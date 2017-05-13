Saturday's prep highlights: Tuscola diamond teams take CIC titles

In baseball

■ Arthur Okaw Christian 23, Kankakee Grace 12. Blake Rocke and Benny Lee had four RBI each as AOC (15-8) placed third in the ICC tournament. The Conquering Riders led 11-0 after the second inning.

■ Centennial 11-8, Peoria Notre Dame 1-9. The Chargers (10-14, 6-6) secured a Big 12 win in Game 1 in Champaign behind Kellen Sarver’s five RBI. Will Lindgren pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 10 Irish. In the nightcap, both teams tallied six runs in the sixth inning, but Peoria Notre Dame eked out the victory. Chris Monroe knocked in four runs for Centennial, while Corey Hall had two RBI.

■ Champaign Central 14, Peoria 1. The visiting Maroons (21-8-1, 10-3) took a Big 12 game on the power of two hits apiece from Tommy Krouse, Cam Robinson, Zak Hartleb and Jake Cochrane. Cade Sestak (5-2) was the winning pitcher.

■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-12, South Newton (Ind.) 0-1. The Panthers (27-2, 14-0) completed a perfect Sangamon Valley Conference season and ran their win streak to 12 games by sweeping South Newton one state over. Andrew Zenner fanned nine en route to a win in Game 1, while Cooper Johnson hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs. In the second tilt, Keaton Krumwiede picked up the win and Kaleb Denault went deep with one Panther on base.

■ Prairie Central 4-2, St. Joseph-Ogden 2-7. The Hawks (17-16) and Spartans (21-7) split their nonconference doubleheader in St. Joseph. In the opener, Prairie Central tallied three fifth-inning runs to rally past SJ-O. Mason Coon hit a homer in Game 1 for the Spartans. In Game 2, Brant Hoveln drove in three runs on four hits for SJ-O, while Adam Rose earned the win with four strikeouts in six innings.

■ Tremont 3, LeRoy 0. The Panthers (18-10, 6-5) were stymied in Heart of Illinois Conference action at Illinois Wesleyan, picking up two hits on the day.

■ Tuscola 10, St. Teresa 3. The Warriors (24-9, 14-0) collected the Central Illinois Conference crown with a home victory. It marked the second consecutive season Tuscola has gone undefeated in league action. Jaret Heath and Tyler Meinhold each had two hits for the Warriors, and Meinhold grabbed the pitching win with nine strikeouts.

■ Unity 8, Villa Grove/Heritage 1. Zach Spencer, Jon Fisher and Keaton Eckstein each drove in two runs as the host Rockets (13-13) got back to .500 by topping the Hawks (15-15) in nonconference play. Bobby Barnard had three hits and tossed three two-hit innings for Unity, while Jeremy Gallivan notched the pitching win. Keagan Patterson knocked in VG/H’s lone run.

In softball

Taylorville Tournament

■ Rochester 5, Rantoul 4. The Eagles (19-10) tallied three sixth-inning runs but were unable to top Rochester in the championship game. Brianna Tatar, Elaine Barnett, Hannah Shepherd and Hailey Hunter each drove in a run for Rantoul.

■ Rantoul 16, Taylorville 11. Tatar hit a home run and drove in four as the Eagles outlasted the host squad. Lexi Sherrick had three RBI, while three other Rantoul athletes drove in two runs apiece.

Nontournament

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5-0, LeRoy 4-10. The Knights survived a seventh-inning rally by the Panthers thanks to a 3-for-3 day from Reagan Miller, who hit a two-run homer. Kelly Smith’s grand slam in the final frame got LeRoy within striking distance, but Shelby Frederick (13-1) closed out the nonconference win. LeRoy (24-6) slugged past ALAH (18-3) in Game 2 as Smith and Skielyr Trenkle each hit a three-run homer. Marissa Adams (18-7) allowed three runs and struck out six in a complete-game, five-inning effort.

■ Blue Ridge 4, Cerro Gordo/Bement 3. Kaitlyn Ziegler went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs for the Knights (9-22) in a nonconference road triumph over the Broncos (5-14). Haley Ester grabbed the win on the mound. For CG/B, Shelby Strack went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

■ Clifton Central 3-6, Milford 1-8. Jakki Mowrey had the Bearcats’ lone RBI in a Game 1 defeat, but Milford (11-14) rebounded in the second game of a nonconference doubleheader. Maya McEwen knocked in two runs in that tilt, and Kaylee Warren tossed a complete game with six strikeouts.

