Class 1A and 2A baseball storylines
The first pitches of the postseason are slated to take place all across the state today for Class 1A and 2A baseball and softball teams. Sports editor MATT DANIELS takes a glance at the regionals involving area small-school teams hoping for a chance to play at Dozer Park or the EastSide Center in the first weekend in June:
Class 1A
Fisher Regional
Today
Game 1: (8) Armstrong-Potomac at (9) Schlarman, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 2: (2) Oakwood vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 3: (3) Salt Fork vs. (7) Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.
Area outlook: A-P (2-19) lost twice this season to Oakwood (17-11-1), but Schlarman (5-15) pulled an upset of the Comets on April 21, sparked by Chase Vinson and Hunter Phelps. Salt Fork (9-19) finished fourth in state last year, but the Storm won’t reach double-digit wins if the host Bunnies (5-18-1) have anything to say about it.
Projected winner: Oakwood
Argenta-Oreana Regional
Today
Game 1: (10) Cerro Gordo/Bement at (7) St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: (11) Judah Christian at (5) Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 3: (1) Okaw Valley vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 4: (4) Argenta-Oreana vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.
Area outlook: Judah Christian (0-10) is a serious underdog, much like Cerro Gordo/Bement (3-16). Argenta-Oreana (10-6) has had inclement weather do serious damage to its schedule, but the Bombers are fresh off a close 5-4 loss on Friday to Okaw Valley.
Projected winner: Okaw Valley
Central A&M Regional
Today
Game 1: (9) Mt. Pulaski at (8) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 2: (2) Decatur Lutheran vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 3: (3) Central A&M vs. (6) Arcola
Saturday
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.
Area outlook: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (8-13) counts on Marcus Vanausdoll and Shandon Herschberger to carry them offensively. Arcola (7-12) receives steady production from Daniel Mendoza, but the Purple Riders’ pitching will be tested.
Projected winner: Decatur Lutheran
Cissna Park Regional
Today
Game 1: (10) Cissna Park at (6) St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: (11) Donovan at (5) Grant Park, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 3: (1) Illinois Lutheran vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 4: (4) Milford vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11:30 a.m.
Area outlook: Cissna Park (5-17), the regional host, will need to pull off a quarterfinal road win just to play at home again. Milford (10-14) had an impressive win at Oakwood in early April, but the Bearcats aren’t the favorites in this regional.
Projected winner: Illinois Lutheran
Ridgeview Regional
Today
Game 1: (10) Tri-Point at (9) Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 2: (2) Peoria Heights vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 3: (3) LeRoy vs. (6) Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.
Area outlook: LeRoy (18-10), which won a sectional title last season and already own a 10-0 win against Lexington, will rely on Brett Egan, Jacob Holoch and others to possibly reach 20 wins, which would give the program its third regional title this decade.
Projected winner: LeRoy
Tremont Regional
Today
Game 1: (8) Heyworth at (7) Roanoke-Benson, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 2: (1) Tremont vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 3: (4) Blue Ridge vs. (5) Peoria Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.
Area outlook: Blue Ridge (16-16) will need contributions from Alec Lyle and Caleb Trotter if coach Brian Sparks’ Knights want to win the program’s third regional title.
Projected winner: Tremont
Oblong Regional
Today
Game 1: (9) Hutsonville at (8) Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: (11) Martinsville at (6) Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 3: (2) Dieterich vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Thurday
Game 4: (3) Oblong vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.
Area outlook: It’ll be tough sledding for Tri-County (3-19) and coach Joe Morrisey’s program to get past Dieterich in a regional semifinal game if the Titans win their postseason opener.
Projected winner: Dieterich
Class 2A
St. Thomas More Regional
Today
Game 1: (10) Villa Grove/Heritage at (9) St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 2: (2) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: (3) Monticello vs. (6) Unity, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, Noon
Area outlook: Villa Grove/Heritage (15-15) is the only non-Okaw Valley Conference team, but Jason Conn’s Hawks rattled off seven straight wins at the midway point of the season. STM (10-12), led by the hitting of Cole Jones, owns a recent win against SJ-O (21-7), while the Spartans, the defending state runners-up, feature a potent pitching duo in Mason Coon and Colton Hale. Monticello (17-8), which won two close games against Unity (13-13), will need production from Alex Marquardt and Cam Wittig, among others, while the Rockets’ Zach Spencer will need to deliver with his bat.
Projected winner: St. Joseph-Ogden
Iroquois West Regional
Today
Game 1: (10) Watseka at (9) Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 2: (1) Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 3: (4) Bismarck-Henning vs. (8) Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, noon
Area outlook: The reward for either Watseka (6-19) or Iroqouis West (10-11)? The area’s top team almost the entire season in PBL (27-2). Whether it’s Andrew Zenner, Cooper Johnson or any other contributor in the Panthers’ lineup, coach Rick Johnson’s program is rolling. But so is Bismarck-Henning (18-6), one of only two teams to knock off PBL this season, with Thomas Savage, Hunter Keith and others capable of delivering.
Projected winner: Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Paris Regional
Today
Game 1: (8) Westville at (7) Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: (11) Casey-Westfield at (5) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 3: (1) Paris vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: (4) Tuscola vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.
Area outlook: Westville (14-14) will need to stop its five-game losing streak today if the Tigers want to extend their season. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (19-5) has one of the top pitchers in the regional in Conor Steinbaugh. Andrew Erickson and Dalton Hoel make Tuscola (23-9) go, while the pitching of Noah Pierce will be key this postseason for the Warriors.
Projected winner: Tuscola
Bloomington Central Catholic Regional
Today
Game 1: (7) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at (6) Olympia, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 2: (2) Tri-Valley vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: (3) Bloomington Central Catholic vs. (5) Hoopeston Area, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 1 p.m.
Area outlook: GCMS (11-11-2) owns a 2-1 win against Tri-Valley, and Hoopeston Area (15-8) started off the season strong, but they’ll both need to pull a few upsets if they want to hoist some hardware this Saturday.
Projected winner: Bloomington Central Catholic
Maroa-Forsyth Regional
Today
Game 1: (10) Meridian at (7) Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 2: (1) Maroa-Forsyth vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: (4) Riverton vs. (5) Sullivan, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.
Area outlook: Sullivan (13-14) stood five games above .500, its high-water mark of the season, after winning at Meridian on April 25. Since then, however, the Redskins lost seven of their last eight regular-season games.
Projected winner: Maroa-Forsyth
