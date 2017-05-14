Class 1A and 2A baseball storylines

The first pitches of the postseason are slated to take place all across the state today for Class 1A and 2A baseball and softball teams. Sports editor MATT DANIELS takes a glance at the regionals involving area small-school teams hoping for a chance to play at Dozer Park or the EastSide Center in the first weekend in June:

Class 1A

Fisher Regional

Today

Game 1: (8) Armstrong-Potomac at (9) Schlarman, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 2: (2) Oakwood vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 3: (3) Salt Fork vs. (7) Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: A-P (2-19) lost twice this season to Oakwood (17-11-1), but Schlarman (5-15) pulled an upset of the Comets on April 21, sparked by Chase Vinson and Hunter Phelps. Salt Fork (9-19) finished fourth in state last year, but the Storm won’t reach double-digit wins if the host Bunnies (5-18-1) have anything to say about it.

Projected winner: Oakwood



Argenta-Oreana Regional

Today

Game 1: (10) Cerro Gordo/Bement at (7) St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (11) Judah Christian at (5) Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 3: (1) Okaw Valley vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 4: (4) Argenta-Oreana vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Judah Christian (0-10) is a serious underdog, much like Cerro Gordo/Bement (3-16). Argenta-Oreana (10-6) has had inclement weather do serious damage to its schedule, but the Bombers are fresh off a close 5-4 loss on Friday to Okaw Valley.

Projected winner: Okaw Valley



Central A&M Regional

Today

Game 1: (9) Mt. Pulaski at (8) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 2: (2) Decatur Lutheran vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 3: (3) Central A&M vs. (6) Arcola

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (8-13) counts on Marcus Vanausdoll and Shandon Herschberger to carry them offensively. Arcola (7-12) receives steady production from Daniel Mendoza, but the Purple Riders’ pitching will be tested.

Projected winner: Decatur Lutheran



Cissna Park Regional

Today

Game 1: (10) Cissna Park at (6) St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (11) Donovan at (5) Grant Park, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 3: (1) Illinois Lutheran vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 4: (4) Milford vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11:30 a.m.

Area outlook: Cissna Park (5-17), the regional host, will need to pull off a quarterfinal road win just to play at home again. Milford (10-14) had an impressive win at Oakwood in early April, but the Bearcats aren’t the favorites in this regional.

Projected winner: Illinois Lutheran



Ridgeview Regional

Today

Game 1: (10) Tri-Point at (9) Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 2: (2) Peoria Heights vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 3: (3) LeRoy vs. (6) Lexington, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: LeRoy (18-10), which won a sectional title last season and already own a 10-0 win against Lexington, will rely on Brett Egan, Jacob Holoch and others to possibly reach 20 wins, which would give the program its third regional title this decade.

Projected winner: LeRoy



Tremont Regional

Today

Game 1: (8) Heyworth at (7) Roanoke-Benson, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 2: (1) Tremont vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 3: (4) Blue Ridge vs. (5) Peoria Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Blue Ridge (16-16) will need contributions from Alec Lyle and Caleb Trotter if coach Brian Sparks’ Knights want to win the program’s third regional title.

Projected winner: Tremont



Oblong Regional

Today

Game 1: (9) Hutsonville at (8) Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (11) Martinsville at (6) Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 3: (2) Dieterich vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thurday

Game 4: (3) Oblong vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: It’ll be tough sledding for Tri-County (3-19) and coach Joe Morrisey’s program to get past Dieterich in a regional semifinal game if the Titans win their postseason opener.

Projected winner: Dieterich



Class 2A

St. Thomas More Regional

Today

Game 1: (10) Villa Grove/Heritage at (9) St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 2: (2) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (3) Monticello vs. (6) Unity, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Noon

Area outlook: Villa Grove/Heritage (15-15) is the only non-Okaw Valley Conference team, but Jason Conn’s Hawks rattled off seven straight wins at the midway point of the season. STM (10-12), led by the hitting of Cole Jones, owns a recent win against SJ-O (21-7), while the Spartans, the defending state runners-up, feature a potent pitching duo in Mason Coon and Colton Hale. Monticello (17-8), which won two close games against Unity (13-13), will need production from Alex Marquardt and Cam Wittig, among others, while the Rockets’ Zach Spencer will need to deliver with his bat.

Projected winner: St. Joseph-Ogden



Iroquois West Regional

Today

Game 1: (10) Watseka at (9) Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 2: (1) Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 3: (4) Bismarck-Henning vs. (8) Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, noon

Area outlook: The reward for either Watseka (6-19) or Iroqouis West (10-11)? The area’s top team almost the entire season in PBL (27-2). Whether it’s Andrew Zenner, Cooper Johnson or any other contributor in the Panthers’ lineup, coach Rick Johnson’s program is rolling. But so is Bismarck-Henning (18-6), one of only two teams to knock off PBL this season, with Thomas Savage, Hunter Keith and others capable of delivering.

Projected winner: Paxton-Buckley-Loda



Paris Regional

Today

Game 1: (8) Westville at (7) Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (11) Casey-Westfield at (5) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 3: (1) Paris vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: (4) Tuscola vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Westville (14-14) will need to stop its five-game losing streak today if the Tigers want to extend their season. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (19-5) has one of the top pitchers in the regional in Conor Steinbaugh. Andrew Erickson and Dalton Hoel make Tuscola (23-9) go, while the pitching of Noah Pierce will be key this postseason for the Warriors.

Projected winner: Tuscola



Bloomington Central Catholic Regional

Today

Game 1: (7) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at (6) Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 2: (2) Tri-Valley vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (3) Bloomington Central Catholic vs. (5) Hoopeston Area, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 1 p.m.

Area outlook: GCMS (11-11-2) owns a 2-1 win against Tri-Valley, and Hoopeston Area (15-8) started off the season strong, but they’ll both need to pull a few upsets if they want to hoist some hardware this Saturday.

Projected winner: Bloomington Central Catholic



Maroa-Forsyth Regional

Today

Game 1: (10) Meridian at (7) Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 2: (1) Maroa-Forsyth vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Riverton vs. (5) Sullivan, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Sullivan (13-14) stood five games above .500, its high-water mark of the season, after winning at Meridian on April 25. Since then, however, the Redskins lost seven of their last eight regular-season games.

Projected winner: Maroa-Forsyth