■ Salt Fork 10, Schlarman 0. Carlee Richardson went 2 for 4 with three RBI, Reighan Barr drove in two runs and the Storm (16-6, 14-1) captured a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Hailey Hunter had three hits and picked up the pitching win, tossing 10 strikeouts. The Hilltoppers fell to 0-18, including 0-13 in the conference.

■ South Newton (Ind.) 12-8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-2. The Panthers gave up an 8-3 lead in Game 1 of a Sangamon Valley Conference matchup, despite C.J. Nuckols’ three-run homer. In Game 2, PBL (3-23, 0-12) had a 2-0 lead going into the fourth inning before South Newton took control. Kelsey Vaughn and Sindra Gerdes had two hits apiece in Game 2 for the Panthers.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 5-8, Prairie Central 0-2. Spartans Andrea Coursey and Bailey Dowling made state and school history in a nonconference doubleheader sweep. Coursey broke the state record for career RBI and SJ-O’s career doubles mark as she notched two doubles, two RBI and six hits on the day. Dowling tied the Spartans’ single-season home runs record with a pair on the day, giving her 19 on the season. Dowling had six hits in the twinbill, while Allie Place, Logan Frerichs and Katelyn Burch each had four for SJ-O (28-3). Tori Witruk (9-0) and Zoey Witruk (13-1) each picked up a win against the Hawks.

■ Tuscola 7, Meridian 5. Morgan Day hit a walk-off, two-run homer for the Warriors (30-3, 13-1) as they clinched back-to-back Central Illinois Conference titles with a home win. Tuscola tallied four runs in the bottom of the seventh, the other two coming on an RBI double by Abbey Walsh. Natalie Bates went 3 for 3 with an RBI double for the Warriors.

■ Unity 5-0, Casey-Westfield 2-10. Morgan Steinman drove in three runs and picked up the pitching win in Game 1 for the Rockets, who wound up with a nonconference split on the road. Lauren Wendling had three hits for Unity (15-12) in the opener. The Rockets were held to three hits in their Game 2 setback.

■ Urbana 19, Peoria Richwoods 5. Mercedes Williams launched her eighth home run of the season as the Tigers (11-15, 7-4) rolled in Big 12 road action. Shai Feller and Autumn Dysart each had three hits for Urbana, and Dysart was the pitching victor.

In boys’ track and field

■ At Shelbyville. In the Shelbyville Open, Sullivan placed eighth with 38 points. The Redskins were led by Jadon Nuzzo, who won the pole vault by clearing a distance of 13 feet, 9 inches. Luke Bowman finished fifth in the 200-meter dash. J.T. Bland placed fifth in the 1,600, while Isaiah Plank was eighth. Sullivan’s 400 relay team finished seventh, its 800 relay team placed sixth and its 3,200 relay unit was fifth. Sophomore Leighton Burcham ended up sixth in long jump as well as triple jump.

Tri-County freshman Ramsey Hunt won the triple jump with a leap of 41-1, and he traveled 19-11/2 in the long jump, good for seventh place. The Titans’ 1,600 relay team placed eighth, and Max Cox was seventh in the shot put.

Arcola’s 800 relay squad was fifth with a time of 1 minute, 38.54 seconds, and its 3,200 relay team finished second. Freshman Diego Perez earned points by placing seventh in the triple jump.

Villa Grove/Heritage’s Trevor Reberger ended up sixth in the 200, while senior Gage Knoll was fifth in the 800. The Blue Devils’ 800 relay team earned fourth place.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond was led by Logan Hall’s third-place performance in the 800.

In girls’ soccer

■ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Charleston 0. Meredith Johnson-Monfort and Madison Wade each tallied in the first half to lift the Bulldogs (17-3-1) past the host team. Alexa Warren assisted on Wade’s strike. The duo of Sarah Hohenstein and Natalie Cebulski combined for the shutout in net.

In boys’ tennis

■ At Peoria. Centennial placed second overall as a team at the Big 12 tournament, hosted by Peoria Richwoods. Jared Thomas and Will Thomas took first place at Nos. 1 and 6 singles, respectively for the Chargers. Champaign Central finished seventh as a team, while Danville was eighth and Urbana ninth.

Colin Likas and Steve Bourbon