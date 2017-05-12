Friday's prep highlights: Spartans roll at girls’ sectional

In baseball

■ Bismarck-Henning 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2. Hunter Keith allowed three hits in six innings, striking out six, and Colton Arford notched the save, leading the host Blue Devils (18-6) past the Buffaloes (19-5) in a matchup between two of the Vermilion Valley Conference's best teams. Conor Steinbaugh went 2 for 3 with an RBI to pace G-RF/C.

■ Centennial 12, Rantoul 0. The visiting Chargers poured it on, scoring six runs in the third inning to take control en route to the five-inning win. Corey Hall hit a home run and came through with three RBI for Centennial (9-13), while Chris Monroe added two hits and two RBI. John Frerichs led Rantoul (10-13) with two hits.

■ Champaign Central 11, Marshall 0. Cam Robinson and Jake Meyer combined on a five-inning one-hitter as the visiting Maroons (20-8-1) cruised to a five-inning nonconference win. Jake Beesley went 3 for 3, while Anthony Schreiber and Robinson each hit a home run to lead Central’s offense, which scored six runs in the top of the first inning.

■ Hoopeston Area 5, Milford 1. Ryan Drayer was the big run producer for the visiting Cornjerkers in VVC play, driving in three, and Max Conn went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Hoopeston Area (15-8), which saw Lucas Hofer strike out 12 in 6 1/3 innings. Tyler Buhrmester went 2 for 3 and drove in the lone run for Milford (10-14).

■ Mahomet-Seymour 6, Bloomington Central Catholic 2. A day after the Bulldogs had their 10-game win streak snapped with a loss at Normal U-High, M-S responded with a road Corn Belt win. Lukas Graham (3 for 4, RBI), Brooks Coetzee (2 for 4, RBI) and Austin Biehl (2 for 4) carried the Bulldogs (17-10) offensively, while Isaac Bushue struck out three in four innings before Tanner Kirts yielded two hits in three innings of relief to pick up the save.

■ Mount Zion 8, Monticello 2. Nathan Graham went 3 for 4 with a double, Alex Bundy went 2 for 4 and Alex Marquardt went 2 for 2 with an RBI, but the host Sages (17-8) fell behind 2-1 after three innings and couldn’t recover in a nonconference loss.

■ Oakwood 7, Salt Fork 4. The visiting Comets relied on strong hitting performances from Chase Vinson (3 for 5, three RBI) and Hunter Phelps (2 for 4, two RBI and a home run) to pick up their third straight win and eighth win in their last nine games. Caleb Fauver came though with two RBI for the Storm (9-19) in VVC action.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Iroquois West 1. The visiting Panthers scored four runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to close out a five-inning Sangamon Valley Conference win and give PBL (25-2) its 10th straight win. Cooper Johnson drove in three runs and Dalton Coplea added two hits to lead PBL. Corey Schunke delivered two hits for IW.

■ Sullivan 10, Shelbyville 0. Tommy Schibur went 2 for 4 with four RBI, Dalton Rogers added two RBI and Spencer Johnson went 3 for 3 to lift the Redskins (13-14) to a home Central Illinois Conference win in five innings.

■ Tuscola 11, Arcola 4. Dalton Hoel went 3 for 3, while teammates Andrew Erickson, Brayden VonLaken and Jacob Craddock all contributed two hits for the host Warriors (23-9), who overcame a 3-2 deficit by scoring nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Daniel Mendoza paced the Purple Riders by going 2 for 4.

In softball

■ Armstrong-Potomac 12, Iroquois West 2. Madi Gayheart threw a complete game, while she, along with Kayla Roe, Hayley Hambleton and Holley Hambleton, each compiled two hits for the visiting Trojans (8-20) in a nonconference win. Grace Schroeder, Maya Sanchez and Jacey Stiers all had two hits for IW (5-14).

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12, Bismarck-Henning 6. The visiting Buffaloes (22-10) won their fifth straight game, this one in Vermilion Valley Conference play, with Haley Hardin leading the way. Hardin went 5 for 5 with two doubles and six RBI. Taylor Stal (3 for 4, RBI), Lacey Steinbaugh (2 for 3, two RBI), Kylie Johnson (3 for 5) and Kasie Anderson (2 for 5, two RBI) were also key components for the 19-hit output from the Buffaloes. Mai Lin Davis (two RBI), Grace Harris (3 for 4, RBI) and Kylee Watkins (3 for 4) paced the Blue Devils (11-11).

