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2. Cassie Oyer went 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Kelsey Vaughn and Sindra Gerdes each hit a triple, but it wasn't enough for the visiting Panthers (3-20) in a Sangamon Valley Conference loss.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 10, Oakwood 8. Haley Hardin had three hits and three RBI and Sierra Dudley also came through with three RBI for the Buffaloes in a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Kasie Anderson (4 for 4, RBI) and Taylor Stal (4 for 5, RBI) also chipped in for G-RF/C (21-10), which has won four straight and eight of its last nine. Paiton Frerichs (3 for 4, home run, two RBI), Kelsey Blackford (2 for 4, two RBI) and Katelyn Young (2 for 4, two RBI) paced the Comets (11-18).

Mahomet-Seymour 7, Normal U-High 6. The host Bulldogs rallied from a 5-0 deficit after four innings by scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and then winning the Corn Belt game in walk-off fashion an inning later. Mollie Spoerer (2 for 4, two RBI), Layne Acree (2 for 4, RBI) and Julia McNaught (1 for 3, RBI) led the way for M-S (8-16).

Okaw Valley 6-4, Argenta-Oreana 3-3. Maggie Millington drove in two runs and Camilyn Newbanks had three hits for the Bombers in the first game, which saw Okaw Valley plate two runs in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead, and two more in the seventh to close out the win. Haley Perkins (2 for 2), Newbanks (2 for 4, RBI) and Millington (2 for 4, RBI) sparked A-O (12-9) in the second game.

St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Rantoul 2. Katelyn Burch hit two home runs and drove in four runs, Bailey Dowling added to her area-leading home run total by hitting her 17th of the season while coming up with two RBI, and the visiting Spartans (26-3) cruised to an Okaw Valley Conference win. Kenzie Pence (3 for 3, RBI), Andrea Coursey (2 for 4, RBI) and Allie Place (3 for 4) also chipped in for SJ-O. Jenna Sanford hit a home run and went 2 for 3 to lead the Eagles (18-9), who saw their five-game win streak end.

Salt Fork 11, Armstrong-Potomac 7. Linzi Fauver went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI, while Jordan Jones wasn't far off, going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI, and Skyler Brewer drove in three runs to lead Salt Fork (14-6) past the host Trojans (7-20) in a VVC game. Natalie Schluter, Holley Hambleton and Madi Gayheart each had two hits for A-P.

Unity 5, Monticello 4. Morgan Steinman and Lauren Wendling each hit a home run as the visiting Rockets (14-11) snapped a five-game losing streak with an OVC win in eight innings. Steinman threw all eight innings, scattering six hits. Makenzie Reedy went 2 for 4 to lead the Sages (12-15-1).

Urbana 12, Danville 6. Erin Wright hit a grand slam, Mercedes Williams added a two-run home run and Maddie Sanders drove in three runs to spark the host Tigers (9-15) to a Big 12 win, Urbana's third straight triumph. The Tigers took control with a seven-run second inning after trailing 4-0. Bryce Stevenson had a home run for the Vikings (11-7).

Watseka 4, Momence 3. Taylor Hotaling pitched all eight innings for the host Warriors and delivered the walk-off double to score Magan Harris in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Watseka (18-6) a Sangamon Valley Conference win. Summer Cramer added two RBI for the Warriors.

In girls' soccer

Centennial 14, Peoria Manual 1. Olivia DeVriese recorded two goals, one of 13 Chargers (14-4-2) to score a goal in a road win. Katie Bell added three assists for Centennial.

Mahomet-Seymour 3, Pekin 2. Meredith Johnson-Monfort netted the game-winning goal with 28 minutes left in the second half, her third goal on the night, to help lift the host Bulldogs (16-3-1) to a quality home win against the Dragons (15-3-2). Sarah Hohenstein made seven saves for M-S as the Bulldogs won for the fifth time in their last six games.

Peoria Richwoods 3, Urbana 0. The visiting Tigers (3-15) managed five shots on goal, but couldn't put one in the back of the net during a Big 12 loss.

In boys' tennis

At Mt. Zion. Jakob Arend and Eliseo Gonzalez-Kamekawa earned a win at No. 3 doubles, but Urbana could do no further damage in an 8-1 road loss to Mt. Zion.