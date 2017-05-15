Monday's prep highlights: Morris helps Sabers advance

In baseball

Class 2A St. Thomas More Regional

■ St. Thomas More 10, Villa Grove/Heritage 0. St. Thomas More’s Riley Morris finished a home run short of the cycle, going 3 for 4 with three RBI to lead the Sabers (11-12) to a run-shortened regional quarterfinal victory. Connor Wienke was 1 for 3 with a double to pace VG/H (15-16). STM plays at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against second-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden (21-7).

Class 2A Paris Regional

■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7, Casey-Westfield 3. Waylon Conrad went the distance for G-RF/C with seven runs between the fifth and sixth innings giving him the win in the regional quarterfinals. Dustin Campbell paced G-RF/C with three hits. The Buffaloes (20-5) will face fourth-seeded Tuscola (25-9) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in semifinal action.

■ Westville 6, Marshall 3. Both teams did most or all of their scoring in the fifth inning, but Westville had the upper hand with five runs in the top of the fifth en route to its regional quarterfinal win. Trey Bryant, Clayton Cheesman and Jason Toth had two hits apiece for the Tigers. Westville (15-14) will play top-seeded Paris at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in semifinal action.

Class 2A Bloomington CC Regional

■ Olympia 11, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. GCMS (11-12-2) only managed two hits in its run-shortened quarterfinal loss.

Class 2A Irqouois West Regional

■ Iroquois West 10, Watseka 0. Austin Saathoff went 3 for 3 and scored three runs, Alexis Ramirez drove in three runs and Iroquois West topped Watseka in quarterfinal action. Iroquois West (11-13) plays Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Class 1A Fisher Regional

■ Schlarman 20, Armstrong-Potomac 6. Johnny Carnahan and Gavin Gard drove in five runs apiece to lead Schlarman past Armstrong-Potomac in regional quarterfinal play. Jason Sollars was 1 for 3 with two RBI for the Trojans (2-20). Schlarman plays Oakwood at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional

■ Decatur St. Teresa 10, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Cerro Gordo/Bement managed just two hits against St. Teresa — both singles by Jake Hayes and Ian Calhoun — in its regional quarterfinal loss. Hayes also took the loss for the Broncos (3-17).

■ Warrensburg-Latham 11, Judah Christian 0. Judah Christian (0-11) saw its season end with a run-shortened, five-inning regional quarterfinal defeat.

Class 1A Central A&M Regional

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 13, Mount Pulaski 6. A seven-run quarterfinal victory will send ALAH (9-13) into a semifinal showdown with second-seeded Decatur Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Class 1A Cissna Park Regional

■ St. Anne 10, Cissna Park 2. Noah Anderson and Marcus Schmid both went 2 for 4, but Cissna Park couldn’t keep up with St. Anne.

Class 1A Ridgeview Regional

■ Ridgeview 10, Tri-Point 3. Ridgeview earned a spot in Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal against Peoria Heights with a win.

Class 1A Oblong Regional

■ Hutsonville 8, Tri-County 2. The Titans (3-20) bowed out with a regional quarterfinal loss despite two hits from Austin Cummings and Blake Lee.

Nontournament

■ LeRoy 8, El Paso-Gridley 5. Consistent inning-to-inning production helped LeRoy (19-10, 7-5 HOIC) top El Paso-Gridley in Heart of Illinois Conference action. Nate Sammer led LeRoy with a three-hit performance.

■ Blue Ridge 4, Fisher 0. Caleb Trotter struck out nine in a complete game victory with four Blue Ridge runs enough against Fisher in HOIC play. Alec Lyle went 2 for 3 with two RBI for the Knights (17-16), while Trotter helped his own cause with a single and two RBI. Zach Griffith went 2 for 3 to lead Fisher (5-19-1).

■ Tuscola 7, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1. Cade Kresin threw five scoreless innings and went 2 for 3 to help his own cause in the Tuscola win. Tyler Meinhold and Dalton Hoel also had two hits for the Warriors (25-9).

■ Prairie Central 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Hayden Vaughan threw a complete game three-hitter and stuck out nine in the win for Prairie Central (18-16). Jaxon Coplea had one of those this for Paxton-Buckley-Loda (27-3) and drove in the Panthers’ lone run.