■ Hoopeston Area 3, Milford 2. The visiting Cornjerkers scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning and made that stand up in a VVC victory. Mercy Linder drove in two runs and Ariel Reeves went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Hoopeston Area (14-8), while Emma Jett struck out seven in a complete game. Jakki Mowrey and Brittney Bailey each drove in a run for the Bearcats (10-13).

■ Peoria Notre Dame 10, Danville 3. The host Vikings led 3-2 after the first inning, but couldn’t push across any more runs in a Big 12 loss. Jazzmyn Hicks went 2 for 4 and Megan Burton doubled to pace Danville (11-8).

■ Salt Fork 4, Westville 0. Jordan Jones tossed a five-hit shutout, striking out three, and added two hits to help the visiting Storm (15-6) pull out the VVC win. Skyler Brewer, Hailey Hunter and Reighan Barr each chipped in two hits as well for Salt Fork. Emalee Smith and Megan Myers both had two hits for the Tigers (12-15).

■ Tuscola 16, St. Teresa 0. The host Warriors (29-3) snapped a two-game losing streak, their first one of the season, and clinched the Central Illinois Conference title outright behind a combined three-hit shutout from Morgan Day and Ashton Smith. Day (3 for 4, three RBI), Abbey Walsh (2 for 2, two RBI) and Alexis Koester (2 for 3, RBI) spearheaded the Warriors’ offense.

■ Urbana 16, St. Thomas More 0. The visiting Tigers scored 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back, getting a two-hit shutout from Raevyn Russell to go along with two hits and two RBI from Maddie Sanders and Charlie Hascall in a five-inning triumph, the fourth straight victory for Urbana (10-15).

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The Blue Devils (15-15) received two hits and an RBI from Molly Mixell, Maris Eversole and Alana Campbell in a five-inning nonconference road win. Cassie Oyer had the only hit for PBL (3-21) off Reagan Cheely, who struck out 10.

■ Watseka 9, Grant Park 4. The visiting Warriors (19-6) used a five-run third inning to take control in the nonconference win. Summer Cramer (3 for 4, two RBI), Madison Bauer (2 for 4, two RBI) and Natalie Harris (2 for 4, RBI) each contributed offensively. Taylor Hotaling recorded the win, striking out seven in throwing a complete game.

In girls’ track and field

Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional

■ Spartans win title. St. Joseph-Ogden claimed its sixth straight sectional team title, and the Spartans will send seven individuals and all four of their relays to the state meet next week in Charleston after compiling 164 points. Frankie Izard swept the 100- (12.56 seconds) and 200-meter dashes (26.62), while Parker Francisco qualified for state in three individual events, winning the 100 hurdles (15.36) and placing second in the 300 hurdles (47.89) and in the triple jump (33 feet, 81/2 inches). Teammate Zea Maroon edged out Francisco for the sectional title in the 300 hurdles (47.84). Hanna Atwood won the pole vault, clearing 10-7. Runner-up St. Thomas More featured two individuals winning two events, with Lucy Lux-Rulon placing first in the long jump (16-5) and the high jump (5-3). Marguerite Hendrickson won the 400 (1:00.65) and the 800 (2:24.89). Salt Fork swept the throws, with Rachyl Anderson winning the shot put (39-6) and Katie Witte claiming the discus title (127-4). Maddie Meyer from Argenta-Oreana qualified in three events, winning the triple jump (35-51/2) and placing second in the long jump (16-11/2) and in the 100 (13.11), while Arielle Summitt from Uni High, the defending state champion in the 800, advanced to state in the 800 (2:25.99) and the 1,600 (5:26.84). Her teammate, Annemarie Michael, will join her in Charleston after winning the 3,200 (11:27.38) and taking second in the 1,600 (5:23.22).

Class 2A Mendota Sectional

■ Weber advances for Hawks. Prairie Central finished seventh in the team standings at the 15-school meet, with Olivia Weber qualifying for state by placing second in the high jump after she cleared 5 feet, 1 inch.

In girls’ soccer

Class 2A Normal West Regional

■ Kankakee 3, Urbana 1. The visiting Tigers (3-16) saw their season come to a close with a regional quarterfinal loss. Breanna Donald scored Urbana’s lone goal 40 minutes in, which tied the match at 1, but the Kays rallied with two second-half goals.

Nontournament

■ Normal West 6, Champaign Central 1. Naomi DuPree scored on a penalty kick in the second half to account for the lone goal by the host Maroons (10-6-1).

Matt Daniels