■ Clinton 9, Rantoul 7. Mac Hickman went 3 for 4 with two RBI as the Maroons (11-13) topped Rantoul. John Frerichs was 2 for 4 with four RBI for the Eagles.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 5, Illinois Valley Central 4. Mahomet-Seymour clinched a share of the Corn Belt Conference title with its one-run victory against IVC. Brooks Coetzee was 1 for 2 with three runs scored and an RBI for the Bulldogs (18-10, 10-2).

■ Champaign Central 2-1, Charleston 1-2. Central (22-9-1) split its nonconference doubleheader, with Cam Robinson striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings in the game one win. Marshall Thompson had two hits for the Maroons in game two.

In softball

Class 2A Olympia Regional

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Monticello 1. Madison Eberle struck out 17 in eight innings and also went 4 for 5 with two doubles at the top of the GCMS lineup. Makenzie Bielfeldt provided the runs at the bottom going 3 for 3 with three RBI. Leslie Taylor struck out nine in 7 2/3 innings for Monticello (12-16-1) but took the loss. The Falcons (11-12) continue postseason play at 4:30 p.m. today against second-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic.

Class 2A Georgetown-RF Regional

■ Westville 21, St. Thomas More 0. Westille scored 11 runs in the first inning to cruise to its quarterfinal win, with Lauren Winters striking out seven for the Tigers. Veronica Burton had the lone hit for STM. Westville (13-15) will next play top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden (29-3) at 4:30 p.m. today.

Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional

■ Milford 7, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Kaylee Warren struck out seven in a complete game, two-hit shutout to send Milford into the regional semifinals. Jakki Mowrey went 3 for 4 and scored three runs for the Bearcats (12-14). Sindra Gerdes and Mallory Lithgow had the lone hits for PBL (3-24). Next up for Milford is second-seeded Unity (15-12) in today’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal.

Class 1A ALAH Regional

■ Arcola 15, Decatur St. Teresa 5. Arcola (5-17) extended its season at least as far as today’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal against ALAH (18-3) with its 10-run win against St. Teresa.

Class 1A Blue Ridge Regional

■ Tri-County 6, Blue Ridge 3. Tri-County scored four runs in the first two innings and held on to beat Blue Ridge in quarterfinal play. Jessica Gilbert went 2 for 4 with two RBI for Blue Ridge (9-23). Tri-County will face Fisher at 4:30 p.m. today.

Class 1A Schlarman Regional

■ Donovan 17, Schlarman 7. Schlarman (2-17) had some offensive firepower but not enough to keep up with Donovan.

Nontournament

■ Watseka 3, Hoopeston Area 2. Taylor Hotaling dealt with some command issues but still got the win for Watseka (20-6), pairing 13 strikeouts with 10 walks. Ariel Reeves and Raven Rutherford drove in a run apiece for Hoopeston Area (16-10).

■ Rantoul 16, Centennial 6. Brianna Tatar drove in five runs and Elaine Barnett had three more in the 10-run victory for the Eagles (20-10). Ace’Lyn Henderson went 1 for 4 with an RBI for Centennial.

■ Charleston 8, Mahomet-Seymour 0. M-S (8-18) managed just a single each from Allison Nofziger and Ashley Wheeler in its loss to future Apollo Conference foes Charleston.

■ Salt Fork 3, Bismarck-Henning 1. Jordan Jones drove in Salt Fork’s final run to seal her complete game victory for the Storm (17-6). Grace Harris had three hits for B-H (11-12).

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Clinton 1. Andrea Coursey and Bailey Dowling had three hits each, Katelyn Burch homered and St. Joseph-Ogden (29-3) topped Clinton (16-14), which totaled four hits for the game.



In track and field

■ At Catlin. Blake Reifsteck won three events, Connor Watson two more and Bismarck-Henning placed first in three of four relays to take home the Vermilion Valley Conference title. Reifsteck won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.46 and 23.02 seconds, respectively, while winning the long jump in 19 feet, 3 1/2 inches. Watson cleared 5-10 to win the high jump and marked 41-0 for the triple jump title. Hoopeston Area’s Trey Houmes was the only other multi-event winner, taking first in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs in 2:11.03 and 4:48.42, respectively.

